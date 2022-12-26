Read full article on original website
Summit County Attorney issues apology to Silver Summit man arrested for suspicion of selling fentanyl laced marijuana
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Brooks Glisson, a 25-year-old Silver Summit man, was arrested on suspicion of distributing marijuana contaminated with fentanyl on May 27, 2022, when a Snyderville Basin man […]
Park Record
Park City police blotter: Family ‘destroying the cross country’ trail
The Park City Police Department on Christmas received a complaint about people on a section of a cross-country ski track in the area of Thaynes Canyon acting in a manner that prompted someone to contact law enforcement. The police logged the case at 4:38 p.m. The police were told a...
ksl.com
Salt Lake man takes stranger's keys, then tries to take her apartment, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who served time in federal prison after being convicted of child human trafficking is facing new allegations of detaining and inappropriately touching a woman walking her dog, and then trying to kick her out of her own apartment. Saquan Marcell Smith, 30, of...
ABC 4
Man arrested after attempting to steal CBD gummies from Sandy business
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to steal CBD gummies and other various CBD extraction chemicals from a Sandy CBD oil extraction plant that specializes in gummies on Monday, Dec. 26. Brennen Scott Deherrera, 40, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail and...
Park Meadows porch pirates get pinched
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department arrested two suspects, a 44-year-old male named Horacio Bravo from Elko, Nevada, and a 40-year-old female named Kelli Miller from Spring […]
Police Log: Multiple retail thefts, drug possession charges
Monday, December 19 Theft Deputies responded to a theft report that had just occurred at Smith’s Grocery store on Uinta Way. The victim reported that an unidentified suspect had taken […]
ABC 4
Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Father, son with Salt Lake City police negotiate surrender of assault suspect
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A father and son with the Salt Lake City Police Department worked together Monday to negotiate the surrender of a 36-year-old man who barricaded himself in his apartment following an alleged assault. Officer Jeremy Dimond and his father, Salt Lake...
Man charged with attacking UTA bus driver, fighting with police officers
A man has been charged with attacking a bus driver last week in the Salt Lake area, as well as fighting with police officers and trying to take their guns while they arrested him.
kjzz.com
3 critically injured in Rose Park crash; police investigating alcohol, speed as factors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three adults were transported to the hospital in critical condition late Monday night after a dramatic, two-car crash in Salt Lake City's Rose Park neighborhood. The incident happened in the area of 600 North and 900 West shortly before 10:45 p.m. A Salt Lake...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Grand Island Police arrest man in connection to Utah kidnapping
GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Police have arrested a man in connection to a Utah child abduction. The department said it arrested Tadashi Kojima at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 3320 Langenheder St. in Grand Island. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found Kojima...
ABC 4
Teenage woman arrested for suspected Christmas Day arson
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested in connection to two fires that broke out near the Centennial Apartment Complex on Christmas Day. 19-year-old Calliope Mlynar was arrested and booked into the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, facing two first degree felony charges of aggravated arson. According...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police: 3 critically injured in Rose Park crash
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were critically injured in what Salt Lake City police are calling a potential alcohol-related crash Monday night in Rose Park. Officers responded about 11 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 650 N. 900 West, according to Salt...
Man arrested after allegedly firing shot, threatening to harm family at Grantsville Christmas party
A man in Tooele County is facing eight criminal charges after he was arrested on Christmas Eve for allegedly firing a shot during a family altercation and threatening to come back and hurt them.
KUTV
Suspects in South Salt Lake grocery store homicide arrested in California
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Two fugitive suspects of a homicide that occurred outside of a South Salt Lake grocery store more than seven months ago were reportedly arrested in California earlier this month, while police say the third suspect turned himself in to authorities back in November. South...
Pickup rams Park City storage unit gate after driver locked inside
Charging documents indicate the man hadn’t paid rent and followed another client's vehicle inside. When he couldn’t get out, he rammed the front gate with his pickup truck.
Salt Lake City man with history of violent behavior arrested for allegedly assaulting apartment resident on Christmas
A man was arrested on Christmas for psychically attacking an apartment resident and putting him in a chokehold, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
ABC 4
Salt Lake woman kidnapped by knifepoint and forced to drive on Christmas Eve
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will by knifepoint and forcing her to drive him around on Christmas Eve. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, is facing charges of one Class A misdemeanor count of threat of violence, one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, one first-degree felony count of aggravated kidnapping, and one third-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
ABC 4
West Valley man found guilty of killing woman, injuring two others in car
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man who was accused of firing a gun inside a full car, killing a woman and wounding two others, was found guilty on the five charges presented against him. Jayson Chase, 42, was found guilty of one first degree felony count of...
Three critically injured in SLC crash
Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in a crash at 600 North and 900 West that critically injured three people.
