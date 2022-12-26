ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

WNYT

Used bookstore helps support Saratoga Springs Public Library

Many of us are finding ways to go green and do our part to recycle. A local non-profit in Saratoga Springs is doing its part to reuse books. The Friends Books Shop in the Saratoga Springs Public Library is a used bookstore managed by the Friends of the Library. It not only offers residents a chance to rehome a once loved book, it also benefits the library.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs

Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money

Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight

Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
SCHENECTADY, NY
PIX11

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany travelers not immune to nationwide airline woes

COLONIE – Travel nightmares continue across the country. Albany International Airport had 13 delays and 12 more cancelations as of Tuesday evening. It is probably safe to say many folks who were booked to fly out of Albany Tuesday phoned the airline, and knew ahead of time there would be no plane for them. However, there were discontented travelers – whether the flight cancelation was due to weather, or staff shortages, or mechanical problems with the plane.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Midwife program ending at CHP in Great Barrington

Community Health Programs in Great Barrington is ending its nurse midwife service through Barrington OBGYN and Fairview Hospital, reports NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. CHP says that they are ending their service because the number of deliveries at Fairview was low and that more women require...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

