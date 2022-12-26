Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5...
Kanye West, 45, & Juliana Nalu, 24, Seemingly Split After 2 Months, As She Declares She’s ‘Single’
Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Moments
Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the "Love on Top" singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]
Kanye & Kim’s Ex-Bodyguard Says He “Never Saw Any Affection”
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard says that their marriage was affectionless. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, says that he “never saw any affection” between the two. He worked with the former couple for 15 days in 2016, a period which will be the focus of a new documentary, 15 Days With Kanye.
See Khloe Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo With Baby Boy and True Thompson
Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says... Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5 months, for Christmas. In the...
Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)
Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH
North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
“That won’t change”- Kim Kardashian Is Doing Everything She Can to Include Kanye West With Their Family and Children
With a husband and wife going through a rough patch, children tend to suffer more. And when the couple is divorced, it becomes harder for them to manage the children. However, Kim Kardashian seems to be doing a great job after her divorce from Kanye West. Despite their divorce, Kim Kardashian is keeping the father of their children close to them. But why is she doing so?
Tristan and True Thompson Show Off Their Dancing Skills in Father-Daughter Video
Watch: See Tristan Thompson Dance With Daughter True on Instagram. When it comes to breaking out their best moves, there's nothing holding Tristan Thompson and True Thompson back. As the NBA star noted in a Dec. 27 Instagram video, he and his 4-year-old daughter—whose mom is his ex Khloe Kardashian—are...
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture
The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas. "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Claims He Is Broke And Facing Foreclosure
Nearly three years after Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter divorced, Kevin Hunter is reportedly broke. According to a report from The U.S. Sun, court docs state Hunter’s monthly alimony payments ended in February 2022. Hunter asked the court to order Williams’ guardian "to make payments as contractually required under the MSA and Severance Agreement."
'Happy To Be Here!': Wendy Williams Glows As She Debuts New Merchandise & Teases Podcast Return — See Photos!
Wendy Williams is looking refreshed and better than ever for the holidays! On Saturday, December 24, The Wendy Williams Show alum took to Instagram to tease her highly anticipated podcast "The Wendy Experience" while showing off her new merchandise line featuring her infamous taglines. "Tis the season for the winter, don't forget to catch your favorite Wendy experience merchandise, I am just happy to be here and just happy to be here," a glowing Williams said in the video to her loyal followers. PERMANENT FINANCIAL GUARDIAN SABRINA MORRISSEY TAKES CONTROL OF WENDY WILLIAMS' ESTATE, CUTS OFF EX-HUSBAND KEVIN HUNTER &...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Refuses to Trash Ex Kanye West in the Media
Kim Kardashian got vulnerable about the status of her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast Dec. 26. When asked about coparenting with the rapper, Kardashian even broke down in tears while discussing how she protects her kids from media and drama surrounding their dad. "One...
The Promise Clive Davis Made and Broke to Whitney Houston
Clive Davis signed Whitney Houston and helped to craft her into the icon she became. He was instrumental in both her professional and personal life.
Kim Kardashian slammed for video of dogs appearing to live in garage
The missing Kardashian pets have been found — in the garage. Kim Kardashian has come under fire after she posted and deleted a TikTok video appearing to show her two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, living in her garage. In an attempt to show off the pups’ Christmasy setup, which included stockings, mini Christmas trees and more, the Skims founder accidentally showed the pooches prancing around the garage in tiny coats next to their large pen and pee pads. The video prompted criticism, which only worsened once Kim, 42, deleted the video from her and daughter North West’s shared account. “This video was deleted from...
Cory Hardrict & Tia Mowry Spend Christmas With The Kids Following Divorce
Just a few days ago, it was reported that the father of two requested joint custody. Even in the midst of an unexpected divorce, Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are keeping their composure in the public eye. While the holidays can be a tough time for several separated families, both stars are doing their part to make it easier by spending Christmas together with their two children.
Kim Kardashian’s Blonde Era Is Over Once Again
When Kim Kardashian debuted her honey-blonde hair color at this year's Art Basel in Miami, we asked ourselves: Is this a sign of a new era? Then, she asked her Instagram followers, “Thoughts on honey? Should I dye my hair platinum again or go dark?” Little did we know, Kardashian's honey-blonde transformation would stand as the prerequisite to the end of her blonde era and the start of a new year with her signature dark brown hair color.
