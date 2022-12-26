Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Car Rental Companies Cashing in on Southwest Flight CancellationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tri-City Herald
LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report Revealed
The LA Clippers are looking to follow up their improbable win in Detroit with another victory on Tuesday evening. After their overtime victory vs. the Pistons, the Clippers made the quick trip over to Toronto where they will face the Raptors on the second night of a back to back.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: NBA Writer Calls for LA to Trade Russell Westbrook
Paying $47.1 million for someone to come off the bench is never the ideal move. However, it's clear the Lakers look better with Russell Westbrook being utilized in his sixth man role. Westbrook has recored three triple-doubles on the season and has averaged 14.6 points, 7.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds...
Tri-City Herald
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Denver Nuggets Friday, Injury Report, Starting Lineup Etc
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver swept the series and has currently won four-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-36 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 14- 22 in road games.
Tri-City Herald
Mavs vs. Knicks Preview: Dallas Seeks 4-Game Win Streak; Jalen Brunson OUT
Riding a three-game win streak and a satisfying 124-115 Christmas Day victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks look to keep things rolling at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night as they take on the New York Knicks for the second time this season. Luka Doncic and Tim...
Gilbert Arenas Calls Out Charles Barkley For Criticizing Kevin Durant
Gilbert Arenas sent a big message to Charles Barkley for calling Kevin Durant 'insecure' and re-igniting their feud in the offseason.
Tri-City Herald
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Breaks Down His Friendship With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had an extra fan in the stands for Wednesday's victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was in attendance because of his friendship with Spoelstra. Swinney is in South Florida to coach the Tigers this weekend in the Orange Bowl. “I...
Tri-City Herald
Pokusevski Injury Spells Opportunity For Thunder
On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that Aleksej Pokusevski had sustained a “non-displaced tibial plateau fracture” and will be re-evaluated in approximately six to eight weeks. The injury happened after the seven-foot forward landed awkwardly in the Thunder’s match against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.
Tri-City Herald
Christian Wood is Playing His Best Basketball & Mavs Are Reaping Benefits
Christian Wood was already having a solid season for the Dallas Mavericks even before he was inserted into the starting lineup next to Luka Doncic, but the promotion has taken things to the next level. In the four games Wood has started with Doncic, he's averaging 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds,...
Tri-City Herald
The Atlanta Hawks Cannot Forget About Player Development
The Atlanta Hawks are not reaching the expectations that many in the fan base expected. One of the main issues that have plagued the team for almost two years is the lack of player development under head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan has repeatedly said his team is not developing. That...
Tri-City Herald
The NHL’s Three Biggest Reverse Retro Disappointments
In the Adidas and NHL reverse retro program, teams such as Arizona, Minnesota and Los Angeles have impressed many with their looks (as seen here). But for other teams, one or both of their jerseys left fans wanting more. Here are three of the biggest examples. The Carolina Hurricanes Throw...
