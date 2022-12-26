Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Look: JJ Watt's Wife Has 10-Word Reaction To Retirement Decision
Legendary NFL pass rusher J.J. Watt surprised fans with his retirement announcement on Tuesday morning. Watt revealed that he had played the final home game of his NFL career, meaning he will be retiring following the 2022 regular season. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game....
Golf Digest
Broncos players are reportedly furious that Russell Wilson has his own office and private parking spaces
Russell Wilson’s first season as a Denver Bronco couldn’t have gone any worse. It began with a loss to his former team—and replacement Geno Smith—in primetime and has only spiraled down from there. On Monday, Broncos' first-year head coach Nathaniel Hacket took the fall, but much of the blame belongs to Wilson, who is 29th out 33 qualified players in total QBR while playing out the first year of a five-year, $243-million-dollar mega deal.
Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Hall of Famer believes Tua Tagovailoa should consider retirement
Head injuries and the NFL are synonymous, at this point. Many players who’ve played the game of football for as long as the professionals do have suffered some type of hit to the head that was or should’ve been diagnosed as a concussion. For Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua...
NBC Sports
Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back
The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
NBC Sports
J.J. Watt announces retirement, says Sunday was “My last ever NFL home game”
J.J. Watt is calling it a career. Watt wrote on Twitter this morning that Sunday’s game in Arizona was the first game his son ever attended and will be the last home game of his career. “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt wrote....
Colts wouldn’t have fired Frank Reich at time without Jeff Saturday certainty
Jim Irsay spoke out about the Indianapolis Colts’ rough 2022 season and shed light on the team’s midseason coaching change. The Colts fired their head coach Frank Reich in November after a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots and a 3-5-1 start to the season. Reich was 40-33-1 in four years as the Colts’ head coach and recently signed an extension through the 2026 season. Irsay wasn’t sure about the extension, however, and said he offered it “reluctantly” and sooner than he wanted to. Despite the fact that he would owe Reich $36 million over the next four years to...
Colts Lose Starting CB for Season, Sign 2 Replacements
The Indianapolis Colts made a trio of moves on Wednesday after losing a defensive back for the season.
Hundreds turn out for public viewing for Steelers legend Franco Harris
Hundreds of fans of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris braved the cold Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects to the Hall of Famer, who died last week. The Steelers hosted a viewing at Acrisure Stadium, where any member of the public could view Harris’ closed casket. The viewing inside...
J.J. Watt Is Retiring, Leading Some to Wonder Whether He's Facing Health Concerns
In the NFL, it's much easier to become a star if you're someone who regularly scores points. Defensive players tend to be much more anonymous, even though they can be crucial to how the game unfolds. J.J. Watt is one of the rare defensive stars in the league, though, which is part of the reason it was such a big deal when he announced that he would be retiring at the end of this season.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Tony Pollard OUT of Cowboys Practice; Derrick Henry Titans Injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is joined by Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry in getting a DNP for the day's workout.
What T.Y. Hilton Means to the Indianapolis Colts
Former Indianapolis Colts and new Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is already making an impact with his new team, but he still holds a special place in Indy.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Wife of Colts GM reaches out to boy who had signed football stolen at game
CARMEL, Ind. — A young Indianapolis Colts fan almost had his Christmas ruined earlier this week when the team took on the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium. It has been a rough year for 12-year-old Austin Severson. Not only is he on crutches after tearing his medial collateral ligament (MCL) in a nasty […]
NFL
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels doesn't dismiss possibility of benching QB Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders' first season under Josh McDaniels has been a harrowing roller-coaster ride into the abyss, with few glimpses of hope along the way. When the Raiders needed quarterback Derek Carr to carry them down the stretch, he cratered. Saturday night's dismal loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which put Vegas' season on life support, included three second-half interceptions that booted a chance for a win.
Yardbarker
Jim Irsay addresses Rooney Rule criticism for Jeff Saturday hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay faced a lot of criticism after he fired Frank Reich and named Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. One of the knocks against him was that he chose a coach with zero experience without interviewing any minority candidates. Irsay says everything came together so quickly that there was no time for that.
Pat McAfee's Sources Say Russell Wilson Does Not Have Multiple Parking Spots
Yesterday, Shannon Sharpe turned some heads when he appeared to drop some insider information regarding the Russell Wilson situation whilst ranting about the Denver Broncos on Undisputed. Sharpe yelled to Skip Bayless that the Broncos need to take Wilson's private office and parking spots away after how he's played this year. This is obviously noteworthy because what man needs more than one parking space and what kind of influence does Wilson really wield if he can demand and receive more than one parking space from the coaching staff/ownership group? The claim quickly circulated around the NFL world. Quick enough that Pat McAfee looked into it and was ready with a refute less than a day later. On Wednesday's iteration of his show, McAfee explained the parking situation at the Broncos' facilities (with some very helpful graphic arrows) before stating that his sources said Wilson does not have multiple parking spots. Our sources have told us that Russell Wilson does NOT have multiple parking spaces#PMSLivepic.twitter.com/tYKZlrgUSg Glad that's settled. Although Wilson's truck is so large it wouldn't be a surprise if he edged over the line and took up two spaces, anyway.
NBC Sports
Purdy could become fifth rookie ever to accomplish this feat
With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will become just the fifth player in NFL history to accomplish this feat. After replacing veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco's Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy went on to secure wins in each of his first three career starts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders.
