dcnewsnow.com
Best women’s winter coat for extreme cold
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which women’s winter coat for extreme cold is best?. If you live in a geographical area that experiences continuous cold climates or all four seasons, then you’re no newbie when it comes to the frigid temperatures of winter. Even though curling up on the couch with multiple blankets and a steaming cup of hot cocoa is ideal for the dead of winter, people’s lives don’t always allow for such luxuries. A well-made and well-insulated winter coat is essential for anyone who has to brave the great outdoors on a regular basis during the colder seasons or year-round in consistently brisk environments.
KLFY.com
How to keep your dog safe and warm this winter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the ways to keep your dog safe and warm this winter?. Love it or hate it, winter is here, and you need to prepare. It’s not just humans who struggle during the colder months. Our pets can have a tough time of it, too, and it’s our duty to care for them properly and minimize any issues.
Do Hot Drinks Truly Keep You Warm On Cold Winter Days?
There are plenty of things to love about winter; snowy landscapes, sledding and skiing, hoodies and fuzzy throw blankets, and, of course, all the luscious warm beverages that come out around this time of year. Coffee, of course, is a must, whether it's a standard brew or the gingerbread and peppermint holiday concoctions Starbucks serves in its iconic red cups. Hot tea is another classic, while soup of any kind makes a comforting end to a chilly day, and mulled hot cider or wine is just begging to be sipped by an open fire.
The Best Men’s Snow Boots to Conquer Winter
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Along with a good parka jacket, boots are your first line of defense against winter weather — and that’s just as true for urban commuters as it is for hikers and campers. The best snow boots are the only way to fend off cold and moisture, ensuring warm, dry feet throughout the day. If your current winter boots aren’t doing their job — or you need your first pair — read on. Below, we’ve rounded up some of...
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating
A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
pethelpful.com
Farm Kitties' Custom Heated Cat House Is a Game-Changer for Winter
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As you can imagine, you and your loved ones aren't the only ones seeking warmth this winter. Outdoor cats will hide in all kinds of warm places, so instead of letting them fend for themselves, @deemjee built a cozy, weather-resistant cat house for the felines on their family's property.
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
Meet Dwarf Donkeys, The Adorable Animals Can Be Great Pets
Donkeys are adorable but dwarf donkeys are cuter. Dwarf donkeys are sweet little creatures that can even be kept as pets because they are friendly. These donkeys are actually referred to as miniature donkeys.
Stuffing a Trash Bag In Your Door Can Help Keep the Cold at Bay
Many of us around the country are facing what could potentially be one of the craziest winters in recent history. As this is being typed, we are expected to see a massive cold front blow through, bringing even southern states into a deeper freeze than some have seen in years, even decades. So what ...
The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss
What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
Ice Volcanoes Have Already Formed on Lake Superior in December 2022
Ice Volcanoes are a special feature on the Great Lakes that generally form later in the winter when the ice levels have had a chance to grow over the lakes. However early in the winter of 2022-2023, in the first week of December, the first ice volcanoes on Lake Superior have been photographed.
People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for
We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather?
An arctic cold front will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday and bring extremely cold temperatures to the state.
dailypaws.com
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
