Resident Raising Funds To Install Memorial Plaque At Walking Trail To Honor Wilmington Fallen Hero Jack Maguire

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The Surprising Truth: Christians Once Banned Christmas In BostonDip RaiBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From QuincyTed RiversQuincy, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 29, 2022: Country Line Dancing At Senior Center; Drop-In Craft At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 29, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a Drop-In Craft all day in the Children’s Room. Drop-in all day to color and cut your own paper tube tree! Create a snowy scene, add leaves or lights, maybe even draw a bird or two! A fun winter decoration. Learn more HERE.
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington Seniors Invited To Collage Quilting Class On January 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Join certified sewing instructor Nancy Sandreuter, of No Sewing Collage Quilting, for a class on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 1pm at the Wilmington Senior Center. Quilting is enjoying a revival and along with that, fabrics are now digitally printed with a huge variety of images...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Janice R. (Kaminsky) Sylvia, 84
WILMINGTON, MA — Janice R. (Kaminsky) Sylvia passed away peacefully at Adviniacare Nursing Home in Wilmington, MA on Thursday, December 8th. The beloved wife of the late James W. Sylvia Jr., she was eighty-four years of age. Born in Cambridge, MA. she was the only child and daughter of...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 24, 2022: Driver Served Summons; Large Bag Of Toys Found
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, December 24, 2022:. Police notified DPW of water main break on sidewalk at Woburn Street and Concord Street. (1:41am) Police notified DPW that a construction fence was knocked over on Lowell Street. (8:42am) Germano Dimambro (62,...
Wilmington Apple
LIBRARY LINEUP: Learn How To Get Started With Running On January 3 With Sole Sisters Running Club President
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Have a tech question that’s been bugging you? Stop by Drop-in Tech Help. INDOOR How to Get Started with Running. Tuesday, January 3, 7pm. Carin Bennett-Rizzo, president...
Wilmington Apple
PHOTO: Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Donates $2,000 To The Wilmington Food Pantry
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Community Fund thanks the Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Lodge #2070 for their $2,000 donation to the Wilmington Food Pantry. This was a grant received from the Elks National Foundation to assist those in need during the holiday season. Pictured, from left to right: Elk Members Diane...
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed Forever
(WHITMAN, MA) The Whitman Police Department announced on December 28th the sad news that a tree that had stood for over 100 years in front of the town hall had to be removed after sustaining damage.
advocatenews.net
Malden today, tomorrow and yesterday – the Steve Ultrino Interview
You know you’re getting old when…a young pup like State Rep. Steve Ultrino is saving up for retirement. Steve and his family have called Edgeworth home, like forever. Stone cold Edgeworth! When every basement had a wine press. When a freshly killed chicken was steps away at Columbia Food Store or Freddy’s Market. When every backyard exploded in the summer with tomatoes, basil, hot peppers and fig trees. The Ultrinos were part of that large Italian population that made Edgeworth the best “Little Italy” this side of the North End of Boston. Steve has always fought the good fight. That ain’t no lie. Steve walks the walk: from his Saint Peter’s altar boy days to his lifelong love with the Saint Rocco Feast to his first run for office (Ward 2 Councillor) when he stomped his opponent senseless, 3-1, right up to his current gig as a state rep. Steve is 100 percent invested in his friends and family, his neighborhood, his hometown, and to his unwavering faith. Steve is the real deal. I asked Steve 20 hard-hitting questions. He was kind enough to take time out of his busy schedule to answer. Here is a very small glimpse in the life of a very good friend of ours, Steve Ultrino:
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 23, 2022: OUI Arrest; Tree Strikes House
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, December 23, 2022:. Jon Delaney (40, Woburn) was served a summons for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Speeding; and Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. A car struck a pole at Woburn Street and Salem Street. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon notified. (12:26am)
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, December 28, 2022: Free Throw Shooting Contest, Polar Express Movie Night At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, December 28, 2022:. The Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks is holding its annual children’s free throw contest (“Hoop Shot”) at 6pm at the Wynn Middle School in Tewksbury (1 Griffin Way). Participants will take 25 free throws from an age-appropriate foul line. There will be six categories — Boys 8-9, Girls 8-9, Boys 10-11, Girls 10-11, Boys 12-13, and Girls 12-13. A participant’s age is based on how old they will be on April 1, 2023. Registration is free and can be done beginning at 6pm. A copy of each child’s birth certificate is required. Learn more HERE.
Coming Soon to the Neighborhood: Dumpling Daughter
Dumpling Daughter– a local restaurant group that specializes in buns, noodles, and, most importantly dumplings – will be opening on West Broadway soon. According to our friends at Boston Restaurant Talk, Dumplin Daughter has locations in Weston, Cambridge, and Brookline and will be expanding to South Boston on West Broadway – the exact address is not known yet – but we did hear a rumor it may be opening in the old Lee Chen’s spot.
Duxbury crash sends one person to hospital
A motor vehicle crash in Duxbury has sent one person to the hospital. Drivers are asked to avoid Enterprise St. Duxbury fire is on the scene and one person is being transported to the South Shore Hospital. According to officials, this is the fourth call since midnight for firefighters. This...
Wilmington Apple
Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
Man who once lived on streets gives back with Merrimack Valley Dream Center
LOWELL - Julio Meran has been through some tough times"For many many years, I used to be a drug user. Heroin, IV user for many years, injecting heroin. Living in the streets, under the bridges," he told WBZ-TV.The good news, he got clean and decided to give back. Meran is the founder of the Merrimack Valley Dream Center. They are on the ground, in the community and helping the homeless."I felt God's calling saying you know where I took you out of, I'm bringing you back. You know to be able to bring hope and joy...
Bridge that runs over Mass. Pike in Newton closed after being struck by truck
NEWTON, Mass — A bridge that carries traffic over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton will be closed until further notice after it was struck by an oversized truck on Thursday morning. A truck traveling on the eastbound side of the highway hit the Auburn Street bridge shortly before 10...
iheart.com
Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday
A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
Truck takes down utility pole in serious crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Mass — Emergency crews responded to a serious crash in Lexington. A truck took down a utility pole on Bedford Street. Utility crews are here now working to repair the pole, you can see where the truck crashed. This is on Bedford street, right in front of the Boston Children’s medical offices here in Lexington.
“DON’T WALK ON THE ICE”: Dog slips through icy pond, dies in freezing water in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — Everett Fire Department is warning residents to not walk on the ice after a dog fell through an icy pond and died on Wednesday. Emergency crews jumped into action and “tried their best” to rescue the dog that was in the freezing water, but unfortunately, the dog succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Robert J. Kelley, 84
TEWKSBURY, MA — Robert J. Kelley, age 84, a resident of Tewksbury for 52 years, formerly of North Reading, passed away at Tufts Medical Center in Boston on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Jean M. (Blackler) Kelley with whom he celebrated their 61st wedding...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Florence S. (D’Arcangelo) Iovine, 90
MEDFORD, MA — Florence S. (D’Arcangelo) Iovine, age 90, of Wilmington, formerly of Medford, passed away on December 20th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Iovine. Loving mother of Deborah Mayo and her husband Robert of Wilmington and Denise Cassidy and her husband Lawrence “Larry” of Marshfield. Devoted grandmother of Joseph Mayo, Joshua Mayo, Meghan Cassidy, Brittany Cassidy and the late Zachary Mayo. Cherished great grandmother of Benjamin, Kaia, Natalie and Gianna. Sister of Anthony D’Arcangelo, Virginia Fonseca, the late Lee Gentile and the late Mary Doherty. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family.
