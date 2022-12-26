Effective: 2022-12-30 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. This will affect Togwotee and Teton Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may continue for another day or more after the aforementioned period; however, confidence in a second round of snow is lower. Stay tuned for updates.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO