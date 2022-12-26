Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown provides an update on snow removal efforts in the days following the Blizzard of 2022. County Executive Poloncarz is reporting additional outside help coming in to support efforts in the county. 100 military police and additional troopers assisted with traffic control and ticketing in Buffalo for anyone violating the travel ban. We know at least 15 troopers from Central New York were deployed to assist. New Jersey State Police are coming into downstate New York to supplement those troopers being diverted to Buffalo.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO