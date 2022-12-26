ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinckley Township, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

13 people die on Ohio roads over Christmas, troopers say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 13 people were killed in seven accidents from midnight on Dec. 23 to midnight on Dec. 26. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said 56 impaired drivers were removed from the roads. Troopers added 14 drivers were cited for distracted driving and 21 for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Updated numbers show decline in COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New numbers released from the state of ohio show a slight decline over the last week in covid 19 cases, hospitalizations and icu admissions. this decrease comes at a crucial time as cases traditionally have risen over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. However, the...
OHIO STATE
ODOT crews head to snow-covered Buffalo to help dig out after deadly storm

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are heading to the rescue in Buffalo, N.Y. Twenty-eight workers left Thursday to help remove piles of snow still around days after the deadly blizzard. The storm left feet on feet of snow covering the area. There was so much...
BUFFALO, NY
Sports betting vendors set for Ohio’s legal gambling launch on Jan. 1

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, meaning hundreds of bars, restaurants, and even grocery stores can soon launch their self-serve kiosks. Nearly 1,500 vendors have been pre-approved for kiosks as of Dec. 16. While many businesses are expected to wait until the middle...
OHIO STATE

