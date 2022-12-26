ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

PD: Person threw 'pipe bomb-like' devices in Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKKOQ_0juzue8R00

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police say somebody threw three “pipe bomb-like” devices into a Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton on Sunday amid a double shooting in which investigators believe a husband killed his wife and then himself.

Officer J. Walker said the Thornton Police Department is continuing to investigate the motive for the shooting, which left a husband and wife dead outside the Federal Heights Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, located at 951 Milky Way near the intersection of Interstate 25 and W. 88th Avenue.

Walker said investigators believe that the husband and wife arrived at the Kingdom Hall together. It's not yet clear if this was a kidnapping situation or if the wife was there willingly, Walker said.

The shooter, the husband, shot his wife and then killed himself, police said.

The shooting happened outside of the building. They did not go inside.

Walker said three “pipe bomb-like” devices were thrown through the windows. It's not clear if the suspected shooter, or somebody else, threw the devices inside.

The incident Sunday morning began around 9 a.m., when Thornton police responded to a report of a fire at the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall.

At the scene, police found a deceased man and deceased woman, who were later identified as the married couple.

Both were former members of the congregation, police said. They have not been publicly identified by the coroner's office as of Monday afternoon.

Police added that they had found the "three incendiary devices" at the scene, police said. They were rendered safe later in the day.

In the aftermath, the Sherrelwood Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses responded to the shootings, saying it was shocked and deeply saddened.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who have been traumatized by the heinous actions that took the life of an innocent victim and threatened the lives of many others," the statement reads."

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 26, 11am

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Suspect in custody following deadly shooting on Salem Street

A man is in custody following a deadly shooting that left one man dead on South Salem Street in Aurora. Homicide suspect, 22-year-old C Vontae Smith, was arrested this afternoon by authorities and is facing first-degree murder charges. According to authorities, Smith was an acquaintance of the victim who was killed. According to the Aurora Police Department press release, officers received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of S Peoria Street around 3:30 a.m. Officers responded to the call where the victim was found lying outside with a gunshot wound. The incident was near the intersection by E Alameda Avenue. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released by authorities.According to authorities, charges against Smith will be filed into the 18th Judicial District. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives ask anyone with information about this incident, who has not spoken to investigators, to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers or Agent Matthew Longshore in the Public Affairs Unit at 720-432-5095.
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Man beaten in Christmas Day attack in Thornton dies, suspect wanted

A 70-year-old man, who was brutally attacked in Thornton Christmas Day, has died. Police said the victim was punched and kicked after backing into another person’s car near Thirsty’s Pub on the 1200 block of East 104th Avenue. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries and died Monday. Police are still looking for the man’s attacker, who they say has red or blonde hair that’s at least shoulder length and a red or blonde beard. He may have fled the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black vinyl-wrapped hood and a large roof rack. They suspect his vehicle has front end damage.
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Ex-employer of Thornton murder-suicide suspect says he made threats

A man who police believe fatally shot his wife and then himself outside a worship hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton had threatened to kill her and shoot a union representative after losing his job as an electrician last year, according to a court filing by his former employer.Enoch Apodaca, 46, and Melissa Martinez, 44, were members of the congregation, police have said.In an application for a protection order against Apodaca filed in December 2021, a representative of Sturgeon Electric Company Inc. wrote that Apodaca told a union representative he would shoot Martinez and the union representative, and then "will...
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Few answers in apparent murder-suicide at Jehovah's Witness church

A Jehovah's Witness church in Thornton was the scene of a Christmas morning tragedy, when a former congregation member threw three pipe bomb-like devices through a window, then shot his wife and himself in the parking lot.  Around 9 a.m. Sunday, Thornton Police say the window to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, was broken when the explosive devices were thrown inside. Luckily, the bombs did not detonate but caused a small fire which police responded to. Only one person was inside the building, preparing for services, and they were not harmed. The man who threw the explosives then shot and killed the...
THORNTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Suspect arrested in fatal Denver park shooting

Denver Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in Monday's fatal shooting at Berkeley Lake Park, according to a news release. Police arrested Miguel Piria, 22, on Wednesday as a suspect in the shooting after Piria turned himself in. Police responded to the call Monday about a person shot in the area...
DENVER, CO
People

'Sweet, Giving' Teen Is Found Dead by Dumpster in Suspected Homicide, and Family Pleads for Answers

The body of 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel was found on Dec. 26 in Denver The death of a teenage girl, whose body was found near an apartment-complex dumpster the day after Christmas, is being investigated by authorities in Colorado as a suspected homicide as her family looks for answers. The grim discovery was made the morning of Dec. 26 in Denver, Colo.'s Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department. The victim was identified by family and police as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel. The girl's mother...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspect

Authorities in Denver are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 23 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on the 4800 block of North Chambers Road. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between the age of 30-49, standing 5 foot 9 inches tall and possibly weighing 180 pounds.  Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect or the investigation to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Denver police say tippers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

'Pipe bombs' used in attack at Kingdom Hall in Thornton

Police now believe one person was inside a Kingdom Hall in Thornton when pipe bombs burst through a window Sunday. A shooting in the parking lot unfolded next — ultimately leaving a married couple dead in an apparent murder-suicide as unsuspecting congregation members started arriving for their Sunday morning meeting. “Either the man, the woman, or both the husband and wife, the two deceased, threw three different incendiary devices through a window, breaking it,” Thornton Police Department spokesman Officer Joe Walker said on Monday. ...
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Armed 29-year-old shot, killed by Greeley officers after refusing commands

Greeley police officers shot and killed an armed 29-year-old man early on Tuesday morning after Greeley Police Department says he refused to listen to officer commands. According to the Greeley PD press release, it was just before 12:45 a.m. when officers responded to a call for medical assistance in the area of the 100 block of E 24th Street. On scene, officers encountered the 29-year-old man, who they say was armed, and after refusing to listen to police, was shot by police. He was taken for treatment at a medical facility and was pronounced dead. Investigators told CBS News Colorado the man was not part of the medical call, and what led to the shooting was separate and unrelated. There were no other details about the man police shot and killed in the press release, and there was no other information about the type of weapon he was armed with during the time of the shooting.There was no report any officers involved at the scene were injured during the shooting or response. The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team responded to lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.Anyone with information can contact Investigations Sergeant Kurt Clow at 970-674-6410 or kclow@windsorgov.com.   
GREELEY, CO
truecrimedaily

16-year-old Denver girl found dead near dumpster day after Christmas

DENVER (TCD) -- A 16-year-old girl was found dead the day after Christmas in what police are now investigating as a homicide. On the morning of Dec. 26, Denver Police tweeted they were conducting an outdoor death investigation near the 4900 block of N. Salida Street. Police said the victim, Tayanna Manuel, was a juvenile female and that her death was determined to be a homicide.
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Husband Shoots Wife, Self at Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall

A husband and wife are dead at a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thorton, Colorado, in what local police are investigating as a homicide.The Thornton Police Department posted a news release to Twitter stating that an adult male shot and killed his wife before dying by suicide. "On a day that's historically associated with joy, family and fun, we're saddened to inform you of the following," the news release read. According to the post, the couple were former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation—no services were taking place at the time of the shooting.pic.twitter.com/566rXk3Q4E— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 25,...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws

DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy