AEW Battle of the Belts V to air live after Rampage

The shows will mark AEW's Portland, Oregon debut.

AEW will be presenting two hours of live wrestling on January 6.

The TNT schedule lists that AEW Battle of the Belts V will air after the Friday, January 6 episode of Rampage. Rampage will air in its regular 10-11 p.m. Eastern time slot, with Battle of the Belts then airing from 11 p.m. to midnight.

That's also the same format that Battle of the Belts IV followed when it took place this October.

The January 6 Rampage and Battle of the Belts V will be AEW's Portland, Oregon debut. The Veterans Memorial Coliseum is hosting the show.

Battle of the Belts debuted as a quarterly special in January of this year. The specials were held in January, April, August, and October.

The most recent Battle of the Belts event featured three title matches. The AEW All-Atlantic Championship, TBS Championship, and ROH Tag Team titles were all on the line.

There haven't been any matches announced for Battle of the Belts V yet.