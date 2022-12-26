ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey Globe 2022 Year in Review

If you’ve seen one year in New Jersey, then you’ve seen one year. Despite no statewide campaigns, Jersey Politics never disappoints, especially with 14 separate election days. Two dozen general election candidates combined to spend over $57 million on races for the U.S. House of Representatives, flipping just one seat under a new map drawn after the 2020 Census. Phil Murphy became the first Democratic governor in 44 years to start a second term, and Nicholas Scutari became the state’s first new Senate President in twelve years. And some kind benefactor convinced Joe Biden to take Sue Fulton.
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says

Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
Activists Sue New Jersey Over New Unconstitutional Concealed Carry Law

The Second Amendment Foundation recently filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state's new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called "sensitive places," and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun "while in a vehicle." Joining SAF are the Firearms...
‘Strangely Contaminated: The Loyalists of New Jersey’ Webinar Coming to NJ State Library

When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.
E-ZPass scam violation lawsuit: Could you get a check?

Some things never seem to change in New Jersey. Garden State residents continue to complain about high property taxes, our sky-high cost of living and getting ripped off by E-ZPass. As New Jersey drivers continue to protest the way the electronic toll collection system operates, and the fines that are...
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ

