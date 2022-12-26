If you’ve seen one year in New Jersey, then you’ve seen one year. Despite no statewide campaigns, Jersey Politics never disappoints, especially with 14 separate election days. Two dozen general election candidates combined to spend over $57 million on races for the U.S. House of Representatives, flipping just one seat under a new map drawn after the 2020 Census. Phil Murphy became the first Democratic governor in 44 years to start a second term, and Nicholas Scutari became the state’s first new Senate President in twelve years. And some kind benefactor convinced Joe Biden to take Sue Fulton.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO