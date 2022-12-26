Sasha Banks' impending departure from the WWE has led to speculation online that she might eventually join All Elite Wrestling. Banks has reportedly already signed a deal with Bushiroad for a number of appearances and at least one match, starting off with New Japan's upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in Tokyo next week, but that still leaves the door open for her to join another promotion here in the United States. That speculation accelerated when Saraya announced she'd have a mystery partner to take on Dr. Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter on Jan. 11 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

