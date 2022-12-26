Mom of two Abby Ordenana wanted the picture perfect shot for her family Christmas card this year. But she didn’t want to shuffle off to the mall to have a halfway decent frame snapped by a seasonal department store shutterbug, nor did she feel like setting the timer on her camera phone, sprinting into place and hoping not to look a disheveled, sweaty fright after the flash. So, Ordenana, 32, Photoshopped herself, her 11-year-old daughter and their dog Zeus into a holiday snap set against a $2,000 all-fabric backdrop, which she purchased earlier in the year for work, alongside her husband Elias...

26 MINUTES AGO