Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Lincoln County, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry conditions will impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may continue for another day or more after the aforementioned period; however, confidence in a second round of snow is lower. Stay tuned for updates.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may continue for another day or more after the aforementioned period; however, confidence in a second round of snow is lower. Stay tuned for updates.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. This will affect Togwotee and Teton Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may continue for another day or more after the aforementioned period; however, confidence in a second round of snow is lower. Stay tuned for updates.
Comments / 0