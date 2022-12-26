Read full article on original website
MMAWeekly.com
UFC flyweight Jeff Molina suspended by Nevada Athletic Commission
The Nevada Athletic Commission has suspended UFC flyweight Jeff Molina. According to UFC broadcast partner ESPN, the reason for his ban is not known, but it is likely related to an investigation into the fight between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on November 5. In the hours leading up to...
MMAWeekly.com
Donald Cerrone posts photos looking massive
Donald Cerrone spent his UFC career competing in the lightweight and welterweight divisions, but he’s looking more like a light heavyweight in recent photos. “Cowboy” announced his retirement following UFC 276 loss to Jim Miller in July. He’s tied with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the most post-fight bonuses in UFC history (18). He has the most knockdowns inside the octagon.
MMAWeekly.com
Tracy Cortez talks mental health and UFC Orlando removal: ‘It broke me’
UFC women’s flyweight Tracy Cortez is ranked No. 13 in the women’s 125-pound division and only fought one time in 2022. She was expected to face Amanda Ribas at UFC Orlando on December 3. Shortly after officially weighing in, Cortez was removed from the fight card for undisclosed reasons.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC reveals 2022 Submission of the Year nominees: Cast your vote
Toyo Tires presents the 2022 UFC Honors Submission of the Year nominees. Make your selection by voting in the Community tab on the UFC YouTube channel or on other UFC social channels. Four athletes were nominated in the category: Islam Makhachev, Jessica Andrade, Jiri Prochazka, and Zhang Weili. Makhachev scored...
MMAmania.com
Video: Moat fighter slammed into foggy oblivion during wild Japanese MMA event
Marcus Aurelio sent Hidenori Ebata into foggy oblivion at the Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye x Ganryujima event on Wednesday night in Tokyo, Japan, a scene not unlike the end of Superman II, when Zod, Ursa and Non all met their doom by way of gravitational mist. I know it was instinctual but...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Nixed Updated Version Of The Road Warriors At WrestleMania 34
WWE has a lot of things that they can pull from to re-create history. The company is also notorious for plans changing, especially back in the day when Vince McMahon ran the show. Jimmy Fallon was mentioned as a potential WrestleMania host in 2018, but plans changed. Several ideas were...
MMAWeekly.com
Cain Velasquez talks about his jail time after being released on $1M bail
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is out on bail after a Santa Clara County judge granted it on Nov. 8. He had previously been denied bail three times. Velasquez posted a $1 million bond after spending eight months behind bars. Earlier this month, he was permitted to travel from California to Arizona under court supervision in order to compete in a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide pro wrestling match. In an interview with Konnan’s K100 podcast, the former champion detailed what it was like behind bars.
ComicBook
AEW's Tony Khan Comments on the Speculation Over Saraya's Upcoming Mystery Partner
Sasha Banks' impending departure from the WWE has led to speculation online that she might eventually join All Elite Wrestling. Banks has reportedly already signed a deal with Bushiroad for a number of appearances and at least one match, starting off with New Japan's upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in Tokyo next week, but that still leaves the door open for her to join another promotion here in the United States. That speculation accelerated when Saraya announced she'd have a mystery partner to take on Dr. Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter on Jan. 11 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.
ewrestlingnews.com
Molly Holly Praises Bianca Belair, Reveals Her Dream Opponents
In 1997, Molly Holly began her professional wrestling career in the World Professional Wrestling Federation (WPWF) followed by a brief stint with WCW. The real-life Nora Greenwald signed with WWF/WWE in 2000 and transitioned to the indies five years later. During her time with Vince McMahon’s promotion, Holly won the WWE Women’s Championship twice and also held the WWE Hardcore Championship.
Yardbarker
UFC stars Arianny Celeste & Brittney Palmer have fans going crazy as they pose under the tree with barely anything on
It’s going to be a big new year in the UFC with the UFC president Dana White planning some big fights, rumour is that Conor McGregor could be about to make his way back into the Octagon. Wouldn’t that be brilliant to see the Irish man back inside the Octagon and start talking the talk again.
ringsidenews.com
Cora Jade Demands That Men Stop Helping Women at the Gym
Cora Jade has become a popular name in WWE’s developmental territory, NXT with her amazing in-ring talent and captivating persona. However, Cora recently took a shot at men working out in the gym who seemed to go out of their way to helping her out at the gym. Apparently she doesn’t like this type of thing and neither to other woman.
