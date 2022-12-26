Read full article on original website
Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor
Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
Woman dead after vehicle crashes into home in Rio Grande
RIO GRANDE, NJ – The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a fatal automobile crash that left a woman dead after her vehicle crashed into a home in Rio Grande. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, the Middle Township Police, Rio Grande Fire Company and Inspira Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the 1600 block of Route 9 in the Whitesboro section of the township for a report of a vehicle into a house. “The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four old female of Whitesboro, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the final cause of death is pending The post Woman dead after vehicle crashes into home in Rio Grande appeared first on Shore News Network.
Several injured after oil tanker truck collision on Route 295 in Mt. Laurel
An oil tanker truck collided with at least two other vehicles in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.
One person airlifted from scene of Slate Belt crash, authorities say
One person was airlifted from the scene of a serious crash in Upper Mount Bethel Tuesday night, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police of Belfast responded to the scene around 6:23 p.m. near 1449 Valley View Drive along Route 191. Authorities said only one person was involved in the incident and...
Prosecutors: Woman's body found along Mercer County highway on Christmas Day
WEST WINDSOR, N.J. - A woman's body was found along a busy stretch of highway through Mercer County on Christmas Day, prosecutors said. Officers from the West Windsor Police Department were called to 3466 U.S. Route 1 around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a possible dead body in the road.
WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–West Windsor Police reported that on December 27, 2022, at 7:10 p.m., a serious motor vehicle collision was reported to the West Windsor Police Department Communications Center involving a single car into tree. Initial reports were that the driver was injured, and the car was on fire. The West Windsor Division of Fire & Emergency Services (WWDFES), West Windsor Fire Company Station #43, West Windsor Police Department Patrol & Traffic Units all responded to the scene. The West Windsor Division of Fire and Emergency Services and West Windsor Fire Company Station #43 extinguished the fire.
Missing Upper Darby man found dead inside car in Ridley Marina: police
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – The search for a missing Upper Darby man has come to an end.Police in Delaware County pulled a vehicle from the Ridley Marina around 11 a.m. Tuesday.Ridley Township police say the man inside the vehicle appears to be 76-year-old Thomas Cortallessa.He was reported missing on Christmas Eve and believed to be driving to Harrah's Casino in Chester.
NJ Christmas Horrors: Body Left in Garbage Bag and Woman Found Dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Two Alarm Fire In The Jeep Store, Ocean Township
December 26, 2022 Photos, video and story by: Ryan Mack, Jersey Shore Fire Response OCEAN, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Around 9:15 p.m., police…
Lehigh Man Dies In Christmas Eve Workplace Accident, Coroner Says
A Lehigh Valley man is dead following a workplace accident on Christmas Eve, officials say. Michael David Lugo, a 39-year-old resident of Salisbury Township, was at the NFI Industries warehouse at 9645 West Hills Court in Weisenberg, when he became trapped between a loading dock wall and a tra…
Mercer County Prosecutor: Bordentown woman, elementary school teacher provided teen with alcohol, drugs
An elementary school teacher from Bordentown has been charged with allegedly providing a teen boy with “vodka, vape pens and THC drops” for approximately two and a half years, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Jennifer Debiec, 39, a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in...
Glasgow 'crash' turns into a homicide
What was originally thought to be a fatal vehicle accident on Route 896 in Glasgow has turned into a murder investigation. Delaware State Police, paramedics, and rescue crews were dispatched Christmas night, December 25, 2022, around 9:45 p.m. to southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. They said they found...
Fatal crash - Dante Kaintz, 21, killed
The coroner says the crash in Lower Macungie Twp. appears to be an accident.
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton Holds Opening Ceremonies for H.H. Tuchman Cardiac Interventional Suite
December 27, 2022 HAMILTON, NJ (MERCER)–Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton (RWJUH Hamilton), an RWJBarnabas Health facility, held a ribbon…
Detectives Drug Strike Force makes potentially record-breaking firearms arrest in Bucks County
The Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force charged a Bensalem man Dec. 22, with more firearms sales and possession offenses than anyone else in Bucks County in recent history. Russell Byron Norton, of Bensalem, is being held in lieu of $5 million bail, 10% cash, after being charged with 96...
Notorious New Jersey speed traps to watch out for
As if driving in New Jersey isn't bad enough with all the traffic that takes you so much longer to get where you're going, we also have to worry about speed traps. What's mainly a money grab for the town can become a real hassle if you get caught in one.
