ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

16-year-old seriously hurt after Rock Co. snowmobile crash

NEWARK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was badly hurt Wednesday afternoon after being thrown from the snowmobile the teen was operating, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Officials responded around 12:40 p.m. to the 6700 block of S. County Highway H, in the Town of Newark, for the report...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
ems1.com

LODD: Ill. firefighter/EMT dies after carbon monoxide incident

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — Firefighter/EMT Brian “Tater” Rehnberg, 50, died on Sunday at home after responding to an activated alarm with carbon monoxide present, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Rehnberg’s wife found him unresponsive at about 2:30 p.m. He was transported to a hospital, where he...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
nbc15.com

Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
STOUGHTON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident on I-39, Avoid The Highway

Bad Accident on I-39 Scroll down for more information…. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident on I-39. It happened approx. 4:30 pm. In the area...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week. The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident. Police said there were...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD reports water leak in central Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie temporarily closes due to burst pipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie restaurant is temporarily closed after the bitterly cold temperatures caused pipes to burst, flooding the restaurant. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies- Sun Prairie said in a Facebook post that employees received an “unwelcome present” after the holiday weekend. The restaurant said it was working to repair the damage and would be closed Wednesday.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County tactical situation; man shot at officers

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, Dec. 29 after shooting at officers during a tactical situation in the Town of Spring Prairie, Walworth County. According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:02 a.m. they received 911 calls reporting a male subject at...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Earlier tonight: Accident With Injuries near Roscoe

Earlier tonight: Accident With Injuries near Roscoe. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an accident. It happened earlier this evening near 251 and Elevator. Injuries were being reported.
ROSCOE, IL
nbc15.com

Dane County: At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline. Madison Police Department, Fire Department and...
DANE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy