Antioch, CA

Antioch stabbing leaves two injured, one arrested for homicide

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

ANTIOCH, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two men were injured during a stabbing in Antioch on Monday morning, according to the Antioch Police Department.

At 7:42 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Clayburn Road due to a report of a fight in the area. A caller also told dispatchers that someone had been stabbed.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his head and upper body. He was taken to a local hospital, and police say he is expected to survive.

Police identified the suspect as Jesus Martinez Perez. Perez was found in the front yard of a residence nearby on Clayburn Road; police say he had a stab wound on his right hand. Perez was taken to nearby hospital for treatment. He is currently in stable condition and will be booked into county jail for attempted homicide, according to APD.

Police say their investigation showed that the suspect and the victim were related. As a result, police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public at this time.

