Horry County, SC

WMBF

Early morning house fire in Marion under investigation

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a house fire in Marion is under investigation. Marion Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 1 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 800 block of Georgetown Street. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find flames coming from the home. Crews battled the...
MARION, SC
WMBF

2 buildings, several vehicles damaged in Aynor-area outdoor fire

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Several vehicles and a home were damaged in a nearly two-acre outdoor fire Thursday in Aynor. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 3000 block of Vick Road at around 2:15 p.m. The blaze damaged a nearby abandoned structure as well as a home in the area.
AYNOR, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to house fire in Socastee area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed in part of the Socastee area Wednesday as crews responded to a house fire. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to Socastee Boulevard and Everette Street just after 8 a.m. As of 9:25 a.m., HCFR said the fire had been placed...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person. Horry County Police were seen outside a home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef. Details are limited at this time. WMBF News has reached...
SOCASTEE, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown street reopens after deputies conduct search

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a street it temporarily shut down while their officers executed a search warrant has reopened. Deputies said their Narcotics Unit and SWAT Teams were conducting the search in the 200 block of Cleland Street at approximately 9 a.m. and had blocked off that portion of the street during the search.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

GCSO investigating ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner. According to GCSO, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black male “dressed in a high-visibility neon green jacket and blaze orange hat, and driving a white work truck.”
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WMBF

Man arrested in connection to 2016 Horry County armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges years after an armed robbery in Horry County. The Horry County Police Department said on Jan. 24, 2016, Thomas Brandon Crudo, now 29, stole an AK-47 before fleeing. Online records show he was extradited to J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 23.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Florence deputy rescues 3 puppies from house fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A deputy with Florence County Sheriff’s Office saved three puppies from a house Tuesday. “One of our patrol deputies responded along with fire and EMS to a house fire off of Howe Springs Road earlier today,” said Maj. Mike Nunn with FCSO. “While outside, one of the residents told the deputy that her three dogs were in the house.”
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Loris officials determine how city will spend American Rescue Plan funds

Water meters, a police vehicle and property are several items Loris City Council approved to purchase with its American Rescue Plan Act funds it received. The city will receive $1,374,547.18 in total in funds from the federal government and has approved to allocate $626,220 of the funds for projects and government needs. (City officials expect the second installment in the fall.)
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

2 arrested, charged in months-long Georgetown Co. drug investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A street in Georgetown was blocked Wednesday morning while law enforcement teams executed a search warrant. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team responded to the 200 block of Cleland Street. During the search, agents found suspected cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

