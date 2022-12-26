Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey Globe 2022 Year in Review
If you’ve seen one year in New Jersey, then you’ve seen one year. Despite no statewide campaigns, Jersey Politics never disappoints, especially with 14 separate election days. Two dozen general election candidates combined to spend over $57 million on races for the U.S. House of Representatives, flipping just one seat under a new map drawn after the 2020 Census. Phil Murphy became the first Democratic governor in 44 years to start a second term, and Nicholas Scutari became the state’s first new Senate President in twelve years. And some kind benefactor convinced Joe Biden to take Sue Fulton.
NJ lawmaker gets kicked out of his day job — political retribution, he says
BAYONNE — A first-term legislator was booted from his job as a longshoreman after using his office as a reason for not showing up to work. But the Hudson County Democrat says the move was political revenge. The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor said Assemblyman William Sampson was...
New Jersey Globe
Sampson wants Waterfront Commission to reconsider pulling of his port crane operator license
A New Jersey state assemblyman stripped of his crane operator license for not showing up for work wants the bi-state panel that regulates the Port of Bayonne to reconsider their decision. The Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey voted on December 21 to pull the license of freshman...
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says
Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
New Jersey Globe
Waterfront Commisison pulls N.J. assemblyman’s crane operator license for chronic absenteeism
Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D-Bayonne) has lost his license to work as a port crane operator at for excessive absenteeism after the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey rejected his claim that his legislative duties was a valid excuse for not showing up. The 33-year-old Hudson County Democrat...
Young N.J. residents are more progressive but not more likely to be Democrats, poll shows
New Jersey adults between 18 and 30 years old are more likely to be politically progressive than voters overall in the state — but not necessarily more likely to be Democrats, a new poll found. The survey from Fairleigh Dickinson University, released earlier this month, shows young adults from...
Critics say push for bail reform rollback is driven by politics, not data
Democratic lawmakers have now joined in calls for rolling back bail reforms. There’s a new bipartisan push in Trenton to roll back changes made to New Jersey’s bail system. Bail reform was enacted five years ago under then-Republican Gov. Chris Christie, making the state among the first in the nation effectively to eliminate cash bail.
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
buckeyefirearms.org
Activists Sue New Jersey Over New Unconstitutional Concealed Carry Law
The Second Amendment Foundation recently filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state's new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called "sensitive places," and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun "while in a vehicle." Joining SAF are the Firearms...
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
wrnjradio.com
New study: New Jersey hunger soaring as hunger reduction advances are eaten up by federal aid cuts, inflation
NEW JERSEY – The number of people without enough food over one seven-day period spiked by 89 percent in New Jersey, and 30 percent nationwide between October of 2021 and October of 2022, according to a report by the nonprofit group Hunger Free America, based on an analysis of federal data.
trentondaily.com
‘Strangely Contaminated: The Loyalists of New Jersey’ Webinar Coming to NJ State Library
When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.
If you get sick in NJ, are there enough health care workers to take care of you?
New Jersey, like other states does have a health care workforce crisis but the Garden State is looking to do something about it. Lawmakers are expected to consider a nine-bill package early next year to encourage more people to enter the health care industry. Alexis Bailey, the vice president of...
N.J. corrections officer receives award for rescuing elderly boater while off-duty
A New Jersey corrections officer has been honored with a prestigious award for rescuing an elderly boater while off-duty last year. Chad Ammerman, a senior corrections officer at the Garden State Youth Facility, swam 300 yards off the coast of Little Egg Harbor in June 2021 to save an 82-year-old man who was in the water near his sinking boat.
Auto insurance getting even more expensive for 1.2 million N.J. drivers in the new year
As many as 1.2 million New Jersey drivers will begin paying more for their auto insurance in the new year under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law that increased the minimum amount of liability insurance drivers need to have in the state. Drivers affected by the controversial law...
New Jersey Food Stamps (NJ SNAP) Are Scheduled for These Dates in January
New Jersey's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income households to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the...
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
E-ZPass scam violation lawsuit: Could you get a check?
Some things never seem to change in New Jersey. Garden State residents continue to complain about high property taxes, our sky-high cost of living and getting ripped off by E-ZPass. As New Jersey drivers continue to protest the way the electronic toll collection system operates, and the fines that are...
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
Comments / 4