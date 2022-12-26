Read full article on original website
CMPD investigating death near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway near Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers said they were investigating a death along West Summit Avenue, not far from South Clarkson Street, just after noon on Thursday. No word on how the victim died. WCNC Charlotte has a...
Power grid expert: 'Clearly something wrong' with Duke need for rolling blackouts
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy's decision to resort to rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve is a signal something was wrong with the utility's cold weather plan, a researcher who studies the power grid said. Liza Reed is electricity transmission research manager with the Niskanen Center, a Washington, D.C.-based think...
TikTok banned on Charlotte city employee work phones, NC lawmakers call on Gov. Cooper to do the same
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A growing number of government entities continue to ban TikTok from work devices as concerns grow over the app's security issues. The city of Charlotte has joined the list of these entities and is planning to completely remove TikTok from all city devices by Jan. 6, 2023. According to a city of Charlotte spokesperson, the move is due to a warning from the FBI about potential national security concerns associated with the app.
Homicide cases in eastern Rowan County could be connected, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two homicides that happened over the summer in Eastern Rowan County are believed to be connected, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Officials said on July 20, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road. Thirty-two days later on August 21, Michael James Mitchke was found dead inside his burned camper on St. Peters Church Road. The sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds.
Greenville residents spend $370 a month on utilities, $2,000 on all household bills
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The price keeps going up. A recent report from the online site Doxo’s on the US’s Utilities Market Size and Household Spending for 2022 finds out how much Americans spend on bills for utilities like gas and water every month. The report takes a look into Greenville and North Carolina spending […]
How to recycle Christmas trees for big cats in North Carolina
ROCKWELL, N.C. — Now that Christmas is over, you're probably looking at your Christmas tree wondering what you're going to do with it now. If you’re thinking about throwing that tree on the side of the road, you should wait, because there is another option: dropping off your tree at Tiger World and getting free admission for each tree.
Why did NC ‘rolling blackouts’ last for hours in some cases? No additional measures currently needed, Duke Energy says
Duke Energy said the blackouts would last just between 15-30 minutes in most cases.
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
WITN
Earthquakes in Eastern NC: Can it happen here?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When we think of earthquakes, the first place in mind is the West Coast of the US such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and even Seattle. However, earthquakes can happen even in Eastern NC but it is not that simple. Since 1735, earthquakes have impacted the Tar Heel State a total of 22 times with the most recent significant earthquake last occurring in 2011.
WCNC
Weather IQ: A look back at some of the biggest weather events of 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From snow to severe weather and tropical cyclones, 2022 was an eventful year and the WCNC Weather Team was there for you. Let’s take you back. In January, we had back-to-back-to-back weekends of snowfall. January was the 24th-snowiest January on record in Charlotte with 4.3 inches of snowfall. The pattern was influenced by La Nina, an atmospheric pattern, which will again make snow favorable this winter season.
New North Carolina laws in effect Jan. 1, recap of 2022’s new laws
With the new year comes a batch of new laws. While some may go by unnoticed, a few could will have more measurable impacts.
Community members frustrated after damage seen at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Community members in Mount Holly are frustrated after tire marks were seen in the Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. Photos shared by Madeline Urbanak on Facebook on Dec. 26 showed the damage, including deep tracks going in between headstones. Hillcrest Gardens provided WCNC Charlotte with the following...
Harrisburg Library suffers 'extensive' water damage
HARRISBURG, N.C. — The Harrisburg Library in Cabarrus County will temporarily be closed for an extended period of time following water damage that occurred Sunday. On Christmas Day, a sheriff's deputy patrolling the area discovered the pipe, which burst during a period of extended freezing temperatures. That evening efforts...
qcnews.com
Southwest cancelations hamper plans of Charlotte passengers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Southwest Airlines canceled all but two flights coming and going from Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday, and there are more cancellations scheduled for the week. Nationwide, Southwest canceled more than 5,400 flights in 48 hours, leaving customers like Barbara Mitchell stuck in Charlotte.
WCNC
NC tax changes coming in the new year
North Carolina's gas tax is going up next year by two cents. The personal income tax rate, though, is coming down a quarter of a percent.
WCNC
Pipes burst? What to do immediately & how to make a detailed insurance claim
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When pipes burst on the road, the clean-up looks like detours and road closures, but when it happens in your house it often includes having drywall cut out and the pipe replaced. It's not a quick fix and it can be costly. The good news, pipes...
Longtime Alexander County manager passes away
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County has lost one of its most dedicated public servants. Rick French passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 70. He leaves behind his wife Kathy whom he'd been married to for 43 years, his sons Hunter and Parker and his grandchildren Zinnia, Phoebe and Miller.
Free Tuesdays continue at the Schiele Museum in 2023
GASTONIA, N.C. — Natural history buffs and curious kids will be able to enjoy a special offer from a Gastonia museum throughout 2023. The Schiele Museum of Natural History announced Wednesday that one Tuesday each month this coming year will feature free admission as part of the Free Tuesdays program. The museum said this is possible thanks to a $40,000 grant from Duke Energy, which the utility is doing so for another year.
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular New Year's Resolution
Zippia analyzed Google Trends to determine the most popular resolutions around the country.
Plans for a landfill next to a Charlotte neighborhood upsetting residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in Charlotte's Oakdale neighborhood are pushing back against plans for a new landfill. Neighbors don’t want dumping in their backyards but city zoning regulations for the proposed facility allow it. Oakdale residents call their community quiet and close-knit. "It’s just a neighborhood that everybody...
WCNC
