Waveland, MS

wxxv25.com

A car covered in Christmas lights brightens spirits in Gulfport

Christmas may have passed, but the holiday spirit still illuminates hearts throughout the Coast. Christmas light displays are coming down this week, including one that’s been on a roll since the start of December. “It’s just wholesome to see people’s reactions and stuff like that and see people really...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year. Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location. The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

BSL gears up for annual Oyster Drop on New Year’s Eve

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Preparations are taking place for Bay St. Louis’s fourth annual Oyster Drop downtown. The 8-foot oyster sculpture will be hoisted up by a hand crank and dropped as the clock strikes 12. The festivities are happening for a fourth year in and outside...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

WATCH: Man pops the big question at Gulfport's Harbor Lights Festival

Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest to cook up sizzling treats, fundraising for Mississippi Heroes in March. Tickets are already going fast for the Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest in March! Katherine Sutton and Eric Alvarez from Mississippi Heroes, as well as Island View Chef Deborah Thomas, join us on set to give us more info.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Mississippi Donuts

The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters. Mega Millions Jackpot soars to $565M. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Krewe of Sirens preparing for annual Mardi Gras Ball

Counting down the days to 2023, the Krewe of Sirens prepares for their annual Mardi Gras Ball. For the third year, KOS wants you to ring in the new year with them. What is now the Biloxi Civic Center’s ball room is soon to be transformed into a mystical wonderland by Saturday night.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Remembering Chomper the Alligator’s legacy on the Gulf Coast

After being a staple attraction at Pine Hills Nursery in Pass Christian for more than 60 years, Chomper the Alligator has died. The story of Chomper, also known as the king of the wild side, goes all the way back to 1958 when a man named Billy Cuevas rescued him right after he hatched. He was only six inches long.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS
theadvocate.com

These are the top-rated new restaurants that opened on the MS Coast in 2022

It was a year of good eating across the Coast, as many new restaurants opened, others got an extreme makeover and more are still on the way in 2023. Radish opened in Long Beach, with radishes growing on the front porch, and immediately became a very popular place to eat and reestablishing the city as a “radish capital.”
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition holds 30th annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Kwanzaa is a winter holiday everyone can celebrate regardless of religion. The Gulf Coast Coalition hosted their 30th annual celebration tonight. For three decades, Gulfport has come together to honor the seven principals of Kwanzaa. This year, Good Deeds Community Center filled with community leaders, youth, and local organizations. The...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Christmas tree recycling now underway

The annual Christmas tree recycling period is now underway in two Coast counties. The Harrison County Beautification Commission and Mississippi Power have teamed up once again to set up drop-off locations across the county. Those five locations are:. Plant Watson on Cowan-Lorraine Road. Courthouse Road Pier. Highway 90 parking bay...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Vancleave store sells $1M MegaMillions ticket

While no one won the big MegaMillions jackpot last night, a store in Vancleave sold a ticket that netted the player a cool $1 million. 1st Place Inc. sold a MegaMillions ticket that matched all five of the numbers drawn Tuesday night, but not the MegaMillions number. That ticket is...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WREG

Homeless man freezes in MS while trying to get to TN

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
TENNESSEE STATE

