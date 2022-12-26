ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Severe flooding damages homes of families in Seattle

Picking up and drying off. That is what many families are doing after severe winter weather brought flooding. FOX 13's Alejandra Guzman is in Seattle's South Park neighborhood - speaking with a family who says they have lost everything.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion

Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KGW

King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia, Wash.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels

While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

What Seattle, King County are doing to prevent future flooding in South Seattle

(The Center Square) – As people in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood deal with the impact of a recent flooding, the city and King County have several projects ongoing to help cut down on future floods. A king tide flowed into South Park on the morning of Dec. 27. The nearby Duwamish River overtopped its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses as a result. Seattle Public Utilities crews have responded in South Park to support impacted residents and businesses. ...
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Harbor Happenings: Olalla’s Polar Bear jump

While some folks will start the New Year with a cup of strong coffee and a football game, dozens of intrepid souls will gather to jump from the Olalla Creek bridge into the icy waters below. They call themselves “Polar Bears.”. It’s a decades-long tradition New Year’s Day tradition....
GIG HARBOR, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton

EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

$7 million awarded for road improvements in Lynnwood and Bothell

EVERETT, Wash., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022—Snohomish County has been awarded a loan from the Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) for $7 million to help Public Works move forward two road improvement projects, enhancing connectivity in two rapidly growing urban areas of unincorporated Snohomish County. The two projects benefitting from these funds are 43rd Ave SE Phase I (188th St SE to 180th St SE and SR-524 Roundabout) and Alderwood Mall Parkway (16800 block to the SR 525 northbound ramps).
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Space Needle will have drones, fireworks as part of New Year's Eve show

SEATTLE - There will be drones along with fireworks and light displays to help ring in the new year at the Space Needle this weekend. Organizers said as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, the Space Needle will celebrate with a show featuring 200 drones designed to integrate with fireworks and light displays.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy