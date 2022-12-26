Read full article on original website
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
KING-5
Sea-Tac flight cancellations cause Alaska man to miss heart transplant
Patrick Holland needed to fly from Fairbanks, AK to Seattle for a heart transplant. After flights were grounded Friday, he missed the chance for a new heart.
q13fox.com
2 horses found dead, dozens of animals rescued from Oak Harbor breeder
Oak Harbor, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were found dead and dozens of animals were rescued from a breeder in Island County. On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of an animal cruelty case at a dog and cat breeder on Hastie Lake Road in Oak Harbor.
q13fox.com
Severe flooding damages homes of families in Seattle
Picking up and drying off. That is what many families are doing after severe winter weather brought flooding. FOX 13's Alejandra Guzman is in Seattle's South Park neighborhood - speaking with a family who says they have lost everything.
nwnewsradio.com
Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion
Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
q13fox.com
Severe flooding damages homes of families in Seattle's South Park neighborhood
SEATTLE - The streets of South Park neighborhood now filled with family’s personal belongings after the king tides rose waist deep for some. The area of 8th Ave and Chicago Street hit the hardest impacting both homeowners and businesses. More than 24 hours later, many are still cleaning up...
KGW
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia, Wash.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
Chronicle
Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels
While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
Seattle, Washington
City of Seattle and Residents Respond to Unprecedented, Climate Change-Fueled Flooding in South Park
The climate crisis – and its consequences – are not just a future challenge but clearly felt right now in Seattle as heavy rains have pushed the Duwamish River over its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. South Park is a...
Gamez: How I got back to Seattle after flight was canceled in Vegas
It was a wonderful holiday with family back in Michigan with my in-laws, sans the blizzard-like conditions that blew in from Canada. But on the way home, I knew something was off. First, it started when we arrived in Detroit and waited almost two hours for a ride-share to pick...
q13fox.com
'All of our equipment started to float': Tides, rainfall cause chaos in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Floodwaters hit the Everett area especially hard on Tuesday morning. King tides, rain and swollen rivers from recent snowmelt created a dangerous situation in low-lying areas near the Snohomish River and by the shore. On Smith Island, the Hansen Boat Company was among the areas that...
What Seattle, King County are doing to prevent future flooding in South Seattle
(The Center Square) – As people in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood deal with the impact of a recent flooding, the city and King County have several projects ongoing to help cut down on future floods. A king tide flowed into South Park on the morning of Dec. 27. The nearby Duwamish River overtopped its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses as a result. Seattle Public Utilities crews have responded in South Park to support impacted residents and businesses. ...
gigharbornow.org
Harbor Happenings: Olalla’s Polar Bear jump
While some folks will start the New Year with a cup of strong coffee and a football game, dozens of intrepid souls will gather to jump from the Olalla Creek bridge into the icy waters below. They call themselves “Polar Bears.”. It’s a decades-long tradition New Year’s Day tradition....
5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton
EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
q13fox.com
Flooding in Snohomish County likely to create backlog at intermodal yard
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Widespread flooding in Snohomish County left an impact at the intermodal yard, where the Public Works division receives shipping containers to move trash. According to Snohomish County Public Works, they are doing okay with Tuesday's flooding, but they are warning that snow and wind events like...
Volunteers walk nearly an hour in ice storm to care for animals at Renton sanctuary
RENTON, Wash. — Some dedicated volunteers walked for nearly an hour to take care of animals amid Friday's ice storm. Road closures, flight cancellations and power outages complicated the busy holiday week. While many stayed off the roads, two volunteers in Renton decided they simply couldn’t stay home because there were animals in need.
TikToks from Seattle's ice storm showing people crawling up icy streets on their hands and knees and cars crashing in slow-motion into each other
Videos show people walking dogs on their hands and knees and using ice picks to traverse the roads.
lynnwoodtimes.com
$7 million awarded for road improvements in Lynnwood and Bothell
EVERETT, Wash., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022—Snohomish County has been awarded a loan from the Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) for $7 million to help Public Works move forward two road improvement projects, enhancing connectivity in two rapidly growing urban areas of unincorporated Snohomish County. The two projects benefitting from these funds are 43rd Ave SE Phase I (188th St SE to 180th St SE and SR-524 Roundabout) and Alderwood Mall Parkway (16800 block to the SR 525 northbound ramps).
King tide inundates South Sound park; could be higher Tuesday
TACOMA, Wash. — A king tide inundated a Pierce County park Monday morning and more low-lying areas could flood Tuesday. Much of the Browns Point Lighthouse was underwater after Monday morning’s king tide. No homes were threatened. But there is plenty of debris as the water slowly recedes.
q13fox.com
Space Needle will have drones, fireworks as part of New Year's Eve show
SEATTLE - There will be drones along with fireworks and light displays to help ring in the new year at the Space Needle this weekend. Organizers said as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, the Space Needle will celebrate with a show featuring 200 drones designed to integrate with fireworks and light displays.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle restaurant owner: ‘A significant difference’ in safety downtown
Piroshsky, Piroshsky, an iconic Seattle restaurant, has re-opened on Third and Pike. Owner Olga Sagan closed the bakery 10 months ago because of crime in the neighborhood. She re-opened this week after saying she saw good improvement in the area. “We have to deliver a good walkable downtown for our...
