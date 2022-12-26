ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wtoc.com

Georgia 2022 shrimp season to close Dec. 31

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s shrimp season will close by law Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Biologists with DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which manages the state’s marine fisheries, report a standard measure of shrimp abundance known as “catch per unit effort” was significantly lower this month compared to the 20-year average and a factor in the closure date.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WGAU

A white day after Christmas for parts of NE Ga

It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

What’s Closed in West Georgia: Updated Restaurant and Retail Closures

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Dallas, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Villa Rica, and West Point. Unfortunately business closures do happen. We try hard to avoid bringing sad news to you. However, we’d like to give you an updated list before...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Georgia DOT urging motorists to use caution, delay travel Tuesday morning if possible

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) crews are mobilized and have been actively monitoring and patrolling routes in the northwest, northeast and metro Atlanta portions of Georgia since mid-day Monday. Crews will continue to treat or clear any accumulation that has occurred due to the potential winter weather event that in the overnight hours in the affected areas.
GEORGIA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police said in a statement. According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75. Once on the scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.
TAMPA, FL
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT: Parts of Georgia could see accumulating snow day after Christmas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While we didn’t get a white Christmas, how about a white day after Christmas for some of us here in North Georgia?. A weather system bringing snow to parts of the great lakes region and Tennessee early Monday will bring the chance for flurries and maybe some light snow accumulation in the north Georgia mountains later this evening.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Rare Georgia snail crawls back from near extinction

ATLANTA — In a stretch of north Georgia river lives a snail that has come back from the dead. The interrupted rocksnail, a slimy little orange guy, was once thought to be extinct, but in 1997, the United States Geological Survey found a single snail.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia

In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
GEORGIA STATE

