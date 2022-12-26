Read full article on original website
City of Aiken announces main water break, 100 affected
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The City of Aiken Engineering & Utilities Department announced a water main break located at Sugarberry Road and Green Ash Court Thursday. They say there are about 100 impact service connections reported with low pressure or no water. A boil water is in effect for Sugarberry...
Water main breaks affect service in Aiken, close lane in Harlem
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A water main break on Thursday affected about 100 customers, according to city officials. The break was at Sugarberry Drive and Green Ash Court in the Woodside subdivision. Also affected are Bellewood Drive and Hackberry Lane. Because of the nature of the leak, most of the...
Residents of the Colony Apartments have been without water or heat for 3 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Single mother of three, Omeisha Johnson, says she and her children have been without heat or water in their home at Colony Apartments since Christmas Day. "I've been dealing with this all day," Johnson said. "My son, he's sick. His nose has been running but it's gotten worse because I can't heat my home. Earlier he started throwing up, and he just kept saying 'Mommy I'm cold', and we've been wearing jackets around the house all day."
Learn about crash that killed 2 drivers in McCormick County
No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Many in South...
Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
Crews fight flames after trailers, vehicle catch fire in Graniteville
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple trailers and at least one vehicle caught fire Thursday in Graniteville. The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at 241 Off Springs Road. Crews from multiple agencies responded, trying to reach the location from Off Springs, Good Springs, Outing Club and Hancock roads. In...
Updates on water service, closures, boil orders across CSRA
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA are asking residents to conserve water after below-freezing temperatures spread across the region over Christmas weekend. Augusta. Crews are easing water on for residents in the Saddlebrook and Pebble Creek areas, officials said Tuesday. Residents should start to see water pressure...
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
‘We gotta have water’: Water service disruptions continue in the CSRA
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA have had to make some big changes because of all of the busted pipes and water lines. Water trickles down the street; it’s not rain, instead busted pipes causing water to rush down the streets. This is causing multiple water outages, leaving many realizing how crucial it is to have water.
Neighbors call for Augusta leaders to address Riverwalk repairs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Riverwalk is one of our biggest attractions locally, but one neighbor says the area is starting to have some concerns. From cracks in the concrete trash all along the path and even foul graffiti. “Start addressing the issues instead of continuing to let them...
Former Aiken Mayor Fred Cavanaugh has died
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The former mayor of Aiken, South Carolina has died. According to the director of the Historic George Funeral Home and Cremation Center, former mayor Fred Cavanaugh died Wednesday night at his residence. Cavanaugh held the office of mayor from 1991 to 2015 replacing Aiken’s first mayor Odell Weeks. According to the […]
Lincoln County investigating major water use, asks residents to conserve, check for leaking pipes
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A major water mystery is underway in Lincoln County and officials need your to help figure it out. The county is seeing a large increase in water usage but is still trying to determine where it's going, according to Lincoln County Chairman Walker Norman. Normally at this time of the year, the county will see about 200,000 gallons used over a 24-hour period. In the past 24 hours, it as been far greater.
Local businesses still feeling pain from freeze damage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Record-low Christmas temperatures are still impacting many homeowners across the two-state. Plumbers tell us as temperatures slowly rise and the water melts, we get a full picture of the damage. It’s not just homeowners dealing with issues. One local business didn’t expect to be closing...
Water issues reported across the CSRA due to cold temperatures
Multiple areas across the CSRA are experiencing issues with water and busted pipes due to extreme cold temperatures that have impacted the area for more than a couple of days.
South Carolina And Georgia Residents Asked To Conserve Water
South Carolina and Georgia residents are being asked to conserve water after below freezing temperatures impacted several communities. Here is the latest from area counties and cities on the requests. Georgia. As of Monday afternoon, Augusta Utilities reports a possible disruption in service may affect customers along Tobacco Road, Morgan...
2 arrests bring peace to family of Saluda County murder victim
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a Ridge Spring man who was murdered last month near a pond is sharing their relief after two arrests have been made in the death that’s part of a surge in deadly crimes that’s claimed more than 60 lives since spring in the CSRA.
‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks ahead of closure
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a fight to hold on to her liquor license, Stay Social’s Owner Renee Hajek says she plans to close her restaurant for good. She’s speaking out after one county revoking her license will stop her from running a business with alcohol for the next 10 years.
1 dead, 2 injured in house fire in Greenwood
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A house fire injured two people and killed one Monday night in Greenwood. The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said the fire occurred around 10:40 p.m. on the 200 block of Augusta Circle. Greenwood City and County firefighters responded. “There was a full fire with flames coming from the back area […]
Town of Blackville under boil water advisory
The Town of Blackville advises the residents of Blackville to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking. "A loss of pressure occurred in the system," according to a press release issued Dec. 27.
