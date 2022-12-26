Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
Evacuated residents from Colony Apartments still struggling
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After demands for water and heat at Colony Apartments, residents were evacuated on Tuesday night. Now, City of Columbia officials say residents may be able to return to their homes by the end of the week. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department continued making rounds at the apartments...
Residents of the Colony Apartments have been without water or heat for 3 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Single mother of three, Omeisha Johnson, says she and her children have been without heat or water in their home at Colony Apartments since Christmas Day. "I've been dealing with this all day," Johnson said. "My son, he's sick. His nose has been running but it's gotten worse because I can't heat my home. Earlier he started throwing up, and he just kept saying 'Mommy I'm cold', and we've been wearing jackets around the house all day."
wach.com
No one injured after Fire at Cayce steel plant
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — Three Fire Agencies responded to a small fire at CMC Steel in Cayce on Tuesday, a Cayce Fire Department official confirmed. The Fire happened in a painting booth in one of the CMC Steel Facilities. Officials say the fire was contained to that booth and...
Columbia apartment residents still dealing with water, heating issues after pipes burst
COLUMBIA, S.C. — People across the Midlands are still struggling with broken pipes or low water pressure due to the recent cold weather. "It came in so fast, I didn’t have a chance to do anything because it flooded," Rosewood Hills resident Belinda Baker remembers. Baker says she...
WRDW-TV
2 killed in crash on Highway 28 in McCormick County
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have died after a car crash that occurred on South Carolina Highway 28 at Melrose Road. One of the victims was identified as Timothy Cofield, 36, of Clarks Hill. The coroner was not able to release the other name. Deputies responded Wednesday night...
3rd Upstate house fire in as many days, kills one person
An Upstate woman is dead following a house fire. The blaze happened at a home on Augusta Circle in Greenwood , just after 1030 Monday night. Upon arrival, 1st responders located the woman, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people dead after accident in McCormick County
UPDATE, 12/29/2022, 9:07 A.M. – According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people have died after an accident that occured on Highway 28 and Melrose Road. According to SCHP, the incident occurred around 6:50 P.M. on Wednesday. According to authorities, vehicle one, which was a 2008 Cadillac, was traveling south on Highway 28 while […]
Fire in Lower Richland leads to coroner being called to the scene
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Fire crews say one person escaped and another was found inside a home that burned in Lower Richland on Tuesday morning. Now the coroner has joined the investigation. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the crews responded to the 7800 block of Tradd Street around...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
Busted water pipes force closure of McCormick County offices
McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Several county offices in McCormick County will be closed Wednesday, December 28. County leaders say the McCormick County Administration Center and all offices (Water & Sewer, Finance, Administration, Building Dept., Economic Development, Veteran’s Affairs, Voters Registration, Clemson Ext. and Soil and Water Conservation) due to busted water pipes. The county is […]
wach.com
Water pours down hallways after pipe bursts at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex had an unwelcome surprise Christmas Day. A pipe burst at the Barringer Building apartments yesterday. People walked in to water flowing down the stairs and pooling on the bottom floor. Residents tell us water was shut off to the...
Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.
Man & toddler killed in fiery I-20 crash with tractor-trailer on Christmas Day
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer that killed a man and a young girl on Christmas Day.
WIS-TV
“I just can’t cope with this, I’m 80 years old,” Elderly residents evacuated from Christopher Towers on Christmas Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of Columbia senior citizens had to evacuate their apartments on one of the coldest days in the Midlands. Officials say on Christmas day a pipe burst on the sixth floor at a senior living facility off DeVine Street. It’s going to be a process to...
WRDW-TV
Local businesses still feeling pain from freeze damage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Record-low Christmas temperatures are still impacting many homeowners across the two-state. Plumbers tell us as temperatures slowly rise and the water melts, we get a full picture of the damage. It’s not just homeowners dealing with issues. One local business didn’t expect to be closing...
wach.com
One person found dead after Aiken County house fire
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after a house fire in Aiken County. It happened Monday a little before 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Wagener Road in Wagener. Fire crews were alerted that one person was still inside the home. When...
wach.com
SCDOT: All lanes blocked on I-26 EB due to crash
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — All lanes are blocked on I-26 EB at Exit 125 due to a crash, according to SCDOT. Officials say the incident happened on Tuesday at 10:44 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
SCHP: Greenwood Co. collision leaves one dead
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead.
Don't trash that tree! Recycle it for free mulch
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After the twinkling lights have been removed from the family Christmas tree and precious ornaments have been carefully stowed away for another year comes another holiday tradition -- Keep the Midlands Beautiful's Grinding of the Greens. Take your totally undecorated Christmas tree to any one of...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0