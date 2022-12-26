Read full article on original website
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 29, 2022: Country Line Dancing At Senior Center; Drop-In Craft At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 29, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a Drop-In Craft all day in the Children's Room. Drop-in all day to color and cut your own paper tube tree! Create a snowy scene, add leaves or lights, maybe even draw a bird or two! A fun winter decoration. Learn more HERE.
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 24, 2022: Driver Served Summons; Large Bag Of Toys Found
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, December 24, 2022:. Police notified DPW of water main break on sidewalk at Woburn Street and Concord Street. (1:41am) Police notified DPW that a construction fence was knocked over on Lowell Street. (8:42am) Germano Dimambro (62,...
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington Seniors Invited To Collage Quilting Class On January 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Join certified sewing instructor Nancy Sandreuter, of No Sewing Collage Quilting, for a class on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 1pm at the Wilmington Senior Center. Quilting is enjoying a revival and along with that, fabrics are now digitally printed with a huge variety of images...
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Weekly Adult Open Gym Night Is Back
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Recreation Department's Adult Open Gym is BACK! Drop in for informal games of pick-up basketball at the North Intermediate School's Gym. Enjoy a workout in the middle of the week. Join in on Thursday nights now through April 13, 2023! (Please note that Open Gym will not be held on December 29 or February 23.) No registration is required. $5 cash per night.
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 23, 2022: OUI Arrest; Tree Strikes House
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, December 23, 2022:. Jon Delaney (40, Woburn) was served a summons for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Speeding; and Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. A car struck a pole at Woburn Street and Salem Street. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon notified. (12:26am)
OBITUARY: Janice R. (Kaminsky) Sylvia, 84
WILMINGTON, MA — Janice R. (Kaminsky) Sylvia passed away peacefully at Adviniacare Nursing Home in Wilmington, MA on Thursday, December 8th. The beloved wife of the late James W. Sylvia Jr., she was eighty-four years of age. Born in Cambridge, MA. she was the only child and daughter of...
Wilmington’s Curbside Collection Of Christmas Trees To Begin January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — The Department of Public Works will be collecting Christmas trees curbside beginning January 3, 2023. Residents should remove all decorations and plastic wrapping from their tree and place it curbside on their regular trash pickup day. It is anticipated that the collection will take approximately two weeks. Please note that the pickup may be delayed by weather and other work demands on the DPW.
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 3 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between December 16, 2022 to December 22, 2022. Luiz Oliveira (32, Peabody) was arrested for OUI Liquor, Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License, Leaving The Scene Of Property Damage & Marked Lanes Violation. Oliveira allegedly damaged a mailbox and left its debris in the roadway. Driver may have also been involved in a recent hit and run on 93. (5:40am)
OBITUARY: John “Jack” Enos, 98
Below is an obituary from Conte-Giamberardino Funeral Home:. GEORGETOWN, MA — On Saturday, December 17, 2022, John “Jack” Enos passed away at the age of 98. Jack was born on October 1, 1924, in Boston, Massachusetts to Michael Enos and Emily (Caswell) Enos. He married Joyce Flanagan on February 7, 1948, and they raised two children, Beverly and Barry. Jack served honorably in the United States Army Air Force as an Aviation Cadet. He loved flying and one of his proudest moments was earning his “wings” on July 5, 1945. Jack was a long-time resident of Georgetown, Massachusetts, where he was dedicated to public service for over forty-eight years. He served in many leadership roles for the town of Georgetown, including as a member of the zoning board of appeals, and planning board, Selectman, and Assessor.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, December 28, 2022: Free Throw Shooting Contest, Polar Express Movie Night At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, December 28, 2022:. The Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks is holding its annual children's free throw contest ("Hoop Shot") at 6pm at the Wynn Middle School in Tewksbury (1 Griffin Way). Participants will take 25 free throws from an age-appropriate foul line. There will be six categories — Boys 8-9, Girls 8-9, Boys 10-11, Girls 10-11, Boys 12-13, and Girls 12-13. A participant's age is based on how old they will be on April 1, 2023. Registration is free and can be done beginning at 6pm. A copy of each child's birth certificate is required. Learn more HERE.
Resident Raising Funds To Install Memorial Plaque At Walking Trail To Honor Wilmington Fallen Hero Jack Maguire
WILMINGTON, MA — At the 2022 Annual Town Meeting, residents unanimously supported a measure to name and dedicate a walking trail at Hathaway Acres in memory of John "Jack" Maguire, a Wilmington resident and Woburn Police Officer who was fatally shot responding to a robbery on December 26, 2010.
LIBRARY LINEUP: Learn How To Get Started With Running On January 3 With Sole Sisters Running Club President
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Have a tech question that's been bugging you? Stop by Drop-in Tech Help. INDOOR How to Get Started with Running. Tuesday, January 3, 7pm. Carin Bennett-Rizzo, president...
Malden today, tomorrow and yesterday – the Steve Ultrino Interview
You know you’re getting old when…a young pup like State Rep. Steve Ultrino is saving up for retirement. Steve and his family have called Edgeworth home, like forever. Stone cold Edgeworth! When every basement had a wine press. When a freshly killed chicken was steps away at Columbia Food Store or Freddy’s Market. When every backyard exploded in the summer with tomatoes, basil, hot peppers and fig trees. The Ultrinos were part of that large Italian population that made Edgeworth the best “Little Italy” this side of the North End of Boston. Steve has always fought the good fight. That ain’t no lie. Steve walks the walk: from his Saint Peter’s altar boy days to his lifelong love with the Saint Rocco Feast to his first run for office (Ward 2 Councillor) when he stomped his opponent senseless, 3-1, right up to his current gig as a state rep. Steve is 100 percent invested in his friends and family, his neighborhood, his hometown, and to his unwavering faith. Steve is the real deal. I asked Steve 20 hard-hitting questions. He was kind enough to take time out of his busy schedule to answer. Here is a very small glimpse in the life of a very good friend of ours, Steve Ultrino:
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Buyer: Heritage Builders Inc.
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (December 28, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Civil Site Engineering Project Manager at Greenman-Pedersen Inc. Full-Time Bridge Coating Inspector at Greenman-Pedersen Inc.
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who's swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
VIDEO: Learn How To Make Snowmen Windsocks On WCTV’s “Crafts ‘n’ Stuff” Show
WILMINGTON, MA — In the latest episode of WCTV's "Crafts 'n' Stuff," host and Wilmington resident Rachelle Toth creates snowmen windsocks with her assistant Torin.
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 21, 2022: New York Man Served Summons For Alleged Assault & Battery; Catalytic Converter Stolen
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, December 21, 2022:. A caller reported a catalytic converter was taken off her vehicle parked in the Wilmington Plaza parking lot sometime between 5pm and midnight. (12:52am) A caller reported that while parked in the Winchester...
Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
Boston Woman Goes Full Carrie Underwood On Cheating Boyfriend: DA
A Boston man will likely think twice before he cheats again after police say his girlfriend ran him over with her car and then stabbed him after she found out he was unfaithful, authorities said.Lashonda Warner, 27, faces two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — car and knif…
