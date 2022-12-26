Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
A car covered in Christmas lights brightens spirits in Gulfport
Christmas may have passed, but the holiday spirit still illuminates hearts throughout the Coast. Christmas light displays are coming down this week, including one that’s been on a roll since the start of December. “It’s just wholesome to see people’s reactions and stuff like that and see people really...
wxxv25.com
Firework businesses around the Coast preparing for the New Year’s holiday
With New Year’s Eve just right around the corner, fireworks stores and tents are popping up around the Coast. Wilson Fireworks has six different locations along the Gulf Coast including Ocean Springs, Saucier, Moss Point and Poplarville. Owner Barbara Wilson tells News 25 that the sales have been pretty...
wxxv25.com
Pet of the Week: Peanut is looking for a forever home!
Every other week we feature a pet up for adoption at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. This week’s pet is Peanut. Adoption Coordinator Maridee Mallette and Peanut are in studio with more!
WLOX
Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year. Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location. The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.
WLOX
BSL gears up for annual Oyster Drop on New Year’s Eve
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Preparations are taking place for Bay St. Louis’s fourth annual Oyster Drop downtown. The 8-foot oyster sculpture will be hoisted up by a hand crank and dropped as the clock strikes 12. The festivities are happening for a fourth year in and outside...
WLOX
WATCH: Man pops the big question at Gulfport's Harbor Lights Festival
Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest to cook up sizzling treats, fundraising for Mississippi Heroes in March. Tickets are already going fast for the Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest in March! Katherine Sutton and Eric Alvarez from Mississippi Heroes, as well as Island View Chef Deborah Thomas, join us on set to give us more info.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Mississippi Donuts
The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters. Mega Millions Jackpot soars to $565M. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
WDSU
Travelers come back to Downtown NOLA from Norwegian cruise to find their vehicles broken into
NEW ORLEANS — Brandi Martinez said she will never park at a lot in downtown New Orleans and board a cruise again. Last weekend, she and her family came back from a five-day cruise in Mexico through Norwegian, bringing in the holiday season together, to find their vehicle windows busted and many of their possessions stolen.
wxxv25.com
Krewe of Sirens preparing for annual Mardi Gras Ball
Counting down the days to 2023, the Krewe of Sirens prepares for their annual Mardi Gras Ball. For the third year, KOS wants you to ring in the new year with them. What is now the Biloxi Civic Center’s ball room is soon to be transformed into a mystical wonderland by Saturday night.
wxxv25.com
Remembering Chomper the Alligator’s legacy on the Gulf Coast
After being a staple attraction at Pine Hills Nursery in Pass Christian for more than 60 years, Chomper the Alligator has died. The story of Chomper, also known as the king of the wild side, goes all the way back to 1958 when a man named Billy Cuevas rescued him right after he hatched. He was only six inches long.
wxxv25.com
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
theadvocate.com
These are the top-rated new restaurants that opened on the MS Coast in 2022
It was a year of good eating across the Coast, as many new restaurants opened, others got an extreme makeover and more are still on the way in 2023. Radish opened in Long Beach, with radishes growing on the front porch, and immediately became a very popular place to eat and reestablishing the city as a “radish capital.”
wxxv25.com
Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition holds 30th annual Kwanzaa Celebration
Kwanzaa is a winter holiday everyone can celebrate regardless of religion. The Gulf Coast Coalition hosted their 30th annual celebration tonight. For three decades, Gulfport has come together to honor the seven principals of Kwanzaa. This year, Good Deeds Community Center filled with community leaders, youth, and local organizations. The...
wxxv25.com
Christmas tree recycling now underway
The annual Christmas tree recycling period is now underway in two Coast counties. The Harrison County Beautification Commission and Mississippi Power have teamed up once again to set up drop-off locations across the county. Those five locations are:. Plant Watson on Cowan-Lorraine Road. Courthouse Road Pier. Highway 90 parking bay...
wxxv25.com
Boil water notice for Summer Haven Circle E. to OL Oaks Dr. in Gulfport
An area in Gulfport is now under a boil water notice. The Gulfport Water Works Division says due to a water main repair, citizens in the area of Summer Haven Circle East to Ol Oaks Drive are under a boil water notice. This includes Summer Haven Drive and Live Oaks...
wxxv25.com
Vancleave store sells $1M MegaMillions ticket
While no one won the big MegaMillions jackpot last night, a store in Vancleave sold a ticket that netted the player a cool $1 million. 1st Place Inc. sold a MegaMillions ticket that matched all five of the numbers drawn Tuesday night, but not the MegaMillions number. That ticket is...
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
wxxv25.com
Chomper the Alligator dies at 64 after spending entire life at Pine Hills Nursery in Pass Christian
A beloved alligator named Chomper from Pass Christian died Tuesday at the age of 64. Chomper the Gator was rescued in 1958 after hatching along the Jourdan River. He was rescued by a man named Billy Cuevas. Cuevas then adopted Chomper and raised him his whole life. Chomper spent the...
NOLA.com
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
Homeless man freezes in MS while trying to get to TN
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
Comments / 0