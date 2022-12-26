Read full article on original website
Used bookstore helps support Saratoga Springs Public Library
Many of us are finding ways to go green and do our part to recycle. A local non-profit in Saratoga Springs is doing its part to reuse books. The Friends Books Shop in the Saratoga Springs Public Library is a used bookstore managed by the Friends of the Library. It not only offers residents a chance to rehome a once loved book, it also benefits the library.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money
Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
Tree Service Worker Falls To Death In Capital Region
A tree service worker has died after falling from a tree in the Capital Region, authorities said.Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, with reports that a man had fallen from a tree in the Town of Wilton on Mt. McGregor Road, according to the Saratoga C…
Twice-abused dog returned to Albany animal shelter
When 8-year-old Chance was just a puppy, he was found in a ditch with demodectic mange, a complex skin disease. Years later, on Monday, December 26, Chance was brought back to Out of the Pits in a horrific condition.
Saratoga Springs advises of New Years Eve fireworks
The Saratoga Springs Mayor's Office is advising citizens that fireworks will return on New Year's Eve as part of the city's New Year's Eve Celebration. The Mayor's Office expects the fireworks this year to be more visible to a larger portion of the city.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Clifton Park man accused of grand larceny at Lowe’s
A Clifton Park man has been accused of stealing a snow blower from the Wilton Lowe's. Casey Mohan, 35, faces multiple charges.
Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight
Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Shenendehowa BOE votes to accept land donation
The Shenendehowa Board of Education (BOE) approved a resolution on Tuesday, December 20, to accept a charitable donation from DCG Development to acquire 5 Maxwell Drive.
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Food not Bombs of Albany hosting community dining
Food not Bombs of Albany will again be hosting community dining. Hot foods with the organization will be served every Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting on December 26.
Albany travelers not immune to nationwide airline woes
COLONIE – Travel nightmares continue across the country. Albany International Airport had 13 delays and 12 more cancelations as of Tuesday evening. It is probably safe to say many folks who were booked to fly out of Albany Tuesday phoned the airline, and knew ahead of time there would be no plane for them. However, there were discontented travelers – whether the flight cancelation was due to weather, or staff shortages, or mechanical problems with the plane.
Midwife program ending at CHP in Great Barrington
Community Health Programs in Great Barrington is ending its nurse midwife service through Barrington OBGYN and Fairview Hospital, reports NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. CHP says that they are ending their service because the number of deliveries at Fairview was low and that more women require...
After 20 yrs in Slingerlands Location Popular Italian Restaurant Moving
A popular Italian restaurant that has been in a plaza in Slingerlands for twenty years will be relocating this upcoming spring. Italian Restaurant Has Been in this Plaza for 20 yrs. The Price Chopper Plaza in Slingerlands has been home to the original Bellini's Italian Eatery for twenty years and...
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York where everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
Mexican restaurant chain opening first Capital Region location
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a Mexican-fusion restaurant chain, is set to open it's first location in the Capital Region. The restaurant is set to open at 26 North Greenbush Road in Troy on Monday, January 2.
Former McDonald’s now grocery store for underserved Albany community
The South End Grocery Store had its grand opening in Albany on Tuesday morning. The ribbon cutting comes one year after the South End Grocery Coalition bought the property at 106 South Pearl Street, which used to be a McDonald’s. The South End Grocery Coalition is made up of...
