CBS Sports
LeBron James after Lakers' fifth loss in six games: 'I don't want to finish my career playing at this level'
Playing the Miami Heat on the second game of a road back-to-back is never a fun time for any team, but the experience was especially rough for the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The Lakers turned the ball over 26 times and trailed by as much as 22 en route to a 112-98 defeat, their fifth in the past six games.
Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future
Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Tyrese Maxey's return to 76ers lineup brings about interesting decision regarding rotation for Philadelphia
Tyrese Maxey's imminent return to Philadelphia's active lineup begets a difficult decision for the Sixers coaching staff -- whether Maxey should be reinserted into the team's starting lineup, or if they should try to bring the electric young guard off of the bench as the sixth man. On the surface,...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Struggles with efficiency in loss
Beasley posted seven points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Warriors. Beasley's recent performances highlight why he's considered one of the league's streakiest scorers. He is shooting 7-of-28 from the field over his last two games after going 16-of-32 in the two prior.
CBS Sports
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Missing practice Thursday
Diggs won't practice Thursday due to an illness, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told Getzenberg that he hopes to have the wideout back on the field later this week, but Diggs' status is now worth monitoring as Monday's game against the Bengals approaches. In his last outing in the Bills' Week 16 win over the Bears, Diggs caught both of his targets for a season-low 26 yards.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Practice window begins
The Giants announced Thursday that McKinney (hand) has been designated for a return to practice from the reserve/non-football injury list, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he doesn't expect McKinney to return in time for Sunday's contest against the Colts, but it's encouraging to see the safety at least resume practicing. New York will have a 21-day window to evaluate McKinney's health, and he can be fully activated at any point during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR
MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
Commanders are two wins away from playoffs
Washington looks to halt three-game losing streak against Cleveland
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out again Wednesday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. Ingram hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left toe sprain. It's unclear when he'll return to game action, but his next chance to do so will arrive Friday against Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice
The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Progressing, remains out this week
Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday that he doesn't expect Rubio to play in any of the Cavaliers' three games this week, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports. Rubio advanced to 5-on-5 work in practice earlier this month and appears to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the torn ACL he sustained Dec. 28, 2021, but the veteran point guard looks as though he'll need a little more ramp-up time. Bickerstaff indicated that Rubio should be ready to go shortly after New Year's Day, so the 32-year-old will presumably be viewed as day-to-day once the calendar flips to 2023. Once Rubio is cleared to make his season debut, he'll likely handle a small role off the bench as the primary backup to Darius Garland and will presumably have to sit out one half of back-to-back sets for most of what's left of the season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Goes on injured reserve
Carlson (face) is out long term, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. He has been placed on injured reserve. Carlson was struck on the right side of his head/face by the puck last Friday against Winnipeg. He is not expected to play this week, but beyond that it is unclear how long he will be unavailable. Carlson has accounted for eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 contests this campaign. Erik Gustafsson and Trevor van Riemsdyk are primed for increased roles at even strength as well as the power play.
CBS Sports
Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Increased role ahead
Wyatt will move into a more significant role with Dean Lowry (calf) placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Wyatt was the team's selection in the first round of the 2022 Draft, but he's failed to make an impact thus far in his rookie season. Through 14 contests, Wyatt has played just 148 defensive snaps, recording 13 tackles (six solo) and 0.5 sacks. He'll now work to make the most of his extra opportunities beginning Sunday against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Gets into Tuesday's practice
Palat (groin) practiced with the Devils on Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. Palat hasn't played since Oct. 24 because of the injury. It's not clear when he'll be back, but this is an important step in his recovery. The 31-year-old has three goals in six games this season.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Held out of practice
Lawrence (toe) didn't practice Wednesday. The toe injury has affected Lawrence's practice participation since Week 14 but hasn't stopped him from playing and leading the Jaguars to three straight wins while accounting for nine total touchdowns against three turnovers. Fumbles remain a problem with his 10 being fourth-most in the league, though the extent has probably been exaggerated on account of his bad luck in losing eight of them. As for Week 17, head coach Doug Pederson said he'll play to win and won't rest starters this Sunday against the Texans, even though the game is essentially irrelevant to the playoff picture, per Adam Stites of USA Today. The Jaguars will follow the Week 17 game with a winner-take-all bout with the Titans in Week 18 to determine the AFC South champion.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Still sidelined
Oshie (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie will miss a fourth straight contest with his upper-body injury, and the Capitals have yet to release a clear-cut timetable for his return to action. Once healthy, look for Oshie to return to a middle-six role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving lead Nets past Hawks to become first team with 10-game winning streak this season
Another night, another win for the red-hot Brooklyn Nets. This one wasn't easy, as they had to come back from a 15-point deficit in the first half, but they eventually did just enough to beat the Atlanta Hawks, 108-107. The Nets have now won 10 games in a row, which...
CBS Sports
49ers' Nick Bosa: Sits out practice will illness
Bosa didn't participate in the 49ers' practice Wednesday due to an illness, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The 49ers haven't provided word on the nature or severity of Bosa's ailment, though it's at least a positive development that the illness came near the start of the week rather than closer to Sunday's contest against the Raiders. The ability (or lack thereof) of Bosa to return to practice over the next two days should provide clarity about his chances to take the field in Las Vegas.
CBS Sports
Eagles injury updates: Nick Sirianni updates Jalen Hurts' status; C.J. Gardner-Johnson eligible to come off IR
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have Jalen Hurts in their Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, failing to clinch home-field advantage and the NFC East in the process. With both still at play heading into Week 17, will that be enough for the Eagles to prompt Hurts back into action?
