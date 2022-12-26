ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Wild Nick Saban Rumor

In the 24 or so hours since the Denver Broncos officially fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a plethora of names have been thrown around as potential candidates. One seems to have grabbed the attention of football fans more than any other. Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback made waves ...
DENVER, CO
FanBuzz

Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife is the Daughter of an SEC Quarterback Legend

Lane Kiffin is easily the most entertaining head coach in the Southeastern Conference since he took over at Ole Miss. There are so many reasons the "Lane Train" has been both loved and hated in college football. He's blasted everyone and everything in tweets on social media. He once nailed a hilarious Saban impression after winning two national championships as an assistant coach at University of Alabama. No one knows what the 47-year-old is going to say or do next.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Cheez-It Bowl Announcement

A Cheez-It Bowl representative cleared something up for college football fans around the globe. The representative told Carter Karels of the Tallahassee Democrat that there is no such thing as "Cheez-Its." Apparently, one Cheez-It is a Cheez-It, and two or more of the Cheez-It are called “Cheez-It crackers." This...
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?

Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
COLUMBUS, OH
HuskyMaven

Texas Center Gave Huskies a Long Look During Recruiting

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Jake Majors has been to Seattle, seen the University of Washington up close and gave it some serious thought to playing for then Chris Petersen's coaching staff. Yet in the end, Texas's two-year starting center from the small town of Prosper in the Dallas metroplex...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Texas Tech Makes Decision On Mike Leach Tribute

Texas Tech is set to honor former head coach Mike Leach in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday. The Red Raiders will rock a special helmet decal to honor Leach after he passed away at the age of 61 from a massive heart attack. The decal will be a special jolly roger one since he was always known as "the Pirate" in the college football community.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Mike Gundy's Threat For Reporter

Following Tuesday night's 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy had an awkward exchange with a reporter. "Do you think I would tell you about staff changes?" Gundy asked before the reporter responded, "no." The coach then followed up with, "Then why would you ask?"
STILLWATER, OK
LSUCountry

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Adds Unique NIL Deal

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has struck an obscure NIL deal as the Tigers prepare to head to Orlando for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The redshirt freshman signal-caller inked a deal with Cheez-It as announced on Tuesday. Nussmeier will stay in the hotel room labeled “Cheez-It Heaven” leading up to the bowl game next week along with other opportunities with the brand.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC cornerback announces transfer commitment to Penn State

The region has gone through some tough weather conditions lately, but there appears to be another storm incoming. Or rather, a Storm Duck. Storm Duck, a former defensive back from North Carolina, announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday he has committed to Penn State out of the transfer portal. In 12 games for the Tar Heels this past season, Duck recorded 46 tackles, including 36 solo tackles and one tackle for a loss, forced one fumble and intercepted three passes. His addition will be an immediate boost to the depth chart as Penn State is set to lose Joey Porter...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Big Career Step

Ed Reed is one of the most accomplished football players of all time.  Tallying nine Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nominations and one Defensive Player of the Year Award in his storied 12-year NFL career, Reed has now chosen to transition into the collegiate coaching ranks this ...
FLORIDA STATE
theScore

Cowboys' Pollard inactive for TNF vs. Titans due to thigh injury

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard won't play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. Pollard didn't practice this week after sustaining the injury in Dallas' Week 16 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ezekiel Elliott is slated to shoulder the majority of the carries for the...
DALLAS, TX

