ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

CMPD investigating death near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway near Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers said they were investigating a death along West Summit Avenue, not far from South Clarkson Street, just after noon on Thursday. No word on how the victim died. WCNC Charlotte has a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

TikTok banned on Charlotte city employee work phones, NC lawmakers call on Gov. Cooper to do the same

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A growing number of government entities continue to ban TikTok from work devices as concerns grow over the app's security issues. The city of Charlotte has joined the list of these entities and is planning to completely remove TikTok from all city devices by Jan. 6, 2023. According to a city of Charlotte spokesperson, the move is due to a warning from the FBI about potential national security concerns associated with the app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide cases in eastern Rowan County could be connected, officials say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two homicides that happened over the summer in Eastern Rowan County are believed to be connected, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Officials said on July 20, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road. Thirty-two days later on August 21, Michael James Mitchke was found dead inside his burned camper on St. Peters Church Road. The sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

How to recycle Christmas trees for big cats in North Carolina

ROCKWELL, N.C. — Now that Christmas is over, you're probably looking at your Christmas tree wondering what you're going to do with it now. If you’re thinking about throwing that tree on the side of the road, you should wait, because there is another option: dropping off your tree at Tiger World and getting free admission for each tree.
ROCKWELL, NC
WCNC

North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Earthquakes in Eastern NC: Can it happen here?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When we think of earthquakes, the first place in mind is the West Coast of the US such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and even Seattle. However, earthquakes can happen even in Eastern NC but it is not that simple. Since 1735, earthquakes have impacted the Tar Heel State a total of 22 times with the most recent significant earthquake last occurring in 2011.
TENNESSEE STATE
WCNC

Weather IQ: A look back at some of the biggest weather events of 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From snow to severe weather and tropical cyclones, 2022 was an eventful year and the WCNC Weather Team was there for you. Let’s take you back. In January, we had back-to-back-to-back weekends of snowfall. January was the 24th-snowiest January on record in Charlotte with 4.3 inches of snowfall. The pattern was influenced by La Nina, an atmospheric pattern, which will again make snow favorable this winter season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Harrisburg Library suffers 'extensive' water damage

HARRISBURG, N.C. — The Harrisburg Library in Cabarrus County will temporarily be closed for an extended period of time following water damage that occurred Sunday. On Christmas Day, a sheriff's deputy patrolling the area discovered the pipe, which burst during a period of extended freezing temperatures. That evening efforts...
HARRISBURG, NC
qcnews.com

Southwest cancelations hamper plans of Charlotte passengers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Southwest Airlines canceled all but two flights coming and going from Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday, and there are more cancellations scheduled for the week. Nationwide, Southwest canceled more than 5,400 flights in 48 hours, leaving customers like Barbara Mitchell stuck in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Longtime Alexander County manager passes away

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County has lost one of its most dedicated public servants. Rick French passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 70. He leaves behind his wife Kathy whom he'd been married to for 43 years, his sons Hunter and Parker and his grandchildren Zinnia, Phoebe and Miller.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Free Tuesdays continue at the Schiele Museum in 2023

GASTONIA, N.C. — Natural history buffs and curious kids will be able to enjoy a special offer from a Gastonia museum throughout 2023. The Schiele Museum of Natural History announced Wednesday that one Tuesday each month this coming year will feature free admission as part of the Free Tuesdays program. The museum said this is possible thanks to a $40,000 grant from Duke Energy, which the utility is doing so for another year.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy