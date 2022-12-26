Read full article on original website
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
nbc15.com
16-year-old seriously hurt after Rock Co. snowmobile crash
NEWARK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was badly hurt Wednesday afternoon after being thrown from the snowmobile the teen was operating, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Officials responded around 12:40 p.m. to the 6700 block of S. County Highway H, in the Town of Newark, for the report...
Teen seriously injured in snowmobile crash outside Beloit
TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. — A teen was seriously injured Wednesday after a snowmobile crash north of Beloit. Crews were called to the 6700 block of South County Highway H at around 12:40 p.m. after the crash was reported. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said the teen was ejected from the snowmobile. They were taken to a local hospital for...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Several firefighters are battling a structure fire in Winnebago County
Several firefighters are battling a structure fire. It happened around 8:10 am in the 2200 block of Evans...
ems1.com
LODD: Ill. firefighter/EMT dies after carbon monoxide incident
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — Firefighter/EMT Brian “Tater” Rehnberg, 50, died on Sunday at home after responding to an activated alarm with carbon monoxide present, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Rehnberg’s wife found him unresponsive at about 2:30 p.m. He was transported to a hospital, where he...
nbc15.com
Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
Man who died after driving into Yahara River south of Stoughton identified
TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. — A man who died after he drove into the Yahara River on Christmas Eve was identified Wednesday. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jacob C. Kleven, 45, of Stoughton died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at around 8:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hammond Road. Kleven was pronounced dead...
Fire at home north of Edgerton causes $50K in damages
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A fire at a home north of Edgerton caused about $50,000 worth of damage early Tuesday. Fire crews and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 1400 block of County Highway W in the Town of Albion at around 3:25 a.m. One person was inside the home at the time of the fire, but...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident on I-39, Avoid The Highway
Sources are reporting a bad accident on I-39. It happened approx. 4:30 pm. In the area...
nbc15.com
Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week. The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident. Police said there were...
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor. Dr. Billie Lin, 54, had worked at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years, according to the healthcare provider. They said that “she touched many lives in our health system and […]
nbc15.com
MPD reports water leak in central Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
nbc15.com
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
nbc15.com
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie temporarily closes due to burst pipes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie restaurant is temporarily closed after the bitterly cold temperatures caused pipes to burst, flooding the restaurant. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies- Sun Prairie said in a Facebook post that employees received an “unwelcome present” after the holiday weekend. The restaurant said it was working to repair the damage and would be closed Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County tactical situation; man shot at officers
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, Dec. 29 after shooting at officers during a tactical situation in the Town of Spring Prairie, Walworth County. According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:02 a.m. they received 911 calls reporting a male subject at...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: MABAS For A Structure Fire In Boone County
Sources are reporting a structure fire in Boone County. It happened approx. 3:30 pm in the 7700 block of Shaw rd. A MABAS was issued...
rockfordscanner.com
Earlier tonight: Accident With Injuries near Roscoe
Earlier tonight: Accident With Injuries near Roscoe. Sources are reporting an accident. It happened earlier this evening near 251 and Elevator. Injuries were being reported.
Rockford woman killed in Christmas hit-and-run identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The woman killed in a Rockford hit-and-run on Christmas Day has been identified. Lisa Judson, 48, was found dead in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue at 6:09 a.m., according to the Winnebago County Sheriff. First responders determined that she was beyond resuscitation when they arrived. Judson was pronounced dead at […]
nbc15.com
Dane County: At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline. Madison Police Department, Fire Department and...
WIFR
Family of fatal hit-and-run victim in Rockford searches for answers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justice and answers. Those are the demands for the family of a Rockford woman who was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning. “She didn’t do nothing to them,” said Lisa Judson’s Brother Kelvin. “Why did they steal my sister from me?”
rockfordscanner.com
Tragic News: One person has passed away, After an early morning accident in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Tragic News:. One person has passed away.
