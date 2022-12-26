Porcini Pasta With Black Truffle Sauce Is the Recipe We're Making To Ring in 2023

Courtesy of Sfoglini

Deciding what to make for New Year's Eve dinner might be more stressful than any other holiday dinner. The end of one year, the start of another...the pressure of a recipe!

Chances are, you're craving one last comfort food meal to round out the holidays though and we've got your covered with the easiest truffle pasta recipe that's chef approved, delicious and fancy enough to impress anyone coming over—even yourself.

Heed Sfoglini Chef Steve Gonzalez's advice below, for how to make foolproof truffle pasta at home.

What are your best tips for how to make truffle pasta at home?

This dish yields a luxuriously silky sauce, so adding some sage, oregano or thyme can create a deeper herby flavor.

Try adding some dry-fried mushrooms to the dish to amp up the rich umami notes of the pasta and truffle sauce.

Make sure to cook the pasta to al dente. Some of the ruffled edges of the porcini trumpets can start to fall off if the pasta is overcooked.

Make sure to use a top quality Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. You don't want an average cheese to diminish the amazing porcini and truffle flavor.

Always save a bit of the pasta water to add to your sauce in order to get the consistency exactly where you want it.

What are the best truffles for pasta?

There are so many truffle offerings out in the marketplace, but we've selected The Truffleist sauce to deliver a restaurant-worthy dish.

What would you serve with truffle pasta?

An arugula/Parmesan salad would be a great complement or starter.

What are other great ingredient partners for truffles?

Wine can be a great addition to the sauce (we've included white wine in our sauce).

Chicken, bacon/pancetta or braised short ribs are fantastic when complimented by truffles.

An aged Gouda or Chevre cheese.

Where to buy a truffle pasta kit

Even though the recipe below couldn't be easier for a truffle pasta novice to master, we completely support just not being up for the task. Luckily, Sfoglini makes a Porcini and Truffle Dinner Set ($55.99) that includes the building blocks to make a delectable, down-to-earth meal with The Truffleist Truffle Sauce, hand harvested rosemary from Daphnis & Chloe and Sfoglini Porcini Trumpets. It even comes with a decorative kitchen towel to make cleanup a (stylish) breeze.

Porcini Pasta with White Wine Truffle Sauce