While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO