‘I can’t leave my stuff in this house’: Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta mother said the mold inside her rental home is so bad it damaged her furniture and forced her family into a hotel for the holidays. The mother of three who’s been living in the home for three months now said her livelihood is at stake. She says she and her children spent Christmas in a hotel and are currently still in a hotel because of a mold-infested home.
APD looking asking for help finding lottery ticket burglar
Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones safer. 'I can't leave my stuff in this house': Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM...
“Beat The Holiday Blues” with Greenleaf
VALDOSTA – Greenleaf Outpatient Center is offering help to anyone who is struggling this holiday season with beating the holiday blues. Greenleaf Outpatient Center offers professional and compassionate staff that are ready to help anyone wanting to “Beat The Holiday Blues” this holiday season. Even though the...
South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember
MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
3 children injured in Berrien County farming accident
Three children are recovering after a farming accident Wednesday in Berrien County. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says that Berrien 911 received a call about children involved in a farming accident off of Flat Creek Church Road shortly before 3 p.m. Deputies say that three children had been playing inside...
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
No injuries reported in Albany Christmas house fire
No injuries were reported in a fire on Christmas morning in Albany. Dougherty County police and the Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Barnaby Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Christmas day. Albany Fire Department officials say that the neighbor saw smoke and called...
Phoebe encourages primary care commitment in new year
ALBANY — Those who don’t have a primary care provider they see at least once a year are encouraged to make a New Year’s resolution to find one in 2023. Studies show adults with primary care are significantly more likely to fill needed prescriptions, get preventive care and receive high-value care such as cancer screenings — all of which lead to better health outcomes and longer lives.
The SIAC, including Albany State, donate to needy
ATLANTA, Ga. (December 28, 2022) - During the holiday season, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) partnered with 100 Black Men of America and First Tee of Metro Atlanta to provide over 500 pairs of shoes to community organizations in need. Commissioner Holloman has headed this effort intending to continue...
2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while there was a toddler in the room, according to the Valdosta Police Department. On Dec. 23, shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to Garden Villas on North Ashley Street,...
New emergency room comes to South Georgia
South Georgia is getting a new emergency room. South Georgia Medical Center converted Smith Northview into a walk-in urgent care center in 2015 — but during the height of the pandemic, their main Valdosta campus was swamped with COVID-19 cases. The state gave the nonprofit health system emergency permission...
Rain returns while warmth holds for the holiday weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re slowly thawing out as warmer air returns. Wednesday afternoon sunny and seasonal with highs low-mid 60s. Tonight, some passing clouds and not as cold lows upper 30s around 40 with patchy fog. Thursday just as nice sunny but warmer as highs top the upper...
APD asking for help identifying convenience store burglar
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a burglary suspect. Police said the suspect is wanted in connection to a burglary at College Corner Convenience Store on Gillionville Road. Surveillance footage shows the suspect took lottery tickets and run away, according to the police...
Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle from a Valdosta auto shop, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Monday, around 12 a.m., a stolen vehicle from Freedom Axle was found wrecked in the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive.
APD increasing patrols for New Year’s travel
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The nation is gearing up for another holiday travel period. Law enforcement agencies hope this New Year’s is not a deadly one on Georgia roads. “We are actually increasing our patrol during this holiday season. Special operation during a 24-hour period that is going on,” Sylah Ferguson, Albany Police Department public information officer, said.
Former Freedom Axle employee arrested for burglary
VALDOSTA – A former Freedom Axle of Valdosta employee was arrested for breaking into the business and stealing a vehicle and trailer. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 12:00 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to 1555 M.E. Thompson Drive, after Deputies with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department found a vehicle and trailer registered to the business (Freedom Axle) wrecked. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Joel Jackson, had fled the accident scene, but was later apprehended.
Berrien County businesses bring students to ag museum
TIFTON — Fourth-graders from Berrien County Elementary School were given a trip to the past thanks to the generosity of some local financial institutions. First Commerce Credit Union, Farmers & Merchants Bank, and Bank of Alapaha recently sponsored a field trip for 200 fourth-graders to the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office: Scammers back in ‘full force’
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are back in full force and is issuing a warning about them impersonating law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said phone scammers are calling people, pretending to be an officer and that they need to speak with them about a legal matter.
End of year warm and wet
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the 5th consecutive morning, lows dropped below freezing into the mid-upper 20s Tuesday. Tonight, temperatures head back into the 20s for another subfreezing night which will be the last of the year. A warming trend is under way as the arctic air relaxes and pushes out. Warmer day by day with lows in the upper 30s Thursday then into the 50s and 60s by Saturday while highs rise into the upper 60s low 70s the end of the week through the holiday weekend.
Phoebe vs. COVID: Nurses lead charge in treating patients
ALBANY — Like most who worked on the front lines at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, ICU Nurse Shawn Hall admits there was always an underlying amount of fear. But, Hall notes, there was something that kept nurses, physicians and staff at the...
