Uinta County, WY

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Lincoln County, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry conditions will impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may continue for another day or more after the aforementioned period; however, confidence in a second round of snow is lower. Stay tuned for updates.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-30 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may continue for another day or more after the aforementioned period; however, confidence in a second round of snow is lower. Stay tuned for updates.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-30 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. This will affect Togwotee and Teton Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may continue for another day or more after the aforementioned period; however, confidence in a second round of snow is lower. Stay tuned for updates.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY

