americanmilitarynews.com
Capabilities, at a cost: At sea with the Navy’s newest carrier
“USS Gerald R. Ford: The Biggest and Baddest” reads a T-shirt in the store aboard the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier. The slogan appeared again on a poster not far from the galley. And it was repeated by the ship’s captain as he overlooked the flight deck from the bridge.
World
US plotting to return to massive Philippines naval base
It’s a military base larger than the nation of Singapore, built long ago as a US super-bastion on the Pacific, but vacated by Washington in 1992. But now, the Pentagon wants back in to Subic Bay Naval Base — and the Philippines, its current owner, is keen to let the US return. A new deal would let the US military reoccupy parts of the base. Officials in Manila are hustling to finalize it before the year’s end. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment.
Iranian patrol boat accused of trying to "blind" U.S. naval ships in the Strait of Hormuz
An Iranian patrol boat interacted with U.S. Navy ships "in an unsafe and unprofessional manner" this week in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States Central Command said Tuesday. The boat, part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, allegedly "attempted to blind" an expeditionary sea base platform ship and...
MilitaryTimes
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
Business Insider
How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane
The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
Navy Times
Army veteran tasked with getting Navy shipbuilder back in shape
BATH, Maine — Making the switch from building corporate jets to building Navy warships has been reinvigorating for a soldier-turned-business executive who’s leading Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works. Charles “Chuck” Krugh said he wasted no time in getting his hands dirty, meeting daily with workers on the ships’...
theaviationgeekclub.com
The flight that nearly changed the history of WW II: during the Pearl Harbor attack a lone unarmed US Navy JRS-1 seaplane took off and almost found the Japanese Fleet
On Dec. 7, 1941, as ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American JRS-1 seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, catching America’s Pacific Fleet by surprise. As ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Devastating Failure of Japan’s Mini Submarines at Pearl Harbor
On April 1, 1941, a group of specially chosen members of the Imperial Japanese Navy (IJN) attended a secret meeting, where they were told, “You are going to receive a very special type of training… In a secret weapon.” Eight months later, 10 of those men and their five mini submarines participated in an event that would drastically effect the course of World War II: the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Business Insider
The legendary SR-71 spy plane first flew 58 years ago, and enemy jets and missiles could never catch up
Speed can do many things for an aircraft. It can allow an airplane to get to its target quickly and complete its bombing run. Speed can help outmaneuver enemy fighters and shoot them down. It enables survivability to outfox air-defense systems. Spy planes such as the SR-71 Blackbird could really...
navalnews.com
Which Maritime Roles for the USAF’s New B-21 Raider?
To keep up with pacing threats from non-allied foreign nations, the United States Air Force (USAF) decided to build and acquire about 100+ new stealth heavy bombers, a tailless flying wing called the B-21 “Raider” named after the famous “Doolittle Raid” of World War Two. The...
The Forgotten Story of One of the First U.S. Soldiers Killed Overseas After Pearl Harbor
Private Robert Brooks, a tank driver was killed in the early afternoon on Dec. 8 by a Japanese bomb in the Philippines hours after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
USS Pueblo (AGER-2): The Only Commissioned US Navy Ship Currently Held Captive
The USS Pueblo (AGER-2) was captured at a time when the US military was deep in the trenches of the Vietnam War. The United States didn’t want to engage in another conflict, and Pueblo‘s crew suffered as a result. For 11 grueling months, they were tortured by the North Koreans, but eventually found their way home. Unfortunately for the spy ship, she continues to be held captive.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Not a whole lot of people remember’: Notable Japanese WWII POWs once housed at Bedford Springs
Hiroshi Oshima, the once-powerful Japanese ambassador to Germany, was reduced to being a prisoner of the United States by the time World War II ended — albeit one who was spending his days at bucolic Bedford Springs. He was not alone at the former resort that was temporarily turned...
maritime-executive.com
Iranian Patrol Boat Harasses U.S. Navy Ships with Spotlight
The U.S. Navy is reporting a new incident with a boat from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy which the U.S. is calling “unsafe and unprofessional,” continuing a long string of similar activities harassing U.S. vessels in the region. The incident comes just days after one of the two U.S. vessels in today’s altercation confiscated 50 tons of ammunition in the region. The U.S. has been increasing its activities to stop smuggling.
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: A 39th Marine Corps commandant
Gen. David Berger will end his term as the top Marine in July 2023 after four years of leading the Corps through a far-reaching modernization effort that aims to prepare the force for possible conflict with China. The 39th commandant will take Berger’s place after being appointed by the president...
defensenews.com
US Navy declares full-rate production for Marine Corps’ CH-53K helo
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy last week declared the Marine Corps’ CH-53K King Stallion heavy lift helicopter ready for full-rate production, allowing the Marines to double their annual buys of the aircraft in the next three years. Jay Stefany, the acting assistant secretary of the Navy for research,...
studyfinds.org
NASA flying car crash test yields ‘devastating’ wreckage: ‘Vehicle destroyed beyond expectations’
HAMPTON, Va. — With many still seeing flying cars as the future of travel, researchers as NASA conducted a crash test of a potential concept car — with “devastating” results!. Simulating a “severe crash,” engineers at NASA dropped a mock eVTOL electric aircraft containing six crash...
Comments / 1