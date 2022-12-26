ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois awaits judge’s decision on SAFE-T Act

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — A self-imposed deadline put in place by a Kankakee County Circuit Court judge to make a ruling on the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act arrived Wednesday, but an official ruling has yet to be made. Thomas Cunnington of the 21st Judicial Circuit Court said he...
ILLINOIS STATE
Ring in 2023 with a “First Day Hike” at state parks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources offers “First Day Hikes” at most of its state parks and lakes. DNR says it’s a healthy way to start 2023. The hikes offer a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature, and connect with friends.
INDIANA STATE
Firefighters rescue goose frozen to wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park

PORTER, Ind. — A frozen Canada goose was dislodged from its icy binds thanks to the help of volunteer firefighters in northern Indiana. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were notified on Monday about a Canada goose being frozen to the wet sand along the edge of Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.
PORTER, IN

