ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

NFL reportedly investigating Mac Jones' 'dirty play' on Eli Apple; Patriots QB calls low hit part of the game'

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5c8a_0juzuPqQ00

A low hit by Mac Jones on Eli Apple has sparked public debate between the two players and multiple accusations that the Patriots quarterback plays "dirty."

It's also reportedly prompted an NFL investigation.

The hit took place during Saturday's game between New England and the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what was was believed to be a Jones fumble down the left sideline with Jones giving chase. Apple, a Bengals cornerback, trailed the play as Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton also gave chase.

As Apple pursued Thornton, Jones dove low in front of Apple's legs to knock him down.

Officials ruled that Jones threw an incomplete pass instead of fumbling the ball, and the return didn't stand in the Bengals' 22-18 win. Officials' didn't flag Jones for a penalty. After the game, Apple was candid in his assessment of Jones' dive.

"He tripped me," Apple told reporters. "I thought it was a dirty play. He's done that before. I've seen it."

Jones: Dive was 'just part of the game'

On Monday, the Boston Globe reported that the NFL is investigating the play for a potential fine that would be revealed on Tuesday. Jones, meanwhile, addressed the play and the criticism with Boston sports radio WEEI. He defended his dive as a "split-second decision."

"I went down in front of him to kind of getting the way to stop him from slowing down Tyquan, who obviously could make the tackle there" Jones said. "So just kind of went down in front of him, trying to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. It's a split-second decision, and there's a lot that goes into it."

He then likened the play to hits he takes in the pocket as a quarterback.

"There's no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play. Nor do I believe that when I'm playing quarterback that's what [the defense is trying to do]. I get hit a lot, too. We're all out there playing hard. It's just part of the game."

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay apparently doesn't agree with Jones' assessment that his play is "part of the game." NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted video of past Jones plays that he deemed "dirty," prompting a tweet from Slay expressing enthusiastic agreement.

Jones has regressed in his second season after quarterbacking the Patriots to the playoffs as a rookie. He's drawing criticism for his demonstrative on-field outbursts as losses pile on up a 7-8 team. Now he can add a growing chorus of dirty play accusations to his woes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today

Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
DALLAS, PA
Yardbarker

Former Bengals player doesn't deny rumors of a return

The Super Bowl-contending Cincinnati Bengals lost star right tackle La’el Collins for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Collins, 29, has been a consistent force for the defending AFC champs after coming over from the Dallas...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s déjà vu all over again—the Bengals are in a bind at right tackle. But one solution fans and commentators have been trying hard to manifest over the last 48 hours is likely not in the cards, according to Head Coach Zac Taylor.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed

Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Bill O'Brien Responds To Patriots, NFL Rumors

Given how things have transpired offensively in New England, Alabama's Bill O'Brien once again finds himself embroiled in NFL/Patriots rumors. O'Brien is singularly focused on his job right now, he says. But didn't exactly close the door on returning to Foxborough. "The focus for me and this coaching staff is...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Mel Kiper's Quarterback Rankings

Mel Kiper Jr. debuted his quarterback rankings on Monday night and they were a lot different than people expected them to be. Kiper Jr., who's one of the top NFL Draft analysts on ESPN, has Will Levis as his top quarterback, not Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. Kiper Jr. has Young and STroud round out his top three, and then has Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson as his QB4.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Report: 'Mutual Interest" Between Bill O'Brien, 1 NFL Team

The New England Patriots could bring back a familiar face to help fix their offensive woes. Tom Curran of NBC Sports told Kay Adams that he believes there's "mutual interest" between the Patriots and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Sources told Curran that head coach Bill Belichick is "absolutely" interested...
ALABAMA STATE
WHIO Dayton

An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview

Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
WHIO Dayton

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: Are these running backs trustworthy in championship week?

As NFL teams arrive at their final starting rosters in late August or early September, fantasy players use that information as the blueprint for their draft strategy. These early lineups are almost too easily etched into our memories and can cause a lot of dissonances as the season wears on and real teams are forced to abandon their best-laid plans. The chaos created disrupts the fantasy season, leaving only those who are best equipped mentally to shift gears and find flexible new solutions still standing in December.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHIO Dayton

Vikings have won NFL-record 11 one-score games. Here's how 5 other teams with similar luck fared since 2010

Call it luck, skill or a combination of both, but the Minnesota Vikings have been a historically great team in close games this season. The Vikings' last-second 27-24 win over the New York Giants in Week 16 marked Minnesota's 11th win in one-possession games this season, which surpassed the NFL record the Vikings tied with the 2019 Seattle Seahawks and the 1978 Houston Oilers. Kirk Cousins also became the first quarterback to lead eight fourth-quarter comebacks a week after Minnesota completed the largest comeback in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
106K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy