Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Shows Off Exclusive Rubik’s Cube & Off-White Air Jordans
Fat Joe is known for his collection of rare Air Jordans and he went to the vault to show off some of his sneaker gems. Joey Crack took to Instagram on Christmas (December 25) and transformed into the Sneaker Santa while pulling out a couple of pairs of exclusive sneakers to make sure everyone knows he’s still the king of kicks these days.
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Pulls Plug On Travis Scott Joint Album: 'The Moment Has Passed'
Kid Cudi has revealed he is no longer doing a joint album with Travis Scott, but hasn’t closed the door on future collaborations. On Wednesday (December 21), Cudder took to Twitter for an early morning Q&A session with fans, during which one follower asked him if his project with La Flame, which was tentatively titled The Scotts, was still on the way.
HipHopDX.com
YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration
YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
Mount Westmore's Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort: rollicking, aggressive, old school bluster from some of the most recognisable voices in hip-hop
West Coast hip-hop supergroup throw it back to the golden age on big and brash debut album
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey
Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Responds To 'F.N.F.' Dancer's Scamming Allegations
GloRilla has spoken out after being accused of stiffing a number of collaborators, including a choreographer who claims to have invented her “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” dance. Trinica Goods, a former dancer for the Memphis Grizzlies who now resides in Atlanta, told FOX13 she was hired to work with Big Glo for $1,500, but never received the payment.
Complex
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
musictimes.com
Jay-Z Net Worth: Billionaire Status in Danger? Rapper Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit after Bacardi Rejects Buyout Offer
Jay-Z and Bacardi partnered up for cognac D'Usse back in 2012, but it appears that the partnership has now soured, and allegations have been thrown around. As per recent developments in Jay-Z and Bacardi's feud, the rapper offered to buy out the liquor company for $1.5 billion, but his offer was rejected-which has caused him to raise an eyebrow.
HipHopDX.com
Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'
Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
Rumored Couple Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spotted In West Hollywood Together
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are the latest A-listers to have dating rumors swirling about them.
Diddy Reveals First Public Photo of Newborn Daughter Love Sean Combs in Christmas Family Photo
Love was definitely on the mind of the Combs family this holiday season!. Sean “Diddy” Combs reveals the first picture of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs in a family photograph posted on his social media account. In an Instagram post that was shared with his nearly 20 million followers, the Bad Boy mogul cradles his newborn daughter in his arms while smiling with his other family members.
musictimes.com
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
