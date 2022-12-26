ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
WDSU

1 person injured in Central City shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in Central City on Tuesday night. According to police, a man was shot at the intersection of Felicity Street and Baronne Street around 9:49 p.m. The victim arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance to be treated for...
WDSU

Man shot in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, police report

The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of North Prieur Street that left one man injured. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound right before 5 p.m. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other information is available at this time.
WDSU

Woman shot in the Seventh Ward, police report

The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman sustained a gunshot wound at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 5:25 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
fox8live.com

NOPD locates car, all ‘persons of interest,’ but still no arrest in killing of comedian Boogie B.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said Wednesday (Dec. 28) that they have located a car and four ‘persons of interest’ to their investigation into last Friday’s homicide of Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell. But the NOPD still has not made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of the comedian outside a Warehouse District grocery store.
