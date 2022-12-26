COLONIE – Travel nightmares continue across the country. Albany International Airport had 13 delays and 12 more cancelations as of Tuesday evening. It is probably safe to say many folks who were booked to fly out of Albany Tuesday phoned the airline, and knew ahead of time there would be no plane for them. However, there were discontented travelers – whether the flight cancelation was due to weather, or staff shortages, or mechanical problems with the plane.

