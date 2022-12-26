Read full article on original website
WMBF
Early morning house fire in Marion under investigation
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a house fire in Marion is under investigation. Marion Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 1 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 800 block of Georgetown Street. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find flames coming from the home. Crews battled the...
WMBF
2 buildings, several vehicles damaged in Aynor-area outdoor fire
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Several vehicles and a home were damaged in a nearly two-acre outdoor fire Thursday in Aynor. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 3000 block of Vick Road at around 2:15 p.m. The blaze damaged a nearby abandoned structure as well as a home in the area.
WMBF
Crews respond to house fire in Socastee area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed in part of the Socastee area Wednesday as crews responded to a house fire. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to Socastee Boulevard and Everette Street just after 8 a.m. As of 9:25 a.m., HCFR said the fire had been placed...
WMBF
Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person. Horry County Police were seen outside a home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef. Details are limited at this time. WMBF News has reached...
live5news.com
Georgetown street reopens after deputies conduct search
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a street it temporarily shut down while their officers executed a search warrant has reopened. Deputies said their Narcotics Unit and SWAT Teams were conducting the search in the 200 block of Cleland Street at approximately 9 a.m. and had blocked off that portion of the street during the search.
WMBF
Deputies: Man in serious condition after being beaten outside Florence County gas station
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after a man was beaten outside of a gas station in Florence County Wednesday evening. Florence County Deputy Chief Tommy Sullivan said the man was beaten with an object, possibly a hammer, at the gas station beside the Travelodge along Highway 76.
WYFF4.com
Search for stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach leads to drug arrest in Pickens County, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — The search for a stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach has led to a drug arrest in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were searching for the camper on Dec. 19 in Easley. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News...
PHOTOS: 3 puppies rescued from house fire on Howe Springs Road near Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three puppies were rescued Tuesday during a house fire near Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Howe Springs Road, officials said. A Florence County sheriff’s deputy rescued three puppies from the porch of the home while it was still on fire after a resident said […]
WMBF
Horry County police searching for man last heard from in April
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to find a man who has not been heard from in months. The Horry County Police Department said 28-year-old Derek Blake Edwards was last seen in the Myrtle Beach area. He was also last heard from in April. Edwards is...
wpde.com
Motorcycle crash survivor takes victory lap at Grand Strand Medical Center
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In mid -July, 22-year-old Cody Lovejoy got into a motorcycle collision with another vehicle while heading home from his job causing him to lose one of his legs. The Grand Strand Medical Center worked hard to get him back to good health and celebrated...
counton2.com
GCSO investigating ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner. According to GCSO, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black male “dressed in a high-visibility neon green jacket and blaze orange hat, and driving a white work truck.”
WMBF
Troopers: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after driving off of a Marion County road early Wednesday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver was on Zion Road, four miles west of Mullins when they went off the road, struck a ditch and flipped. There were no...
WMBF
Man arrested in connection to 2016 Horry County armed robbery
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges years after an armed robbery in Horry County. The Horry County Police Department said on Jan. 24, 2016, Thomas Brandon Crudo, now 29, stole an AK-47 before fleeing. Online records show he was extradited to J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 23.
WMBF
Report: Waffle House employee in Conway area fights off intruders with his own gun
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Waffle House employee defended himself when two men started assaulting him inside the restaurant while customers were inside, according to a police report. Police were called to the Waffle House along Highway 544 near Singleton Ridge Road for an assault with possible shots...
WMBF
Florence deputy rescues 3 puppies from house fire
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A deputy with Florence County Sheriff’s Office saved three puppies from a house Tuesday. “One of our patrol deputies responded along with fire and EMS to a house fire off of Howe Springs Road earlier today,” said Maj. Mike Nunn with FCSO. “While outside, one of the residents told the deputy that her three dogs were in the house.”
WMBF
Christmas Day fire in Little River leaves one person injured; authorities investigating
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured after a fire in Little River on Christmas evening. Crews responded to a call for a camper and a barn on fire around 8:40 p.m. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 2000 block of D L Drive in Little River for a reported structure fire.
Deputies, SWAT executing search warrant off Cleland Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown on Wednesday morning are attempting to conduct a search at a property off Cleland Street. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said its narcotics unit and SWAT team are executing a search warrant in the 200 block of Cleland Street and asked that people avoid the area during […]
myhorrynews.com
Loris officials determine how city will spend American Rescue Plan funds
Water meters, a police vehicle and property are several items Loris City Council approved to purchase with its American Rescue Plan Act funds it received. The city will receive $1,374,547.18 in total in funds from the federal government and has approved to allocate $626,220 of the funds for projects and government needs. (City officials expect the second installment in the fall.)
1 dead after crash near Mullins, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. on Zion Road northwest of Mullins when a 2010 Lexus sedan went off the right side of the road and overturned in a […]
wpde.com
2 arrested, charged in months-long Georgetown Co. drug investigation
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A street in Georgetown was blocked Wednesday morning while law enforcement teams executed a search warrant. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team responded to the 200 block of Cleland Street. During the search, agents found suspected cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana...
