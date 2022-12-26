Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Leaves Ex-Kanye West Out of Family Holiday Portrait, Glams in Glittery Silver Dress
It seems like those tiresome ding-dong days are finally meeting an end for the A-list ex-couple, KimYe. The entire world is aware of their ‘straight from the shoulder’ divorce, which was going on since 2021. Ever since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye West had seemingly made it a hippodrome show for them.
Royal Authors Doubt The Authenticity of The ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries, Label It “uncommon”
Given the present scenario of the Royal Family with Windsors trying to protect the collapsing Palace and Sussexes trying hard to rip it apart, both parties have stood firmly on their grounds. The senior most working Royals have sworn in not to break the wall of silence on their trenchant controversies. But Harry and Meghan have poured it all out in their recent bombshell docuseries on Netflix. In such cases, we all could foresee the trenchant criticism making its way to the couple.
After Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Feels Kanye West Will Haunt Her Future Relationships Says “Everyone gonna be scared”
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West used to be one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood. A beautiful family of elites enjoying their luxurious life with kids. But after six years of marriage, things started to crumble between this couple. So Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce in February 2021 after a big fight pushed her to the breaking point.
What Happened Between Kanye West and Jeffrey Star? Here’s the Timeline of Their Controversial Relationship
Did Kanye West date Jeffrey Star? The singer was famously married and then divorced from his wife, Kim Kardashian, after having four children together. They were considered one of the most stylish A-list couples in the industry. Unfortunately, differences of opinion led them to part ways, but the Donda singer started enjoying his single life soon after.
Was Prince Harry Jealous of Prince William’s Closeness With Queen Mother?
In the hit Netflix show Harry & Meghan, the royal prince blasted his elder brother Prince William for bullying him and his wife Meghan Markle out of the family. Prince Harry claimed that the heir to the throne was jealous and insecure about the Sussexes’ fame and success as working royals. As per the Duke, the Prince of Wales could not digest that his younger brother and sister-in-law were stealing his limelight.
How The “Not Smooth Sailing” First Date Made Up An Adorable Wedding Detail For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
No one can question the timeless love and affection, Harry and Meghan harbour for each other. The couple were taken on a treacherous ride around the issues with their family and relationship. Nevertheless, nothing could bridge a wall between the two under no circumstances. Speaking of their unconditional love, both of them do not shy away from expressing their love in public. Continuing their custom, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle once paid a beautiful tribute to her and Harry’s relationship. That too in her 16-foot-long wedding gown!
Billie Eilish Debuts ‘The scent she has been chasing for years’ In The Form of Vegan Candles- Where Can You Get Them?
If you want to be as accomplished as the recently turned 21-year-old pop star Billie Eilish, you must buy her personalized scented candles! At such a young age, the seven times Grammy award winner has already made a brand of herself. What is even more interesting is that whatever she puts her hands on, success is a guaranteed result, from a passionate dancer and flourishing singer to a successful businesswoman collaborating with brand moguls like Nike to provide her own fashion line. Eilish has proved herself to be one of her kind.
Were Prince Harry’s ‘temperament issues’ Reason Behind His Breakup With Cressida Bonas? Royal Author Reveals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle served couple goals in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan. The Duke of Sussex is hailed as a perfect husband for being there with his wife through thick and thin. However, it is no secret that before meeting Markle, the royal prince was known for his wild and colorful dating life. Apart from flings, he also had a few serious relationships and one of them was with model Cressida Bonas.
How Floyd Mayweather Became Will Smith’s Rock After The Oscar Slap
One of the greatest events that happened this year is the Will Smith Oscar slap gate incident. The Men in Black actor may have been the one to get up on stage and smack the host that night, but he took the greater hit later on. Before Will Smith could leave the venue that night, he had already become a laughing stock and marked a hypocrite on Twitter. All three decades of building a good image went down the drain with a loud smack instead of a splash. The incident was as shocking for those who attended the awards as it was for those who watched from the comfort of their homes.
‘Kim Kardashian may not have doctored her Christmas pics, but I sure did’
Mom of two Abby Ordenana wanted the picture perfect shot for her family Christmas card this year. But she didn’t want to shuffle off to the mall to have a halfway decent frame snapped by a seasonal department store shutterbug, nor did she feel like setting the timer on her camera phone, sprinting into place and hoping not to look a disheveled, sweaty fright after the flash. So, Ordenana, 32, Photoshopped herself, her 11-year-old daughter and their dog Zeus into a holiday snap set against a $2,000 all-fabric backdrop, which she purchased earlier in the year for work, alongside her husband Elias...
Millie Bobby Brown Makes a Big Statement About ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff, and It Might Just Break Hearts
The internet has not rested for a second since they watched the most anticipated season of Stranger Things. The supernatural show that brought the lead actor Millie Bobby Brown into the limelight. We all love the plot, presentation, and perception of this show. While the addition of characters in season 4 worked like a magnet that captured viewers’ attention. Including Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna and the unlikely hero Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson.
Amidst Comparisons, Body Language Experts Call Out One Striking Difference Between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Many royal fans and crown loyalists hail Meghan Markle as a replica of the late Princess Diana. Prince Harry echoed the same sentiments in the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. He revealed that just like his late mother, Markle also oozes out warmth, empathy, compassion, and confidence. As the Duke...
“You made him feel like this” – Bella Thorne Opens Up About Vile Accusations From a Director About Flirting When She Was 10 to Emily Ratajkowski
Today, fans might remember Bella Thorne as the fiery redheaded actress for her starring role in the romantic drama Midnight Sun. Many may have not realized that she has been in the entertainment industry right from the beginning of her life. Surprisingly, the American star got her very first print campaign when she was only six weeks old. Thorne has also worked extensively as a model before she stepped into acting.
Every Time Kate Middleton Tied Our Eyes To Her With Her Elegant Hairstyles
Kate Middleton and her involvement in the Royal community somewhat, to a certain level dictates how her style personality is ought to be. Starting from the types of hairstyles allowed in the Palace to the amount of makeup one is allowed to do, there are written rules for everything. Despite the protocols, while completely adhering to the same, the Princess of Wales has an alluring way of keeping up with the modernizing fashion trends and hairdos.
From North West’s Perfomance With Sia to Kardashian-Jenner’s Annual Extravaganza, Here’s a Peek Into the Grand Christmas Party
While the Kardashians are known for their extravagant lifestyle, this year’s Christmas seemed to be extra special for them. Despite the recent divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian seems to be moving on by celebrating in a big way for the festive season. They made sure to include their fan base in all of this.
“We were in a bubble” – Julia Roberts Reveals How George Clooney ‘Saved’ Her Life Amidst Pandemic
Not long ago fans saw Julia Roberts and George Clooney depicted as a divorced couple in the Ticket To Paradise. However, this on-screen chemistry goes way back to when they first worked together in 2000. This special bond started as a professional relationship that developed into a friendship for over two decades.
Nostalgia! Ryan Reynolds Gets Homesick After Seeing Staggering Pictures of Vancouver
When we live away from our home, often we feel like going back and being with our family. This feeling of misplacement strengthens during holidays. We feel a little sad and a lot more nostalgic about our home. This same feeling Ryan Reynolds recently expressed on his Instagram stories during the holidays.
Meghan Markle Army Tears Apart Joanna Weiss and Politico for Branding Her as Narcissist
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries is making new records every day in terms of viewership. However, the downside of the hit show has been vile and harsh attacks by royal experts and UK journalists. The Duchess of Sussex has become the favorite target of many people and they are not mincing any words while slamming her. It was only last week that Jeremy Clarkson rocked the world by dreaming of public humiliation for the former American actress.
Jennifer Lopez Gives a Remarkable Tribute to Selena Quintanilla, Dons Family Given T-Shirt
In 1997, American theaters saw a young girl portraying a character of a singer named Selena Quintanilla. The name of the film was Selena which was based on the real story of the singer herself. The featured lead actress was none other than Jennifer Lopez. In March 2022, the film completed 25 years. Recently, after 25 years of the film, the 53-year-old singer and actress paid tribute to the late singer by wearing a T-shirt with the image of Selena.
Kanye West Makes It to the List of Polarizing Influencers for Having Staunch Supporters Depsite Controversies
While this year belonged to controversial celebrities, Kanye West likely became the biggest controversial celebrity this year. Mostly for all things wrong. The singer was always known for practicing his freedom of speech and being open about his opinions. For a long time, everyone, including his partnership companies, turned a blind eye.
