13 WHAM

Buffalo is the early favorite for the 'Golden Snowball'

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - An unusual set of weather conditions has developed three times over the last month and delivered historic snowfall to the city of Buffalo. At this point, Buffalo is by far and away leading the pack when it comes to seasonal snowfall. When Buffalo's seasonal snowfall of...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Neighbors work together to clear Buffalo streets after storm

Buffalo, N.Y. — Bulldozers, dump trucks and snowplows doing what they can to clear pathways after roads were buried with snow following a Christmas weekend blizzard in Buffalo. "They started halfway yesterday, but they only made it halfway and the tractor got stuck," said Helena Kinnitt. "They got the...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Mayor provides update on snow removal efforts in Buffalo

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown provides an update on snow removal efforts in the days following the Blizzard of 2022. County Executive Poloncarz is reporting additional outside help coming in to support efforts in the county. 100 military police and additional troopers assisted with traffic control and ticketing in Buffalo for anyone violating the travel ban. We know at least 15 troopers from Central New York were deployed to assist. New Jersey State Police are coming into downstate New York to supplement those troopers being diverted to Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm

Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Erie County executive, Buffalo mayor trade jabs over snowstorm response

Buffalo, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called out Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Wednesday, calling the city's response to the deadly Christmas weekend snowstorm "embarrassing" and asking the state to take over future snow removal operations. "Storm after storm after storm after storm, the city unfortunately is...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

DEC, Forest Rangers assist in rescue operations during Buffalo winter storm

During the dangerous blizzard that ravaged Western NY, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted various County emergency personnel in rescue operations. In Jefferson County, Rangers helped rescue people from their cars as the county was bombarded with more than 100 calls to 911 for stranded drivers on...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Erie County executive: Bills didn't receive preferential treatment

The Buffalo Bills asked for a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day but didn't receive one, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. The deadly winter storm that hit Western New York, causing a travel ban and shutting down the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, forced the Bills to stay in Chicago on Saturday night after their game against the Bears. The team was able to fly into Rochester on Sunday.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

City announces snow removal partnership with RTS

Rochester, N.Y. — The city announced a first-of-its-kind partnership Tuesday with Regional Transit Service and the Center for Employment Opportunities. Through the partnership, workers recently released from incarceration will remove snow at 85 "prioritized" bus stops and shelters across the city — based on average daily ridership and number of riders with mobility challenges.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City of Rochester offers Christmas tree recycling

Rochester, N.Y. — It's a perfect Christmas re-gift for the environment. City residents can recycle their Christmas trees at four locations in the city through January. Cobbs Hill Park (Lake Riley Lodge east parking lot) Norton Village Recreation Center (opposite 341 Waring Road) Genesee Valley Park (near tennis courts)
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

High demand for rental cars amid flight cancellations in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y — Canceled flights have led to high demand for rental cars at Rochester's airport as travelers look to reach their destinations any way they can. Since the blizzard in Buffalo and other parts of the U.S., thousands of flights have been canceled across the nation. Southwest Airlines also canceled a majority of its flights for the second day in a row.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Six people displaced after fire at multi-unit home in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department battled a fire at a multi-unit home on Alexander Street on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m., and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor, which extended to the attic. RFD says the six people, one of...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing 6-week-old Rochester boy found safe

UPDATE: Rochester Police say Cartier Webb-Terry has been found safe at a residence in Rochester, as the investigation into the incident continues. Original story: A 6-week-old boy believed to be with his non-custodial mother has been reported missing. Cartier Webb-Terry is believed to be endangered and may be in need...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

5 people arrested for trespassing at abandoned hotel near Rochester airport

Gates, N.Y. — Police arrested five people and charged them with misdemeanor criminal trespass for entering the abandoned Holiday Inn hotel on Brooks Avenue, near the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. The Gates Police Department says the 5 individuals arrested were Jason Benedict (40), Julie Adner (33), Eduardo Hernandez (18), Jesenya Valle (18), and Angela Andino-Garcia (19.)
ROCHESTER, NY

