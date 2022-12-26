ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro unhoused community remains safe following arctic blast

By Amelia Young
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpx4c_0juzu06k00

Dangerously cold temperatures last week put a strain on the unhoused community. But as of Monday, the city confirms there have been no deaths.

The efforts to protect Nashville’s unhoused community during the harsh weather started weeks ago. A lot of planning went into making sure they were staying safe, and had the resources needed to survive through the city and local nonprofits.

People Loving Nashville serves over 100 in the unhoused community every Monday at War Memorial Plaza. Dozens of volunteers have spent weeks handing out coats, blankets, tents and propane tanks in preparation.

Joey Godinho with PLN said the community they serve is much more than just faces, they’re friends.

“Just a warm smile can change someone’s day," he said.

Getting their friends prepared for the arctic blast took a village and a lot of donations.

“I think it comes with a team effort, the city and all the outreach organizations coming together to do their part to keep our friends safe," he said.

Once the temps dropped, warm shelter was first available at Room in the Inn and Nashville Rescue Mission. Once those shelters were full, people were directed to Metro’s Cold Weather Overflow Shelter .

Metro Social Services said getting people there took dozens of volunteers. They partnered with the nonprofit Hands on Nashville for the first time to meet that need. Volunteers worked to direct people at the WeGo Bus Depot and provided transportation to the shelter.

In turn, each day the city saw an increasing number of people getting out of the cold and into warmth.

“If everyone can do a small part, we can make a big difference and that’s what I saw this weekend," said Godinho.

With zero deaths reported, he knows their round-the-clock effort paid off. Now they’ll restock and get ready for when Mother Nature strikes again.

"For us it’s an answer to our prayer. Last thing we want to do is wake up to the news we lost a friend."

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Man helps neighbors after more snow impacts Nashville roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More snow came down Monday impacting some drivers’ commutes and covering the roadways yet again in Nashville. Mike Mihalko spent part of Monday morning shoveling the bottom portion of Fleetwood Drive. “This morning I woke up to some snow and I heard the tow trucks...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Water main breaks expected in Nashville; trash, recycling stopped Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As snow blankets the Midstate, city leaders are warning Nashville residents of an increase in water main breaks. Trash and recycling collection has also been halted Monday while roads remain slick. Metro Water Services says potential water main breaks should be reported by calling (615)...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County

Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County. Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. TN Dept. of Health reports 7 deaths related to winter …
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet family concerned about future of farm

A Mt. Juliet father and son are asking for help saving part of their farm. A Mt. Juliet father and son are asking for help saving part of their farm. Rental car companies are seeing record call volumes for bookings after many flight delays and cancellations. Newsmaker: Goodwill end-of-year surge...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Salt truck overturns on black ice

Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Teens arrested for vehicle burglaries in Mt. Juliet. Officers are investigating several vehicle burglaries at hotels in Mt. Juliet that led to multiple teen arrests. Man...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need

The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30 to help the community. TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need. The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Southwest Airlines CEO reveals cause of cancellation issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan revealed the cause of why their airline is having so many issues of cancellations and delays and a plan to fix the said issues. Jordan said that cities with a large number of scheduled flights simultaneously froze during the bitter cold...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays

Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around, and what you need to do if they come for your money. How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays. Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around, and what you need to do if they come for your money.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy