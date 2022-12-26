Spokane Valley seeks $9.5 million in state funding for three major projects

Greenacres Park in Spokane Valley is the first park built by the city since its incorporation in 2003. The city council is seeking $1.5 million in state funding to complete the second phase of improvements intended to accommodate growth needs. Photo courtesy of City of Spokane Valley

(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council is requesting $9.5 million in state funding for three major infrastructure projects that would expand recreational opportunities for community members and visitors alike.

City officials are also calling on the legislature, which convenes Jan. 9, to provide residents with tax relief, restore police pursuit powers and re-criminalize possession of illegal drugs.

Spokane Valley is seeking two grants to perform phase two improvements at Greenacres Park, the first neighborhood park built since incorporation in 2003. The first grant of $500,000 is through the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program. The local park upgrades are ranked seventh out of 59 projects across the state vying for financial assistance, according to John Hohman, city manager.

Spokane Valley is requesting a $1 million grant from the Washington Conservation Fund. The project is ranked 11th out of 25 submissions.

If the city scores the $1.5 million requested, a tennis court would be added to Greenacres. The grants would also fund six pickleball courts, basketball courts, a community garden, shade structure and trees, a new baseball backstop and more parking spaces.

The existing playground would be expanded and the disc golf court renovated with a new practice green and three-hole introductory course. The existing perimeter path would be paved.

In addition to the new amenities to Greenacres, Spokane Valley is asking the legislature to fully fund youth recreational opportunities integrated with social and/or educational services at $1.175 million.

Spokane Valley would also like $1.84 million to expand cultural enrichment opportunities with establishment of a performing arts center. The city plans to match public funding through the state Building for the Arts program with private contributions to construct a state-of-the art facility of 59,000 square feet. The center is envisioned to have a 475-seat main stage, 200-seat flexible studio theater and acting conservatory that can be used for youth activities or provide event and business meeting space.

Lastly, the city council has joined other communities throughout the state in requesting $24 million to upgrade publicly owned stadiums. In Spokane Valley, Avista Stadium must undergo renovations to remain the home of the Spokane Indians, a minor league team.

The stadium located in Spokane Valley opened in 1958 and is owned by Spokane County. Major League Baseball has mandated that Avista and other aging stadiums be upgraded to better accommodate player needs. Local officials are proposing more spectator amenities.

The county has asked for $5 million to help cover some of the $25 million needed to renovate the Avista facility.

On the policy side, officials want people once again criminally charged for possession of drugs and more funding for addiction treatment.

Last year, the legislature enacted a law offering people treatment for the first two drug-possession offenses, and only a misdemeanor charge for a third strike. The pilot program expires next July and lawmakers are expected to revisit the issue in 2023.

Spokane Valley officials want the Legislature to remove regulatory burdens that make it costly and time-consuming to build residences to alleviate the state’s housing crisis.

Officials also want local governments given more control over land-use decisions.

Spokane Valley officials are also asking the Legislature to provide greater taxpayer relief in next year's budget.