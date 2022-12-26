Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Letters: Committee's goal was always to prosecute Trump
It is sometimes amazing when the truth inadvertently comes out in the news. In the Dec. 20 Advocate article about the Jan. 6 panel urging the prosecution of Donald Trump, they state "it is a decisive end to a probe that had an almost singular focus from the start." The...
Military: U.S. plane makes 'evasive maneuvers' to avoid crash with China fighter
A Chinese fighter jet came within 20 feet of a U.S. military plane this month, forcing the U.S. pilot to make "evasive maneuvers" to avoid a crash, U.S. military officials said Thursday.
