Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson
It's been a disaster of a year for the 4-11 Denver Broncos, but they're not waving the white flag when it comes to Russell Wilson at quarterback. Per DNVR.com's Zac Stevens, "Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB" despite major chances to the coaching staff and no chance at the playoffs.
NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Russell Wilson
Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed his quick-fix for Russell Wilson. "I’d wanna cut up of all Russell’s past plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I’d wanna see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with," he explained during his time on the Herd With Colin Cowherd.
Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job
Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Marriage Admission
Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews took a pass to the body during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game on Christmas Eve. But Andrews managed to take the hit and continue working. After all, she's married to a former professional hockey player. Andrews' tweet about her marriage went viral on social...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman's Appearance
During each Monday night game this season, ESPN's Chris Berman performs "The Fastest Three Minutes" of NFL highlights. Berman continues to bring the energy that makes him an interesting TV personality. However, fans are starting to get tired of his appearance. Several people called out Berman this Monday night for...
thecomeback.com
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
Deion Sanders Has 3-Word Response To Fan Who Said He Left For Money
Not everyone appreciated Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado. After igniting the HBCU program, the Hall of Famer took a more prominent coaching position with a Power Five program that can provide him with more resources. He'll also make much more money, but Sanders disputed changing jobs for that reason.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired
The Denver Broncos pulled the plug on Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. They decided to part ways with him just 15 games into his tenure after they hit rock bottom on Sunday evening. They fell to 4-11 following a 51-14 loss to the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay Packers...
Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of NFL Star J.J. Watt
On Tuesday, Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced his retirement. He shared the news on Twitter. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure," Watt wrote. Since...
Football World Shocked By Cheez-It Bowl Announcement
A Cheez-It Bowl representative cleared something up for college football fans around the globe. The representative told Carter Karels of the Tallahassee Democrat that there is no such thing as "Cheez-Its." Apparently, one Cheez-It is a Cheez-It, and two or more of the Cheez-It are called “Cheez-It crackers." This...
Tom Brady Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Christmas Shoutout
Tom Brady did not have ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on his mind on Christmas Day, after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Cardinals. When sending out a number of holiday shoutouts on NBC after the game, he left out his former spouse. That shouldn’t be too surprising, right?...
Look: T.J. Watt Reacts To Brother's Retirement Announcement
It sounds like this is the end of the road for J.J. Watt's NFL career. On Tuesday, the Cardinals defensive end shared a picture with his daughter Koa and wife Kealia, captioned: "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."
There Are 4 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season rolls on today with four more games on the docket. While only one ranked team is in action today, there's plenty for football fans to look forward to. A surprising Kansas team looks to finish on a high note against an SEC foe. Meanwhile, Lane...
Football World Reacts To Clemson Quarterback's Parents' Decision
Cade Klubnik's parents reportedly went above and beyond to be in attendance for their son's first collegiate start. Per The Athletic's David Ubben: "Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik’s parents’ flight out of Austin was canceled. They picked up a rental car at 10 p.m., drove overnight and are currently in the middle of a 20-hour drive across the country to Miami for the Orange Bowl, their son’s first college start."
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Brutally Honest Response To Will Muschamp
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp made a comment about Kirk Herbstreit that went viral. The duo met in the 1993 Citrus Bowl when Georgia earned a 21-14 win over Kirk Herbstreit's Buckeyes. Muschamp said he knew the Bulldogs would win the game. "Herbstreit got up and threw...
Football World Is Praying For Micah Parsons Today
Late Tuesday night, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took to Twitter with a message that broke the sports world's heart. Parsons appeared to reveal the death of one of his dogs. In a message on Twitter, he said putting a dog down is one of the hardest things to do.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Fans Video
When the Cleveland Browns made the move for Deshaun Watson and signed him to the highest fully-guaranteed contract in NFL history after more than two dozen accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, many fans felt gross about it. But not too many in the Dawg Pound. Recently, Bomani Jones' "Game...
NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Postgame Behavior
Following this Monday night's game between the Chargers and Colts, ESPN broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck appeared on "SportsCenter." During their interview with Scott Van Pelt, Buck cracked a hilarious joke about his family. "The little boys had a nice Christmas - I appreciate it," Buck said. "One got...
