ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers are looking to follow up their improbable win in Detroit with another victory on Tuesday evening. After their overtime victory vs. the Pistons, the Clippers made the quick trip over to Toronto where they will face the Raptors on the second night of a back to back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers Rumors: NBA Writer Calls for LA to Trade Russell Westbrook

Paying $47.1 million for someone to come off the bench is never the ideal move. However, it's clear the Lakers look better with Russell Westbrook being utilized in his sixth man role. Westbrook has recored three triple-doubles on the season and has averaged 14.6 points, 7.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Mavs vs. Knicks Preview: Dallas Seeks 4-Game Win Streak; Jalen Brunson OUT

Riding a three-game win streak and a satisfying 124-115 Christmas Day victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks look to keep things rolling at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night as they take on the New York Knicks for the second time this season. Luka Doncic and Tim...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Breaks Down His Friendship With Erik Spoelstra

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had an extra fan in the stands for Wednesday's victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was in attendance because of his friendship with Spoelstra. Swinney is in South Florida to coach the Tigers this weekend in the Orange Bowl. “I...
CLEMSON, SC
Tri-City Herald

Pokusevski Injury Spells Opportunity For Thunder

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that Aleksej Pokusevski had sustained a “non-displaced tibial plateau fracture” and will be re-evaluated in approximately six to eight weeks. The injury happened after the seven-foot forward landed awkwardly in the Thunder’s match against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Christian Wood is Playing His Best Basketball & Mavs Are Reaping Benefits

Christian Wood was already having a solid season for the Dallas Mavericks even before he was inserted into the starting lineup next to Luka Doncic, but the promotion has taken things to the next level. In the four games Wood has started with Doncic, he's averaging 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds,...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

The Atlanta Hawks Cannot Forget About Player Development

The Atlanta Hawks are not reaching the expectations that many in the fan base expected. One of the main issues that have plagued the team for almost two years is the lack of player development under head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan has repeatedly said his team is not developing. That...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

The NHL’s Three Biggest Reverse Retro Disappointments

In the Adidas and NHL reverse retro program, teams such as Arizona, Minnesota and Los Angeles have impressed many with their looks (as seen here). But for other teams, one or both of their jerseys left fans wanting more. Here are three of the biggest examples. The Carolina Hurricanes Throw...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy