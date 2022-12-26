Read full article on original website
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
How To Prepare For A BlizzardChibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Buffalo is the early favorite for the 'Golden Snowball'
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - An unusual set of weather conditions has developed three times over the last month and delivered historic snowfall to the city of Buffalo. At this point, Buffalo is by far and away leading the pack when it comes to seasonal snowfall. When Buffalo's seasonal snowfall of...
Neighbors work together to clear Buffalo streets after storm
Buffalo, N.Y. — Bulldozers, dump trucks and snowplows doing what they can to clear pathways after roads were buried with snow following a Christmas weekend blizzard in Buffalo. "They started halfway yesterday, but they only made it halfway and the tractor got stuck," said Helena Kinnitt. "They got the...
Death toll up to 39 in Buffalo-area blizzard; Poloncarz apologizes for criticism of Brown
Buffalo, N.Y. — At least 39 deaths, including 31 in the city of Buffalo, are now blamed on the blizzard that crippled much of Western New York during the Christmas holiday weekend. Officials recovered 17 bodies outside and 11 in homes, with the rest found in cars or from...
Rochester native makes it home just in time for Christmas after flight cancellations
Rochester, N.Y. — A singer-songwriter from Rochester was one of the many people experiencing travel nightmares this Christmas weekend. Alyssa Trahan, who currently lives in Tennessee, had three flights cancelled on her way back to the Flower City, causing her to miss Christmas Eve with her family. Thankfully, she...
Mayor provides update on snow removal efforts in Buffalo
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown provides an update on snow removal efforts in the days following the Blizzard of 2022. County Executive Poloncarz is reporting additional outside help coming in to support efforts in the county. 100 military police and additional troopers assisted with traffic control and ticketing in Buffalo for anyone violating the travel ban. We know at least 15 troopers from Central New York were deployed to assist. New Jersey State Police are coming into downstate New York to supplement those troopers being diverted to Buffalo.
More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm
Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
Erie County executive, Buffalo mayor trade jabs over snowstorm response
Buffalo, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called out Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Wednesday, calling the city's response to the deadly Christmas weekend snowstorm "embarrassing" and asking the state to take over future snow removal operations. "Storm after storm after storm after storm, the city unfortunately is...
Businesses in Monroe County still feeling effects from winter storm
Brockport, N.Y. — The deadly winter storm that slammed most of the country is still causing problems in Monroe County. BACKGROUND | Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend. Drivers pulling up to the Walmart...
DEC, Forest Rangers assist in rescue operations during Buffalo winter storm
During the dangerous blizzard that ravaged Western NY, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted various County emergency personnel in rescue operations. In Jefferson County, Rangers helped rescue people from their cars as the county was bombarded with more than 100 calls to 911 for stranded drivers on...
NYS Police: Buffalo Bills did not receive preferential treatment during travel ban
New York State Police addressed accusations Thursday the Buffalo Bills were given preferential treatment during the deadly weekend storm in Erie County. A spokesperson telling CBS 6 the Bills were not given a police escort during the travel ban. A photo circulating online this week appears to show NYS Police...
At least 30 dead in Western New York after snowstorm, Buffalo Mayor expects number to rise
Buffalo, NY — On Tuesday, as more people in Western New York were allowed to travel once again, Erie County's Executive continued to release tragic information about the storm. Mark Poloncarz reporting the death toll in his county is now at 28. This, in addition to at least two...
Erie County executive: Bills didn't receive preferential treatment
The Buffalo Bills asked for a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day but didn't receive one, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. The deadly winter storm that hit Western New York, causing a travel ban and shutting down the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, forced the Bills to stay in Chicago on Saturday night after their game against the Bears. The team was able to fly into Rochester on Sunday.
City announces snow removal partnership with RTS
Rochester, N.Y. — The city announced a first-of-its-kind partnership Tuesday with Regional Transit Service and the Center for Employment Opportunities. Through the partnership, workers recently released from incarceration will remove snow at 85 "prioritized" bus stops and shelters across the city — based on average daily ridership and number of riders with mobility challenges.
Mayor provides storm update as 7 more blizzard-related deaths reported
The City of Buffalo reported 7 more blizzard-related deaths on Tuesday morning, bringing the death toll in Buffalo to 27. Mayor Byron Brown, DPW Nathan Morton, and other city leaders are providing a storm update at 11 a.m.
City of Rochester offers Christmas tree recycling
Rochester, N.Y. — It's a perfect Christmas re-gift for the environment. City residents can recycle their Christmas trees at four locations in the city through January. Cobbs Hill Park (Lake Riley Lodge east parking lot) Norton Village Recreation Center (opposite 341 Waring Road) Genesee Valley Park (near tennis courts)
Thruway reopens in Western New York days after deadly Christmas storm forced its closure
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is reopening several major highways in Western New York that were previously shut down due to severe winter weather. Governor Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz both tweeted about the reopenings Tuesday. The New York State Thruway, Interstate 290, Interstate 990,...
High demand for rental cars amid flight cancellations in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y — Canceled flights have led to high demand for rental cars at Rochester's airport as travelers look to reach their destinations any way they can. Since the blizzard in Buffalo and other parts of the U.S., thousands of flights have been canceled across the nation. Southwest Airlines also canceled a majority of its flights for the second day in a row.
Six people displaced after fire at multi-unit home in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department battled a fire at a multi-unit home on Alexander Street on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m., and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor, which extended to the attic. RFD says the six people, one of...
Missing 6-week-old Rochester boy found safe
UPDATE: Rochester Police say Cartier Webb-Terry has been found safe at a residence in Rochester, as the investigation into the incident continues. Original story: A 6-week-old boy believed to be with his non-custodial mother has been reported missing. Cartier Webb-Terry is believed to be endangered and may be in need...
5 people arrested for trespassing at abandoned hotel near Rochester airport
Gates, N.Y. — Police arrested five people and charged them with misdemeanor criminal trespass for entering the abandoned Holiday Inn hotel on Brooks Avenue, near the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. The Gates Police Department says the 5 individuals arrested were Jason Benedict (40), Julie Adner (33), Eduardo Hernandez (18), Jesenya Valle (18), and Angela Andino-Garcia (19.)
