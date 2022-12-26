Read full article on original website
Under-fire Hammers boss David Moyes insists 'I've got great support' from West Ham board
KIERAN GILL: Yet Moyes was matter-of-fact in the face of adversity, as the 59-year-old Scot insisted that he is under as much pressure as the next Premier League manager,
Jurgen Klopp is ready for a spectacular battle for the top four in the Premier League this season
JOE BERNSTEIN: Klopp's side face Leicester on Friday night five points off a Champions League spot , with the German working on the basis of five clubs fighting for two places
