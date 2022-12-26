ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda, SC

WSPA 7News

Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Evacuated residents from Colony Apartments still struggling

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After demands for water and heat at Colony Apartments, residents were evacuated on Tuesday night. Now, City of Columbia officials say residents may be able to return to their homes by the end of the week. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department continued making rounds at the apartments...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents of the Colony Apartments have been without water or heat for 3 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Single mother of three, Omeisha Johnson, says she and her children have been without heat or water in their home at Colony Apartments since Christmas Day. "I've been dealing with this all day," Johnson said. "My son, he's sick. His nose has been running but it's gotten worse because I can't heat my home. Earlier he started throwing up, and he just kept saying 'Mommy I'm cold', and we've been wearing jackets around the house all day."
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

No one injured after Fire at Cayce steel plant

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — Three Fire Agencies responded to a small fire at CMC Steel in Cayce on Tuesday, a Cayce Fire Department official confirmed. The Fire happened in a painting booth in one of the CMC Steel Facilities. Officials say the fire was contained to that booth and...
CAYCE, SC
WRDW-TV

2 killed in crash on Highway 28 in McCormick County

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have died after a car crash that occurred on South Carolina Highway 28 at Melrose Road. One of the victims was identified as Timothy Cofield, 36, of Clarks Hill. The coroner was not able to release the other name. Deputies responded Wednesday night...
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Two people dead after accident in McCormick County

UPDATE, 12/29/2022, 9:07 A.M. – According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people have died after an accident that occured on Highway 28 and Melrose Road. According to SCHP, the incident occurred around 6:50 P.M. on Wednesday. According to authorities, vehicle one, which was a 2008 Cadillac, was traveling south on Highway 28 while […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
ELGIN, SC
WJBF

Busted water pipes force closure of McCormick County offices

McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Several county offices in McCormick County will be closed Wednesday, December 28. County leaders say the McCormick County Administration Center and all offices (Water & Sewer, Finance, Administration, Building Dept., Economic Development, Veteran’s Affairs, Voters Registration, Clemson Ext. and Soil and Water Conservation) due to busted water pipes. The county is […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Local businesses still feeling pain from freeze damage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Record-low Christmas temperatures are still impacting many homeowners across the two-state. Plumbers tell us as temperatures slowly rise and the water melts, we get a full picture of the damage. It’s not just homeowners dealing with issues. One local business didn’t expect to be closing...
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

One person found dead after Aiken County house fire

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after a house fire in Aiken County. It happened Monday a little before 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Wagener Road in Wagener. Fire crews were alerted that one person was still inside the home. When...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Don't trash that tree! Recycle it for free mulch

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After the twinkling lights have been removed from the family Christmas tree and precious ornaments have been carefully stowed away for another year comes another holiday tradition -- Keep the Midlands Beautiful's Grinding of the Greens. Take your totally undecorated Christmas tree to any one of...
COLUMBIA, SC
