ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (December 28, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Civil Site Engineering Project Manager at Greenman-Pedersen Inc. Full-Time Bridge Coating Inspector at Greenman-Pedersen Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Buyer: Heritage Builders Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

RMLD Invites Customers To Attend Home Energy Assessment Webinar On January 18

READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) and its contractor, Energy New England are partnering to present a webinar to educate the public about free home energy assessments on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 7:00 pm. The webinar is free, but those interested in attending are encouraged to register through this link.
READING, MA
communityadvocate.com

RISE Program to open store in Shrewsbury Center

SHREWSBURY – A new retail store is coming to Shrewsbury center. The store, yet to be named, will be located at 557 Main Street. The store will be run by Shrewsbury’s Reaching Independence through Supported Employment (RISE) Program, which, according to the program’s website, aims to provide special education students ages 18 to 22 with “the skills and experiences they need to be successful members of the local community.”
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Machine shop wants to move into Mechanic Street site

MARLBOROUGH – The site of a former moving company at 269 Mechanic St. may soon become a machine shop. Attorney Brian Falk, acting on behalf of the applicant Action Precision Machining, presented a request for a special permit before the City Council on Dec. 19. Action Precision Machining has...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Wilmington Apple

Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3

WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 29, 2022: Country Line Dancing At Senior Center; Drop-In Craft At Library

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 29, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a Drop-In Craft all day in the Children’s Room. Drop-in all day to color and cut your own paper tube tree! Create a snowy scene, add leaves or lights, maybe even draw a bird or two! A fun winter decoration. Learn more HERE.
WILMINGTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Customers' class action suit against Peterson Oil certified by superior court — company attorney denies allegations, plans to appeal

WORCESTER — A lawsuit filed by several customers against Peterson Oil Service Inc. of Worcester, that accuses the company of knowingly delivering the wrong mix of heating oil, was certified earlier this month as a class action lawsuit by a Worcester Superior Court judge. In the lawsuit, customers allege that the company’s practices have affected more than 15,000 customers. ...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Call for Action helps family stranded after American Airlines loses child car seat

SALEM, N.H. – The Brigham family is home for the holidays, but getting there from Logan Airport wasn't easy after American Airlines lost their baby's car seat.  "The last known location was scanned in in Maui, at the airport. That seemed to be the end of the trail," Matt Brigham told WBZ-TV.That trail started 20 hours earlier in Hawaii. It was a trip of a lifetime with extended family that was delayed two years due to COVID restrictions. But that vacation glow wore off quickly when they found themselves with no way to safely drive their 11-month-old son Parker home...
SALEM, NH
thelocalne.ws

Topsfield law firm takes on two new attorneys

TOPSFIELD — Attorneys James (Jay) P. Cleary, III and Joseph (Joe) A. Cleary will join Downey Law Group LLC at the start of 2023. They will serve as “Of Counsel” to the firm, and are third generation attorneys who have been in practice since 1977, according to a company announcement.
TOPSFIELD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough welcomes three new firefighters

MARLBOROUGH – The city’s Fire Department recently welcomed three new firefighters, and it announced promotions for two more. During the City Council meeting on Nov. 21, Fire Chief Kevin Breen presented Jesus Murillo, James Cacciapaglia and Gus Franchi to the council. They were part of a class of 28 firefighters who had recently graduated from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program in Springfield.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Janice R. (Kaminsky) Sylvia, 84

WILMINGTON, MA — Janice R. (Kaminsky) Sylvia passed away peacefully at Adviniacare Nursing Home in Wilmington, MA on Thursday, December 8th. The beloved wife of the late James W. Sylvia Jr., she was eighty-four years of age. Born in Cambridge, MA. she was the only child and daughter of...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 3 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between December 16, 2022 to December 22, 2022. Luiz Oliveira (32, Peabody) was arrested for OUI Liquor, Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License, Leaving The Scene Of Property Damage & Marked Lanes Violation. Oliveira allegedly damaged a mailbox and left its debris in the roadway. Driver may have also been involved in a recent hit and run on 93. (5:40am)
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

VIDEO: Learn How To Make Snowmen Windsocks On WCTV’s “Crafts ‘n’ Stuff” Show

WILMINGTON, MA — In the latest episode of WCTV’s “Crafts ‘n’ Stuff,” host and Wilmington resident Rachelle Toth creates snowmen windsocks with her assistant Torin. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy