'A whole bunch of scrambling:' Southwest Airlines forces many Central Georgians to drive home
MACON, Ga. — Some call it the Southwest saga --- for some Central Georgians, it has been a nightmare. Local families are finally returning home from holiday trips after Southwest Airlines canceled their flights. Catching a Southwest flight a day after Christmas turned into chaos. "By the grace of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Experts warn Georgians before looking for cold weather home repairs
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. Experts from the Better Business Bureau said during severe weather in...
WALB 10
‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted. John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday. “You know, over the Christmas holidays,...
wtoc.com
Georgia 2022 shrimp season to close Dec. 31
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s shrimp season will close by law Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Biologists with DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which manages the state’s marine fisheries, report a standard measure of shrimp abundance known as “catch per unit effort” was significantly lower this month compared to the 20-year average and a factor in the closure date.
Why are buildings not using antifreeze in their fire sprinkler systems? | Verify
ATLANTA — As people struggle with water outages and flooding amid persistent pipe problems across metro Atlanta, several residents are wondering what could have prevented the bursts during Georgia's cold spell. For apartment complexes, sprinkler systems have been a common culprit that triggered a series of devastating leaks. One...
wtoc.com
AAA starts ‘Tow To Go’ program for New Year’s holiday weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are going out to celebrate this weekend, make sure you have a plan to get home safe. AAA’s Tow to Go program has started. The service provides a tow truck for you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius if you have had too much to drink.
WRDW-TV
Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
A white day after Christmas for parts of NE Ga
It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
thecitymenus.com
What’s Closed in West Georgia: Updated Restaurant and Retail Closures
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Dallas, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Villa Rica, and West Point. Unfortunately business closures do happen. We try hard to avoid bringing sad news to you. However, we’d like to give you an updated list before...
WALB 10
South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season
Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close to 20 million pounds of food. They say they’re hoping for the same next year also. Local drug unit, Albany Rescue Mission addressing homelessness amid cold weather. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Local drug unit,...
Monroe Local News
Georgia DOT urging motorists to use caution, delay travel Tuesday morning if possible
ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) crews are mobilized and have been actively monitoring and patrolling routes in the northwest, northeast and metro Atlanta portions of Georgia since mid-day Monday. Crews will continue to treat or clear any accumulation that has occurred due to the potential winter weather event that in the overnight hours in the affected areas.
Georgia Today: Federal law for Georgia improvements, new leadership, West Midtown's dive bar
On the Wednesday, Dec. 28 edition of Georgia Today: A new law will aid Georgia in improvements, we'll have new leadership in the state, and there's new documentary about a West Midtown dive bar. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Dec....
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
Georgia Today: Burst pipes flooded buildings, new trafficking victim shelter, farmer mental health
On the Tuesday Dec. 27 edition of Georgia Today: An epidemic of burst pipes and flooded buildings, a new shelter for victims of human trafficking, and mental health help for farmers. ______. Secondary Content. About the authors. Author. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Georgia Today: Recycling your tree, positive news for...
Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash
FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police said in a statement. According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75. Once on the scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT: Parts of Georgia could see accumulating snow day after Christmas
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While we didn’t get a white Christmas, how about a white day after Christmas for some of us here in North Georgia?. A weather system bringing snow to parts of the great lakes region and Tennessee early Monday will bring the chance for flurries and maybe some light snow accumulation in the north Georgia mountains later this evening.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
WMAZ
Central Georgia hardware store owner sees business soar after cold weather caused damage
Johnny Davis is the owner of Karsten and Denson Hardware Store. He says the cold temperatures brought in a lot of new and old customers.
Albany Herald
Rare Georgia snail crawls back from near extinction
ATLANTA — In a stretch of north Georgia river lives a snail that has come back from the dead. The interrupted rocksnail, a slimy little orange guy, was once thought to be extinct, but in 1997, the United States Geological Survey found a single snail.
wgac.com
State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia
In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
