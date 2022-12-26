JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (one, nine, four; FB: one) (two, two, eight; FB: nine) (five, one, five, five; FB: one) (five, five, three, six; FB: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000. Powerball. 26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2. (twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball:...

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO