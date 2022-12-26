Read full article on original website
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Illegal dumping in New Orleans East continues to cause problems
NEW ORLEANS — Illegal dumping especially of tires continues to cause problems, especially in New Orleans East. DOTD has picked up 30,000 tires in the East since January, with crews picking up 300-500 a day. Scott Boyle from the department says clean up crews have made a difference, and...
fox8live.com
Three dead; four injured after a rash of violence unfolds across New Orleans just before the new year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans has seen the highest homicide rate in 26 years. Three people are dead and four are injured after six separate shootings in New Orleans. So far this year, at least 277 killings have been reported across New Orleans, the most since 1996. Around 11:30...
Overnight shooting on I-10 leaves man wounded
A man is recovering after being shot on I-10 Thursday morning. It happened on I-10 east at Louisa Street around 3:00 a.m.
1 dead, 5 injured in series of shootings across N.O. within 7 hours, NOPD reports
NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and five more were wounded in a series of shootings spread across New Orleans, as the city is on track to finish the year with the nation's highest murder rate. Wednesday night, at about 8:11 p.m., police responded to a shooting in...
Seventh Ward shooting leaves woman wounded
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman in the Seventh Ward.
NOPD responds to back to back shootings — one fatal
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents Wednesday night (Dec. 28)-- one of them fatal.
Teen hurt, another wounded after 2 separate shootings in New Orleans in less than half an hour
A teenager and another person are recovering after two early morning shootings within the New Orleans city limits in less than one hour.
New Orleans girl paralyzed by gunshot flown out for shopping spree with former NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — It was around Thanksgiving 2020, when the life of a 7-year-old little girl would be forever changed. But from that same day forward, the life of the NOPD officer who came to her aid would never be the same as well. And it’s a bond that...
Man shot, killed in Cut-Off Wednesday, NOPD
According to the NOPD, the shooting reportedly happened just after 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pittari Place.
Man wounded after Central City shooting
A man is recovering after being shot in Central City on Tuesday night. It happened at the intersection of Felicity Street and Baronne Street around 10:00 p.m.
Tuesday morning shooting in Warehouse District turned deadly
Investigations began just after 8:40 a.m. when someone reported gunshots in the area.
N.O. police officer shot themself in the leg at the training academy, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is working to determine what went wrong at an NOPD training academy that resulted in an NOPD officer shooting themself in the leg. It happened Wednesday morning at the Training Academy in the 4600 block of Paris Avenue. “In this incident,...
NOPD in search of two accused of burglarizing Gentilly business, twice
Two hours later, surveillance video captured one of the subjects returning to the store, taking more merchandise.
WDSU
1 person injured in Central City shooting
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in Central City on Tuesday night. According to police, a man was shot at the intersection of Felicity Street and Baronne Street around 9:49 p.m. The victim arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance to be treated for...
WDSU
Man shot in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, police report
The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of North Prieur Street that left one man injured. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound right before 5 p.m. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other information is available at this time.
Helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico, Coast Guard searching for four people
NEW ORLEANS — Search and rescue operations are underway after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon. According to the US Coast Guard, four people were aboard the helicopter when it crashed. Officials say it was departing from an oil platform 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass when it crashed.
2 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish
Two people are dead after a triple-car crash in Lafourche Parish. It happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 1 north of the Leeville Toll Bridge around 4:00 p.m.
WDSU
Woman shot in the Seventh Ward, police report
The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman sustained a gunshot wound at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 5:25 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
fox8live.com
NOPD locates car, all ‘persons of interest,’ but still no arrest in killing of comedian Boogie B.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said Wednesday (Dec. 28) that they have located a car and four ‘persons of interest’ to their investigation into last Friday’s homicide of Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell. But the NOPD still has not made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of the comedian outside a Warehouse District grocery store.
Help NOPD find this stolen pooch
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding this dog reported stolen from its owner’s yard in Algiers.
WWL
