weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Lincoln County, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry conditions will impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may continue for another day or more after the aforementioned period; however, confidence in a second round of snow is lower. Stay tuned for updates.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may continue for another day or more after the aforementioned period; however, confidence in a second round of snow is lower. Stay tuned for updates.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times above 6000 feet MSL. Light to moderate, mixed precipitation below 6000 feet MSL. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet 8 to 15 inches with 3 to 7 inches below 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may produce blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Bear River Range. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear Lake Valley, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow, moderate to heavy at times above 6000 feet MSL. Light to moderate mixed precipitation below 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches above 6000 feet with 1 to 5 inches possible below 6000 feet. * WHERE...Southern mountains from Malta east through Montpelier. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
