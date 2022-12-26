Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
Could Kanye West be placed under Kim Kardashian’s conservatorship?
Celebrity conservatorships get a bad rap because of Britney Spears' high-profile case–but it might be just what Ye needs, says legal analyst Aron Solomon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Kim’s Ex-Bodyguard Says He “Never Saw Any Affection”
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard says that their marriage was affectionless. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, says that he “never saw any affection” between the two. He worked with the former couple for 15 days in 2016, a period which will be the focus of a new documentary, 15 Days With Kanye.
Kanye West keeps home across the street, Kim Kardashian gets everything else
It looks like Kanye West is saying his ex-wife can have it all when it comes to their previously shared property. But when it comes to the Hidden Hills, California, home across the street that West — otherwise known as Ye — purchased 10 months after Kardashian filed for divorce, the rapper is not budging. Sources previously told The Post the fallen-from-grace entrepreneur bought that five-bedroom, four-bathroom, $4.5 million home to have easy access to his kids. “It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat,”...
Kanye West missing? Ex-business manager can’t find rapper to serve him lawsuit
Where is Kanye West? Wild rumors are swirling that the artist now known as Ye is “missing” — as his ex-business manager tries to serve him with a $4.5 million lawsuit, the US Sun reports. Thomas St. John, who is suing the erratic “Gold Digger” rapper and his company Yeezy over alleged unpaid fees, told a court he has also been unable to find a proper address for Ye. The rumors about the 45-year-old mogul’s whereabouts began to spread after a tweet sent by Daily Loud, who wrote: “Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find [sic] for weeks according to...
netflixjunkie.com
“That won’t change”- Kim Kardashian Is Doing Everything She Can to Include Kanye West With Their Family and Children
With a husband and wife going through a rough patch, children tend to suffer more. And when the couple is divorced, it becomes harder for them to manage the children. However, Kim Kardashian seems to be doing a great job after her divorce from Kanye West. Despite their divorce, Kim Kardashian is keeping the father of their children close to them. But why is she doing so?
North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH
North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
netflixjunkie.com
Kim Kardashian Leaves Ex-Kanye West Out of Family Holiday Portrait, Glams in Glittery Silver Dress
It seems like those tiresome ding-dong days are finally meeting an end for the A-list ex-couple, KimYe. The entire world is aware of their ‘straight from the shoulder’ divorce, which was going on since 2021. Ever since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye West had seemingly made it a hippodrome show for them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Tears Discussing Kanye West
Kim Kardashian couldn’t hold back tears while explaining how she’s been co-parenting with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian broke down into tears while discussing Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast on Monday. The two are currently co-parenting their four children. “I had the best dad,” Kardashian said....
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Refuses to Trash Ex Kanye West in the Media
Kim Kardashian got vulnerable about the status of her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast Dec. 26. When asked about coparenting with the rapper, Kardashian even broke down in tears while discussing how she protects her kids from media and drama surrounding their dad. "One...
musictimes.com
Where Is Kanye West? Rapper Reportedly 'Missing' Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Business Manager
Kanye West's ex-business manager reportedly said the rapper has been missing for weeks. Multiple news outlets reported that no one knows West's whereabouts as of press time, causing his ex-business manager Thomas St. John to declare he is missing. The businessman repeatedly tried to see him and served him with legal documents. However, the "Jesus Is King" rapper is nowhere to be found.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued For $110K After Allegedly Stiffing Yeezy Photographer
Kanye West‘s list of problems continue to grow as the Chicago rapper and producer has now been sued for $110,000 over an unpaid photography bill. Katelyn Mooney, a Brooklyn-based creative director, has filed a lawsuit against Ye’s Yeezy Inc. after he failed to pay her for a last-minute photo shoot back in September.
papermag.com
Kim Kardashian Fears New Partners Will be 'Scared' of Kanye
Kim Kardashian is afraid of getting back into the dating game because future boyfriends will be "scared" of her ex Kanye West. Appearing for a recent sit-down interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, the 42-year-old The Kardashians star told the host, "There’s a part of me that's like, ‘Oh my God. Is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?' I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent."
