Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary – Trudy Tolly
A funeral service for Trudy Tolly, age 79, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Gravens and Rev. Fred Lewis officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Gagnon, Russell Andrew Dulude, Ryan Dulude, Aaron Randolph, Joshua Cunningham, Jason Lussier, David Dulude and Danny Dulude. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Tolly passed away on December 23, 2022, at her residence.
Larry Dale Logan
Funeral services for Larry Dale Logan, age 68, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Garrett officiating. Interment will follow at Kreymer Cemetery in Wylie, Texas, with Benny Logan, Charlie Logan, Rodney Logan and Tim Logan serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be at 9 a.m., one hour prior to service time, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
Iconic local business shuts doors
Iconic local business shuts doors Subhead Mason’s Hardware closes after 75 years in business News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 Image COURTESY PHOTO ...
countylinemagazine.com
Horsefeathers: Cousins Open New Gallery in Mineola
First cousins Karen Musgraves and Cathy Pegues grew up surrounded by creativity. As children they’d often go to their grandparents’ farm in the Golden community near Mineola. They’d spend their days building forts, enjoying the horses and cows, and finding fun things to do outside all day long until their grandmother Irene rang an old school bell for them to come in.
Give a gift of an award-winning book based on local history
Give a gift of an award-winning book based on local history Image Give a gift of an award-winning book based on local history Give a gift of an award-winning book based on local history ...
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
A Year In Review: 2021-2022 4-H Grows
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The 4-H program in Hopkins County is multi-faceted. 4-H members and leaders participate in a variety of educational events, projects and activities. Youth gain leadership skills as they participate in youth based programs. The goal of this plan is to promote youth development in to responsible, contributing members of the society. Integration of members taking active role in leadership and public speaking events will be promoted. The enrollment goal for 2021 was 200 youth.
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
KLTV
11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler
Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Gun Stolen In Ohio Found During I-30 Traffic Stop In Sulphur Springs, Texas
A gun reported stolen in Ohio was found during an I-30 traffic stop in Sulphur Springs, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio reported stopping the driver of a Cadillac Escalade for making an unsafe lane change while speeding on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126 (near College Street in Sulphur Springs) at 130 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas
OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
Colonial Hills Baptist holds Christmas in gym after sanctuary floods
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Christmas was a little bit different for Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler. The sanctuary flooded after one of their water heaters burst, leaving them host their Christmas service in the church’s gymnasium. Pastor Steve Alberts said a staff member went to the church around 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve […]
Betty Jo Baxley
Funeral services for Betty Jo Baxley, age 79, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 26, 2022 at West Oaks Funeral Home with L. D. Baxley, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Travis Baxley, Austin Baxley, Joseph Baxley, Delane Baxley, Halston Potts and Blayke Pegues serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to service time at West Oaks Funeral Home. Betty passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her home.
CHRISTUS Announces New Year’s Clinic Hours
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. We at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs hope that you all had a very Merry Christmas and pray that you will be celebrating the New Year in good health. We feel fortunate to be able to extend the healing Ministry of Jesus Christ through our work taking care of our wonderful community. From our family to yours, Happy New Year!
SHE SAID YES! CBS19's Shardae LaRae is engaged!
TYLER, Texas — Today's noon show was like no other as our CBS19 anchor Shardae LaRae got a visit from a special someone at the end of the newscast. Her boyfriend Tamaron came to the studio and popped the big question. She responded with "Of course!" Congratulations to the...
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
KLTV
Body found in Upshur County burned home
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire and a body found in the burned debris of the destroyed home Tuesday. The sheriff’s office reports at approximately 7 a.m., deputies and Diana Volunteer Fire Fighters responded to a report of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road near Diana. A neighbor had observed the house on fire and called 911.
Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage
A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
Wylie Man Jailed For Bond Revocation
A 46-year-old Wylie man was jailed Tuesday for bond revocation on two Hopkins County charges, according to arrest reports. Randall Morse Sharp was scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on two controlled substance charges during the 1:30 p.m. court session in the 8th Judicial District Court. Sharp was taken into custody at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the District Courtroom by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Jailer Courtney Steward, who escorted the Wylie man to the county jail.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0