Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Greer Graduates! - Hardin-Simmons UniversityHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Three Cowboys Earn Academic All-American AccoladesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for universityAsh JurbergAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
5 residents receiving assistance after converted shed catches Abilene home on fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five residents are receiving assistance after a converted shed caught an Abilene home on fire Monday afternoon. The fire happened at a property on the 1700 block of Grape Street around 3:00 p.m. First responders arrived at the scene and found a backyard shed that had been converted into a living […]
Crime Reports: More than $1,000 worth of Air Jordans stolen from Abilene home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Industrial Boulevard – Criminal MischiefA jacket and tools were reported stolen […]
HAPPENING NOW: Grass fire burns in south Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire was burning in south Taylor County Wednesday afternoon. The fire ignited off Belle Plains Road and CR 127 around 2:00 p.m. No homes were threatened by the fire, and as of 2:45 p.m., crews were mopping up what was left of the blaze, making quick work containing […]
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for suspect in ‘several violent crimes’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind several violent crimes. Angel Lerma currently has active warrants for Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving. Police believe he also committed multiple violent crimes in the area, though they did not provide any further information on […]
BREAKING: Two suspects flee after crashing, flipping car during test drive in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects fled the scene after crashing and flipping a car they were test driving in Abilene Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Lynwood Lane and Leggett Drive just before 12:30 p.m. It’s unknown if there were any injuries because police are still looking for the suspects who […]
KLTV
Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene
CISCO, Texas (KLTV) - Two inmates who escaped from prison in Mississippi and later dumped a van believed to be used in the escape in an East Texas county are believed to have been spotted in the Abilene area. Traverro Mcelroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, were found to...
Where to get a free meal in Abilene this winter
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Hunger Coalition, known for its summer meal program, has some opportunities for those in need of a meal this winter. Take a look at the flyer below, provided by the Abilene Hunger Coalition, to learn where and how to get your free meal. This free winter meal program begins […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man’s identity reported stolen, used to buy $60K car + insurance
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2500 block of S 3rd Street – Criminal MischiefA victim reported her vehicle was […]
Abilene man accused of abandoning dog on tether in yard with no food or water
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of abandoning a dog on a tether in a yard with no food or water has been arrested. Jerry Day was arrested on an Animal Cruelty charge last week in connection to the investigation, which took place in December 2021. Court documents state officers in Tye responded […]
abilenescene.com
Abilene Influencer: Downing Bolls
Most people don’t have a clue what a county judge does on a day-to-day basis, but the current Taylor County Judge, Downing A. Bolls Jr., will tell you that there are no “typical” days. Each day brings something different, whether on the judicial side of the job...
Have You Seen Inside The Craziest Abandoned Mansion In West Texas?
First off, yes this house looks like the White House! And it's probably the most googled and questioned house in West Texas! If you ever head to Abilene State Park in Abilene Texas, ,more than likely, you have passed this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
Owner of Abilene day care accused of giving 2-year-old Benadryl arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The owner of an Abilene day care accused of giving a 2-year-old child Benadryl without parental permission has been arrested. Sondra Mata was arrested for Endangering a Child last week in connection to the allegations. Court documents state an employee of Maw’s Day Care told the 2-year-old’s mother Mata had been […]
Is Abilene’s landscape changing? A look at new construction projects around town
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There’s no doubt you’ve seen a lot of construction going on recently… but what is being fixed or built? From a new cheese manufacturing plant to the renovations of Abilene schools’ playing fields, here are some projects going on in the city right now. Abilene Christian University’s NEXT Lab ACU is […]
Crime Reports: $7,200 worth of firearms stolen during Abilene vehicle burglary
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2800 block of S 41st Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim alleged a suspect […]
Abilene man accused of intentionally causing house fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of intentionally causing a house fire has been arrested. Jon Bailey was taken into custody for Arson following a house fire on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon. A press release states first responders arrived at the home around 2:00 p.m. and found a fire […]
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday December 26th
Unlike last week where we had very cold temps leading up to Christmas Day, this week leading up to New Years Day, we will see mild & warmer temps up near 70 degrees by the time Wednesday rolls around. For today, look for sunny skies with a high getting to around 56 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the west southwest. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 30 degrees tonight. The winds will be light all night out of the north northeast at 5 mph.
WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week. Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack […]
kwhi.com
ABILENE MAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR NEAR CALDWELL
An Abilene man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 21 near County Road 103, west of Caldwell. DPS reports that just before 8 p.m., a 2012 Infiniti passenger car traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Michael Carter, was...
