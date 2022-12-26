Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The Surprising Truth: Christians Once Banned Christmas In BostonDip RaiBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From QuincyTed RiversQuincy, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 29, 2022: Country Line Dancing At Senior Center; Drop-In Craft At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 29, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a Drop-In Craft all day in the Children’s Room. Drop-in all day to color and cut your own paper tube tree! Create a snowy scene, add leaves or lights, maybe even draw a bird or two! A fun winter decoration. Learn more HERE.
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington Seniors Invited To Collage Quilting Class On January 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Join certified sewing instructor Nancy Sandreuter, of No Sewing Collage Quilting, for a class on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 1pm at the Wilmington Senior Center. Quilting is enjoying a revival and along with that, fabrics are now digitally printed with a huge variety of images...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Weekly Adult Open Gym Night Is Back
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Recreation Department’s Adult Open Gym is BACK! Drop in for informal games of pick-up basketball at the North Intermediate School’s Gym. Enjoy a workout in the middle of the week. Join in on Thursday nights now through April 13, 2023! (Please note that Open Gym will not be held on December 29 or February 23.) No registration is required. $5 cash per night.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, December 28, 2022: Free Throw Shooting Contest, Polar Express Movie Night At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, December 28, 2022:. The Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks is holding its annual children’s free throw contest (“Hoop Shot”) at 6pm at the Wynn Middle School in Tewksbury (1 Griffin Way). Participants will take 25 free throws from an age-appropriate foul line. There will be six categories — Boys 8-9, Girls 8-9, Boys 10-11, Girls 10-11, Boys 12-13, and Girls 12-13. A participant’s age is based on how old they will be on April 1, 2023. Registration is free and can be done beginning at 6pm. A copy of each child’s birth certificate is required. Learn more HERE.
Wilmington Apple
PHOTO: Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Donates $2,000 To The Wilmington Food Pantry
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Community Fund thanks the Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Lodge #2070 for their $2,000 donation to the Wilmington Food Pantry. This was a grant received from the Elks National Foundation to assist those in need during the holiday season. Pictured, from left to right: Elk Members Diane...
Wilmington Apple
LIBRARY LINEUP: Learn How To Get Started With Running On January 3 With Sole Sisters Running Club President
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Have a tech question that’s been bugging you? Stop by Drop-in Tech Help. INDOOR How to Get Started with Running. Tuesday, January 3, 7pm. Carin Bennett-Rizzo, president...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 24, 2022: Driver Served Summons; Large Bag Of Toys Found
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, December 24, 2022:. Police notified DPW of water main break on sidewalk at Woburn Street and Concord Street. (1:41am) Police notified DPW that a construction fence was knocked over on Lowell Street. (8:42am) Germano Dimambro (62,...
Wilmington Apple
VIDEO: Learn How To Make Snowmen Windsocks On WCTV’s “Crafts ‘n’ Stuff” Show
WILMINGTON, MA — In the latest episode of WCTV’s “Crafts ‘n’ Stuff,” host and Wilmington resident Rachelle Toth creates snowmen windsocks with her assistant Torin. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Janice R. (Kaminsky) Sylvia, 84
WILMINGTON, MA — Janice R. (Kaminsky) Sylvia passed away peacefully at Adviniacare Nursing Home in Wilmington, MA on Thursday, December 8th. The beloved wife of the late James W. Sylvia Jr., she was eighty-four years of age. Born in Cambridge, MA. she was the only child and daughter of...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: John “Jack” Enos, 98
Below is an obituary from Conte-Giamberardino Funeral Home:. GEORGETOWN, MA — On Saturday, December 17, 2022, John “Jack” Enos passed away at the age of 98. Jack was born on October 1, 1924, in Boston, Massachusetts to Michael Enos and Emily (Caswell) Enos. He married Joyce Flanagan on February 7, 1948, and they raised two children, Beverly and Barry. Jack served honorably in the United States Army Air Force as an Aviation Cadet. He loved flying and one of his proudest moments was earning his “wings” on July 5, 1945. Jack was a long-time resident of Georgetown, Massachusetts, where he was dedicated to public service for over forty-eight years. He served in many leadership roles for the town of Georgetown, including as a member of the zoning board of appeals, and planning board, Selectman, and Assessor.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Florence S. (D’Arcangelo) Iovine, 90
MEDFORD, MA — Florence S. (D’Arcangelo) Iovine, age 90, of Wilmington, formerly of Medford, passed away on December 20th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Iovine. Loving mother of Deborah Mayo and her husband Robert of Wilmington and Denise Cassidy and her husband Lawrence “Larry” of Marshfield. Devoted grandmother of Joseph Mayo, Joshua Mayo, Meghan Cassidy, Brittany Cassidy and the late Zachary Mayo. Cherished great grandmother of Benjamin, Kaia, Natalie and Gianna. Sister of Anthony D’Arcangelo, Virginia Fonseca, the late Lee Gentile and the late Mary Doherty. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family.
Wilmington Apple
RMLD Invites Customers To Attend Home Energy Assessment Webinar On January 18
READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) and its contractor, Energy New England are partnering to present a webinar to educate the public about free home energy assessments on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 7:00 pm. The webinar is free, but those interested in attending are encouraged to register through this link.
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
Watertown News
Watertown Doctor & Singers Carol for Patients at Local Hospital on Christmas
Patients at Brigham and Women’s Hospital received some Christmas cheer this year when a group of carolers paid them a visit, including a doctor from Watertown. Thomas Michel is a familiar face, and voice, to visitors of the Watertown Free Public Library in warmer months. He often gathers fellow musicians on his porch (which overlooks the parking lot) on weekends for a good song. They call themselves The Watertonics.
nshoremag.com
17 Destinations For Shopping, Dining, and Drinking in Reading and North Reading
With to choose from, you won’t have to worry about a shortage of sweet places to shop and enticing spots to grab a meal and a drink. Italian Restaurant and Bar Stop in for upscale and authentic Italian fare. 601 Main St., Reading, 781-670-9050, thezucca.com. Venetian Moon. Delicious food,...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Robert J. Kelley, 84
TEWKSBURY, MA — Robert J. Kelley, age 84, a resident of Tewksbury for 52 years, formerly of North Reading, passed away at Tufts Medical Center in Boston on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Jean M. (Blackler) Kelley with whom he celebrated their 61st wedding...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 3 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between December 16, 2022 to December 22, 2022. Luiz Oliveira (32, Peabody) was arrested for OUI Liquor, Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License, Leaving The Scene Of Property Damage & Marked Lanes Violation. Oliveira allegedly damaged a mailbox and left its debris in the roadway. Driver may have also been involved in a recent hit and run on 93. (5:40am)
Barnes & Noble Holding Moving Sale
FRAMINGHAM – Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Shoppers World is holding a closing (and moving) sale. The book store is closing at its Framingham location on January 22, 2023. The bookseller plans to open at Sherwood Plaza in Spring of 2023. An Amazon Fresh is scheduled to go into...
WCVB
Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'
EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
Homeward Bound: Salem Shelter Brings Out-Of-State Pets To Massachusetts
Dozens of pets suffering from animal shelter overcrowding were brought to Massachusetts from other states this week, animal shelter officials said. MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter transported the pets who arrived in Massachusetts on December 27 from shelters in Tenness…
Comments / 0