Effective: 2022-12-30 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times above 6000 feet MSL. Light to moderate, mixed precipitation below 6000 feet MSL. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet 8 to 15 inches with 3 to 7 inches below 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may produce blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Bear River Range. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO