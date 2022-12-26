ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

ABC 4

Man arrested after attempting to steal CBD gummies from Sandy business

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to steal CBD gummies and other various CBD extraction chemicals from a Sandy CBD oil extraction plant that specializes in gummies on Monday, Dec. 26. Brennen Scott Deherrera, 40, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail and...
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
OGDEN, UT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Grand Island Police arrest man in connection to Utah kidnapping

GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Police have arrested a man in connection to a Utah child abduction. The department said it arrested Tadashi Kojima at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 3320 Langenheder St. in Grand Island. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found Kojima...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
ABC 4

Teenage woman arrested for suspected Christmas Day arson

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested in connection to two fires that broke out near the Centennial Apartment Complex on Christmas Day. 19-year-old Calliope Mlynar was arrested and booked into the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, facing two first degree felony charges of aggravated arson. According...
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City police: 3 critically injured in Rose Park crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were critically injured in what Salt Lake City police are calling a potential alcohol-related crash Monday night in Rose Park. Officers responded about 11 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 650 N. 900 West, according to Salt...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Salt Lake woman kidnapped by knifepoint and forced to drive on Christmas Eve

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will by knifepoint and forcing her to drive him around on Christmas Eve. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, is facing charges of one Class A misdemeanor count of threat of violence, one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, one first-degree felony count of aggravated kidnapping, and one third-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

