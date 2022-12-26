ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Windsor Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraljersey.com

Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor

Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman dead after vehicle crashes into home in Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE, NJ – The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a fatal automobile crash that left a woman dead after her vehicle crashed into a home in Rio Grande. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, the Middle Township Police, Rio Grande Fire Company and Inspira Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the 1600 block of Route 9 in the Whitesboro section of the township for a report of a vehicle into a house.  “The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four old female of Whitesboro, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the final cause of death is pending The post Woman dead after vehicle crashes into home in Rio Grande appeared first on Shore News Network.
RIO GRANDE, OH
Daily Voice

Body Found Dead Along Route 1 On Christmas ID'd As Trenton Woman

Police have identified the person who was found dead near a Route 1 car dealership on Christmas as a 31-year-old Trenton woman. Stephanie Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, West Windsor police said.
TRENTON, NJ
MidJersey.News

West Windsor

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–West Windsor Police reported that on December 27, 2022, at 7:10 p.m., a serious motor vehicle collision was reported to the West Windsor Police Department Communications Center involving a single car into tree. Initial reports were that the driver was injured, and the car was on fire. The West Windsor Division of Fire & Emergency Services (WWDFES), West Windsor Fire Company Station #43, West Windsor Police Department Patrol & Traffic Units all responded to the scene. The West Windsor Division of Fire and Emergency Services and West Windsor Fire Company Station #43 extinguished the fire.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Missing Upper Darby man found dead inside car in Ridley Marina: police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – The search for a missing Upper Darby man has come to an end.Police in Delaware County pulled a vehicle from the Ridley Marina around 11 a.m. Tuesday.Ridley Township police say the man inside the vehicle appears to be 76-year-old Thomas Cortallessa.He was reported missing on Christmas Eve and believed to be driving to Harrah's Casino in Chester.
UPPER DARBY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Glasgow 'crash' turns into a homicide

What was originally thought to be a fatal vehicle accident on Route 896 in Glasgow has turned into a murder investigation. Delaware State Police, paramedics, and rescue crews were dispatched Christmas night, December 25, 2022, around 9:45 p.m. to southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. They said they found...
GLASGOW, DE
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy