Read full article on original website
Related
ocala-news.com
Marion County Utilities rescinds boil water notice for several communities
Marion County Utilities has rescinded the boil water notice for the Cedar Hills, Double Gate, and Hawks Landing communities. The precautionary boil water notice was issued on Monday, December 26 due to a temporary drop in water pressure. According to Marion County Utilities, bacteriological surveys were conducted, and satisfactory results have been reported by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
click orlando
Resident displaced after fire at Ocala home, officials say
OCALA, Fla. – A Marion County resident was displaced after a fire made their home uninhabitable, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. A news release said firefighters were dispatched to a home located in the 1400 block of Northeast 24th Street in Ocala on Tuesday around 4:11 p.m. [TRENDING: New...
marioncoherald.com
Marion County Commissioners to close out year
Marion County Commissioners will hold their last meeting of 2022 at 9 a.m. Friday when they will wrap up the County’s business. Items on the agenda include accepting Special Budget revenue from the U.S. Treasury LATCF funds in the amount of $92,974.20 and then designating those funds to be used the Jail/Annex project.
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County welcomes parkway in 2022, but says no to turnpike
Citrus County Commissioners spent much of 2022 tackling issues such as the Florida Turnpike extension, county administrator search and a monthslong dispute over library displays. It was the turnpike discussion that will resonate in Citrus County for years to come. The idea of extending Florida’s Turnpike between Wildwood and U.S....
click orlando
VIDEO: Hundreds of manatees flood Florida state park as rivers remain cold
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The St. Johns River’s temperature is still in the 50s, and that means manatees continue to pile into nearby Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County. The Save the Manatee Club counted 561 manatees at the spring Wednesday. [TRENDING: Police: 2 teens found shot...
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs resident voices concerns on loud vehicles
For over eight years, I have been complaining about the loud bass coming from vehicles during all hours of the day and night. Plus, I have been woken up over 100 times within those eight years, and three times since the law against it took effect on July 1, 2022.
ocala-news.com
Sunrise Before Storm Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
Check out this beautiful sunrise taken while looking towards Baseline Road from the Summercrest neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
hernandosun.com
Progress of the Good Neighbor Trail Connector Overpass
Over the last several weeks, the Good Neighbor Trail connector overpass has been taking shape and is starting to look like an overpass. The overpass is being constructed at the southwest corner of Cobb Road and 50. It will go over SR 50 just south of the intersection of 50 and Cobb Road and land bikers between the Hardees restaurant and Tractor Supply.
WESH
1 woman, another woman injured in house fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — One woman died Tuesday night in a raging house fire and another was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert and is still alive. The fire happened on SW 52nd Street in Ocala. It’s unknown how the fire started but it’s being investigated by both...
click orlando
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies rescue abandoned dog from Paynes Prairie water
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call last Friday about a dog trapped in the water at Paynes Prairie off of US HWY-441. After some coaxing, a deputy managed to pull the dog out of the water with a leash. The dog was then...
villages-news.com
Builder seeks more time after showdown with residents fighting housing development
A builder is seeking more time to present a plan for a housing development after losing a round in front of a planning and zoning board. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round earlier this month when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s denial of the proposed development is not binding and the project was to be considered next week by the full Lady Lake Commission.
villages-news.com
Stop complaining and get your own sewage treatment plant
If you people think parking is a problem, then you haven’t smelled the odor from our sewage plant, because Brownwood is using ours in Wildwood. You know, “the outsiders” that people from The Villages like to refer to us as. Get your own sewage treatment plant. Debra...
click orlando
Woman killed, 1 hurt in Ocala house fire, sheriff’s office says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and another was hospitalized due to a house fire Tuesday night in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to the fire on Southwest 52nd Court after 11 p.m., a sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed with News 6. The two victims were described as adult women, yet no ages were immediately made available.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives
DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
floridapolitics.com
Women rule: Citrus County voters change face of county government in 2022
An endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis put political wheels in motion. Citrus County’s political year was anything but ordinary and neither were the results. Voters elected Rebecca Bays and Diana Finegan to the County Commission, where they joined Holly Davis and Ruthie Davis Schlabach to form an unusual majority: four women on the five-member board.
fox35orlando.com
1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into vacant apartment to use shower, toilet
A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to breaking into a vacant apartment several times to take a shower and use the bathroom. On Thursday, December 22, an MCSO deputy responded to an apartment complex located on NW 40th Avenue Road...
hernandosun.com
Hernando County animal shelter resumes dog intake, adoptions
The Hernando County Animal Services in Brooksville has resumed all dog related services after an outbreak of Pneumovirus shut down canine services there last month. Canine Pneumovirus is a highly infectious condition that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing and sneezing in dogs. Hernando County Animal Services suspended its canine...
Comments / 0