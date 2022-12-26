One of the greatest events that happened this year is the Will Smith Oscar slap gate incident. The Men in Black actor may have been the one to get up on stage and smack the host that night, but he took the greater hit later on. Before Will Smith could leave the venue that night, he had already become a laughing stock and marked a hypocrite on Twitter. All three decades of building a good image went down the drain with a loud smack instead of a splash. The incident was as shocking for those who attended the awards as it was for those who watched from the comfort of their homes.

2 DAYS AGO