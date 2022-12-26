Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon
WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Responds to Top AEW Star Wanting a Match With Her
Due to her dedication and the way the company books her, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE, not just in the women’s division. Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been pushed as a top star and is still unbeaten in the company. The...
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?
A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
wrestlingrumors.net
VIDEO: WWE Pays Tribute To 47 Year Old Star On 20th Anniversary Of His Debut
He’s earned it. There is a constant stream of new stars coming into WWE but there is no way of knowing who might be the next breakout star. Back in 2002, WWE had perhaps the most successful rookie class in its history, as several future World Champions joined the promotion in the same year. There was one who did not get the same recognition, though now things might be changing.
nodq.com
Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend comments on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair
During an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair…. “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
ComicBook
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Weighs In On Sasha Banks Working In Japan
Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) has reportedly traveled to Japan ahead of an impending appearance for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As of this writing, it's currently unknown what role Varnado will play at the event inside the Tokyo Dome. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes the 30-year-old will "steal the show" for the NJPW women's division on January 4, 2023.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Says Teaming With John Cena On SmackDown Is Full-Circle Moment For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a “full-circle moment for him.”. Featured...
diva-dirt.com
10 Former WWE Women Who Should Appear In A Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is quickly approaching along with the new year. The 2023 Royal Rumble is just five weeks away and we will have the annual 30-woman match to determine who will go to WrestleMania to face the champion of her choice. This upcoming Royal Rumble match may not have...
wrestlinginc.com
Reason Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Missed Monday's WWE Live Event
There might not have been a live episode of "WWE Raw" this week, but the WWE Superstars were still performing in Columbus, Ohio, except two major names from the red brand; Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The married couple was advertised to be part of the Holiday show but they didn't end up appearing due to travel problems, which was confirmed by the former United States Champion on Twitter.
ComicBook
Kenny Omega Teases NJPW Reunion on AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is a young promotion, but a number of its storylines harken back to deep-rooted history from across the professional wrestling landscape. At AEW's inaugural event, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, two of the top-billed matches in Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho utilized each feud's storied past in WWE and NJPW, respectively. Omega's reunion with the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers had direct references to the five men's time together in Bullet Club. Even recently, Jake Hager's efforts to recruit Claudio Castagnoli to the Jericho Appreciation Society teased a Real Americans reunion.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Wrestles First Match Since Returning To WWE
For weeks WWE teased the return of Bray Wyatt leading up to the Extreme Rules premium live event, and he got a loud ovation from the fans in Philadelphia when he showed up to the Wells Fargo Center back in October. Wyatt has been back with WWE for months, but he has just been making appearances instead of wrestling matches.
411mania.com
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Columbus: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, More
WWE held a holiday tour live event in Columbus, Ohio on Monday featuring Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Headlines:. * Dexter Lumis def. The Miz. * Omos def. Mustafa Ali. * Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin. *...
wrestletalk.com
NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW
Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Told He Needs To ‘Hit The Gym’
Dominik Mysterio shocked everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle by doing the unthinkable and turning heel by assaulting Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio. Since then, he’s been a part of the Judgment Day stable, and making a lot of noise with Rhea Ripley. Mysterio recently attracted the interest of a former WWE Superstar, who offered him some words of wisdom.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Nixed Updated Version Of The Road Warriors At WrestleMania 34
WWE has a lot of things that they can pull from to re-create history. The company is also notorious for plans changing, especially back in the day when Vince McMahon ran the show. Jimmy Fallon was mentioned as a potential WrestleMania host in 2018, but plans changed. Several ideas were...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr. Comments On Sami Zayn's Inclusion In The Bloodline
The Head of the Table might have accepted Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce," but one member of the famed Anoa'i professional wrestling family is warning the WWE star to watch himself and not cross any lines. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. said he's...
PWMania
WWE Live Event Results From MSG In New York City 12/26/2022
The following results are from Monday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. * Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Sheamus won with the Brogue Kick on Vinci. This match was a hard-hitter. * In mixed tag team action, Hit Row...
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Reveals WWE Star She Wants To Defend TBS Title Against
Jade Cargill has reigned in AEW as the TBS Champion since winning the title on January 5, becoming the inaugural, and to date only, title holder. During her impressive reign as champion, Cargill has defeated challengers such as Willow Nightingale, Athena, Nyla Rose, and Anna Jay. To date, Cargill has successfully defended her TBS Championship 15 times, all while not being pinned or submitted in her career thus far.
